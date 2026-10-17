Last Updated on October 17, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

KIOSK open house today as part of the KIS Summit—and I’ll admit it: I (Craig Allen Keefner) underestimated what I was going to see.

Two football fields of space. A logo easily seen from across the interstate. And inside, an operation that makes a much bigger impression than any slide deck or website could. Impressive doesn’t quite cover it.

Big badass Amadas, a huge production floor with hundreds of kiosks in process, a super-modern paint shop, a full-fledged NOC, and some very cool software development. What struck me was seeing all those pieces together. Not just finished kiosks looking good in a showroom, but the equipment, people, processes, and technology behind them.

No cameras allowed on the production floor, so you’ll have to take my word for it. And me being me, I couldn’t resist checking out the job tickets for the metal fabrication work. Eventually, someone who knew me would notice me lagging behind, looking here and there. Some habits don’t change. 🙂

On a personal note, I was genuinely touched by how many people remembered me and came over to shake my hand and say hello. People on the production floor, inventory supervisors, software and tech support. Those conversations meant a lot.

Special thanks to Tu Du, Kim Kenny, Joe Sawicki, and Dave Gemmel. Dave knew exactly what I was doing when I wandered off to look more closely. 🙂

This is why I always tell people: visit the facilities before selecting a partner. You learn a lot by walking the floor, seeing work in progress, and talking with the people who actually make things happen. If KIOSK is on your shortlist, definitely visit this one. There isn’t a service that they haven’t developed and optimized and self-service projects have a ton of considerations.

Great turnout, too. Lots of people and plenty of big cheeses. Good to see Intel, Verifone, Storm, CPI, and even Dell represented (Trevor still there). Plenty of familiar faces and good conversations.

Kudos to Kim and Tu—and the whole team. I came away with a much greater appreciation for the scale and scope of what’s happening there.

And best of all? Just down the street from my golf course. That’s what I call a convenient location.

Notable Projects & Deployments

ReadyCredit (ReadySTATION® Cash-to-Card Kiosks) Scope: A long-term hardware partnership supplying cash-to-card terminals across major North American venues. Use Case: Deployed in sports arenas, major airports, transit hubs, hotel lobbies, and hospital campuses to convert cash into prepaid Visa or Mastercard cards. This allows stadiums and venues to go 100% digital/cashless while remaining compliant with cash-acceptance laws.

Carnival Cruise Line (Guest Services & Travel Terminals) Scope: Specialized travel and passenger self-service terminals. Use Case: Custom-engineered terminals for guest onboard services, bill review, port orientation, and pass printing, designed specifically to handle high-volume passenger throughput and maritime operating constraints.

Telecom Bill Payment Terminals (Verizon & AT&T) Scope: Nationwide retail deployments for major telecom carriers. Use Case: High-capacity transactional bill pay kiosks deployed in carrier retail stores. These handle cash, checks, and cards to allow subscribers to pay wireless/utility bills and adjust account settings without waiting for store staff.

Return & Lockers Scope: Custom smart locker enclosure engineering and staging. Use Case: Hardware solutions powering automated drop-off, package return, and parcel pickup workflows.

Materna IPS Airline Check-In & Bag Tagging Scope: Hardware manufacturing partnership for Common Use Passenger Processing Systems (CUPPS / CUSS). Use Case: Deployed across major international airports to support self-service passenger check-in, passport scanning, and automated bag-tagging terminals for global airlines.

Bitcoin ATM & Crypto Onboarding (Coinme / Coinstar Partnership) Scope: High-security transactional hardware platforms. Use Case: Custom transactional kiosks and integration hardware supporting cash-to-crypto exchanges, enabling cash conversion to Bitcoin across nationwide grocery and retail networks.

Mass Transit E-Gates & Ticketing (Regional Transit Authorities) Scope: Indoor and outdoor ruggedized mass transit kiosks. Use Case: Outdoor fare collection, card reloading, and automated e-gate access control terminals used across municipal subways, train stations, and bus rapid transit systems.

