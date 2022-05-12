Self-Order Restaurant Software – Acquire Digital

Self-Order Software Solutions
Self-service and digital ordering is the way of the future for quick-service restaurants. As the QSR industry transforms before our eyes, customers are looking for contactless ways to place orders through ordering kiosks and interactive menus.
Acquire’s digital toolset tailored for restaurant applications includes ordering kiosks, menu boards, and kitchen and pick-up displays. Improve the ordering process, increase sales, and lower overhead with the Acquire suite of QSR applications.
Acquire’s Quick-Serve platform was designed to provide an interactive ordering experience on a pre-built branded templated or custom user-interface.
- Intelligent user flow with built-in payment options guides users through an interactive menu with upsell opportunities based upon user selections and demographic information
- Connection to your inventory management or payment API/SDK to automatically update inventory and pricing
- Reduce human error and labor costs while increasing revenue and data collection
To complement our digital ordering systems, Acquire offers a wide range of digital menu options for overhead counter, outdoor and window, and drive-thru signage.
- Includes a custom interface built around your branding
- Easily display pricing, promotions, and advertising
- Remotely update pricing and content from anywhere in the world
- Dynamic and moving content to increase sales
To complete the solution, Acquire’s queuing display application communicates seamlessly from the ordering kiosks to the kitchen team, and can be shown on a front-of-house or menu display.
- Notify customers when their order is ready
- Process food orders quickly and efficiently
- Integrate to your existing EPOS system
Manage and Update
- Remotely update content and pricing at the local or national level
- Generate product listings and promotions for self-service kiosks
- Automatically update product pricing
- Easily remove out-of-stock items on kiosks or displays
- Collect usage and product data
- Track shoppers with built-in facial recognition to track age, gender, and ethnicity
