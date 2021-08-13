Panasonic Digital Signage Solution Available

Covered first by Digital Signage blog
Digital Signage Solution Panasonic
Noted on Sixteen:Nine and here is the actual Panasonic weblink
From Sixteen:Nine
Panasonic has not been an overly visible player in the North American digital signage ecosystem for many years, but the Japanese visual systems and electronics manufacturer is taking a focused run at the business with what it is calling a Complete Digital Signage Solution.
The company has announced what could be called a turnkey solution that covers displays, related hardware, software and services, and suggesting it covers everything from corporate and retail to Houses of Worship.
From Panasonic
Complete Digital Signage Solution
Panasonic is your all-in-one strategic partner for Digital Signage solutions. Digital Signage Display Package offers a portfolio of all-encompassing products and services – from unmatched product, accessories and content management to installation, logistics and warranty.
Digital Signage improves communication across your campus, business or public space, by offering maximum flexibility and better connecting your environment in both indoor and outdoor spaces. Providing you with end-to-end support, we offer options for an effortless experience to give you the ability to better deliver engaging content and drive sales.