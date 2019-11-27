Interesting Self Service news we’ve seen.

Here is a blog post where we make note of interesting news from around the globe. We don’t formally post these but we do find them notable for multiple reasons usually.

December Kiosk News Roundup 2019

Californians are turning to vending machines for safer water. Are they being swindled?

November Kiosk News Roundup 2019

Senecas to open sports betting at three WNY casinos10 shareshttps://www.newyorkupstate. com/casinos/2019/11/senecas- to-open-sports-betting-at- three-wny-casinos.htmlHogansburg in northern New York. Under New York state law, sports bets can only be placed in person, through a betting window or kiosk physically located inside a casino. There is no online or mobile sports betting through phones or other devices. Bets can be

Moe’s Southwest Grill To Open First All-Digital Restaurant In Oakland136 shareshttps://pittsburgh.cbslocal. com/2019/11/26/all-digital- moes-coming-to-pittsburgh/Mayer and Associates, a company that designs and sells kiosks to restaurants. Anzia said both customers and restaurants like them. “One of the biggest impacts we’ve seen with self-ordering kiosks, restaurants are seeing an uptick of 25 to 30 percent on

CLEAR’s Latest Expansion: Chicago-O’Hare Terminal 1by Kyle Potter 37 shareshttps://thriftytraveler.com/ clears-latest-expansion- chicago-ohare-terminal-1/signed up (more on this shortly) and finalized your registration, you simply head to the CLEAR lane, confirm your identity at a kiosk, and get whisked away to the front of the TSA line by a CLEAR ambassador. So what’s stopping you? Likely the high price