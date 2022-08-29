Samsung Kiosk – All-In-One Self-Service Solution for Retailers

Samsung Kiosk ROI

From Samsung

Nice writeup on the benefits and features of the Samsung kiosk for self-order and restaurants. For more information you can email [email protected]

Self-service retail solutions have been gaining popularity for years, and COVID-19 rapidly accelerated the widespread adoption of contactless technology. Now, consumers expect self-service options everywhere they shop — from checking out at the grocery store to placing an order at a furniture outlet.

According to the 2021 State of Self-Checkout Experiences report from Retail Today, 60 percent of the 1,000 respondents said they opt for a self-service kiosk rather than a cashier whenever possible. The demand for convenience and increased safety isn’t likely to wane, so retailers must find ways to meet this demand, or risk losing customers to competing brands that do offer self-service.

Samsung Kiosk helps brands institute a self-service checkout option quickly, easily and affordably. The sleek, all-in-one solution features an interactive retail display, speaker, printer, scanner, payment processor and more — and it’s suitable for businesses of any size. Here’s how Samsung Kiosk can help your retail business boost revenue, increase operating margins and enhance the customer journey.

1. Improve the customer experience

Consumers want convenience, consistency and safety in a self-service solution. Contactless technology like Samsung Kiosk ensures a simple shopping experience where customers can browse, order and pay in one location. There’s no need to wait for a sales attendant to answer questions or help with checkout. Your Kiosk gives customers the help they need whenever they need it.

Improve store safety with digital signage WHITE PAPER Discover new ways you can adapt your store signage to keep shoppers safe and maximize ROI. Download Now

Kiosks can also help customers ensure accuracy when placing special orders. Rather than trying to communicate their needs to a sales representative, customers can use the Kiosk to place the order themselves, minimizing the potential for frustration caused by miscommunication during the transaction.

2. Increase upsell opportunities

One of the biggest advantages of self-service kiosks is the ability to upsell. New or busy employees may forget to mention upsell offerings, causing your business to lose out on easy profits. Kiosks, however, let customers see every available option, which they can explore without rush or judgment.

In a cosmetics store, for instance, operators can promote limited-time offers on the Kiosk’s home screen, or suggest add-ons and product samples. Kiosks can also be programmed to allow other kinds of purchases, such as gift cards and memberships, and to encourage enrollment in your loyalty program.

3. Flexible design and sleek aesthetic

For a lot of brands, store design is a signature part of the brand aesthetic. Samsung Kiosk’s variety of mounting options gives retailers the flexibility to install it wherever is most ideal for their specific needs. The self-service display can be installed on any countertop or table without any additional construction.

If you opt for the floor stand, it can be positioned and moved anywhere in your store. Your Kiosk can also be wall-mounted to maximize space savings, and its neutral grey-white tone fits in with any existing aesthetic. Plus, the built-in printer and Wi-Fi system eliminate the need for added, clunky hardware.

4. Easy installation

Traditional kiosk solutions are often associated with prohibitive lead time caused by complex, costly installations. Samsung Kiosk cuts that all out by arriving ready to use straight out of the box, including the payment and printing features, so retailers can deploy the Kiosk in minutes — no custom configuration or assembly required. For increased payment flexibility, Samsung Kiosk works seamlessly with a variety of PIN pads approved by financial institutions.

With such ease of use and a more accessible price point, Kiosk opens the door for smaller retailers to join the self-service revolution. Increased adoption of this technology ultimately promotes safety and convenience for everyone.

5. Remote device management with MagicINFO

In the fast-paced retail industry, it’s critical that operators are able to control their kiosks and turn them on or off at a moment’s notice. Samsung’s proprietary remote management system, MagicINFO, empowers retailers to manage their devices and diagnose issues from any web-enabled device, anywhere in the world.

There’s no need for external device management software or hardware. With MagicINFO, managers can access display information, check the status of peripheral devices and resolve errors quickly.

6. Durable and shatter-resistant

In high-traffic retail areas, anything can happen: slips, falls, runaway carts, rambunctious kids, the list goes on. To further protect customers — and your investment — Samsung Kiosk comes with a shatter-resistant film that prevents its 24-inch screen from breaking into shards. The UL-certified antimicrobial coating also prevents the screen from being tarnished by oxygen and sulfur in the air, maintaining crystal-clear picture quality throughout the device’s lifespan.

Given that consumer demand for convenience and safety will have long-lasting effects on the retail industry, self service kiosks are a smart way for retailers to stay in tune with their customers’ needs. With its simple setup, durable hardware and robust content management capabilities, Samsung Kiosk is an affordable solution that retailers can install quickly and easily to help increase profits, enhance the customer journey and prepare for the future in this increasingly competitive space.

Samsung Kiosk meets the impact demands of high-traffic retail environments while providing a safe, secure and engaging customer journey. See how these other innovative retail displays can help your business boost profits and streamline operations. Or learn how to unify an omnichannel marketing strategy from the storefront to point of sale in this webinar.

Davina van Buren

Davina van Buren is a freelance B2B technology writer who specializes in travel, restaurants and hospitality, retail, food tech and cleantech. A former television reporter and consumer magazine editor, she’s found her home in the B2B world, which satiates and excites her entrepreneurial spirit. Davina is currently pursuing an Executive MBA in Online Marketing. View more posts by Davina van Buren

More Posts