Pitney Bowes Kiosk Services – Kiosk Service Solution Introduction

Pitney Bowes Kiosk Services

Too often kiosk service or Point-Of-Sale service, installation, training and logistics are an afterthought or just another wrap-up detail. For long running projects it is crucial. For pilots it is crucial. The kiosk association is happy to introduce Pitney Bowes as one of our Gold sponsors. They will have multiple people at the upcoming National Restaurant Association tradeshow and if you want to meet with them there send a note to [email protected] — if you need a pass we can help too.

Service Delivery Innovation: Smart, strategic support solutions for your clients and technology

By partnering with Service Delivery Innovation by Pitney Bowes, companies gain the ability to streamline operations, deploy new capabilities and scale and accelerate growth. Pitney Bowes has the experience, expertise and service infrastructure to help her plan strategically, act quickly and compete effectively.

Integrated field service delivery

Get qualified boots on the ground, when and where you need them, with flexible agreements tailored to your needs.

1100+ certified field service technicians handle technical repairs, installations and service calls

Analytics-driven demand planning

Logistics and deployment

Exceptional technical help desk support

Resolve problems quickly without the need for service dispatch.

Custom-tailored and staffed call center solution built to support your unique challenges and operational requirements

83% global satisfaction rating

Training that empowers peak performance

Our leadership and development team facilitates mastery of critical skills and supports knowledge capture to ensure service excellence.

Training for all types of OEM platforms

70+ training and production professionals

Classroom, online and video training options

Single-source efficiency and accountability

Tap into a wide range of proven support capabilities to improve

operational efficiency across the entire product lifecycle.

PMP and Six Sigma certified project managers

Reduce number of vendor contracts

Streamline invoice processing

Discover what Service Delivery Innovation can do for you.

Visit us at //www.pitneybowes.com/us/business-services/managed-services

Reasons to Partner with Service Delivery Innovation by Pitney Bowes:

Focus on revenue-generating activities without sacrificing customer experience

Optimize operational costs while creating efficiencies in service delivery

Minimize downtime, capital outlays and resource investments

Accelerate time-to-market for new product and category launches

Some Case Studies You can download and review