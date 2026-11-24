Last Updated on November 24, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

KIOSK Information Systems has a new Colorado partner. The Thornton-based kiosk manufacturer is working with Windsor-based SK&T Integration, with patient check-in as the first area of focus. KIOSK announced the partnership in its quarterly newsletter. The update did not name a healthcare customer or give a rollout date.

This edition also covers four Arrow Series kiosks, the opening of KIOSK’s new Thornton headquarters, and an Economic Vitality Award from the Adams County Regional Economic Partnership. I toured the new facility during the KIOSK Summit and spent much of my visit on the production floor. Our tour and writeup KIOSK Summit 2026

Craig Keefner Insight

The first deployment is what I’ll be watching. Which steps can patients finish at the kiosk, and how easily can they get help from the front desk? Those two details will tell us more about the value of the partnership than the announcement itself.

A New Colorado Partnership With Patients in Mind

We’re excited to welcome SK&T Integration as a new KIOSK Information Systems partner! We’re two Colorado companies with a shared interest in making everyday technology easier to use, and we’re starting with a moment nearly every patient knows: checking in for an appointment.

Based in Windsor, Colorado, SK&T Integration is a family-owned technology integrator founded in 1997. With roots in barcode scanning and labeling, the team helps organizations across the Rocky Mountain region use technology to solve everyday operational challenges.

In healthcare, that can mean helping hospital teams track supplies, label medications, or give staff easier access to the information they need. SK&T works with customers to understand how their teams operate, select technology that fits, and support them through implementation and beyond.

Our new partnership brings SK&T’s integration experience together with KIOSK’s expertise in self-service, and patient check-in is a natural place to start. A kiosk can give patients a way to let staff know they’ve arrived and complete routine check-in steps. That gives front-desk teams more time to answer questions and help patients who need extra support.

It’s a practical example of what SK&T means by “People & Technology, With a Purpose.”

We’re looking forward to more opportunities to collaborate in the coming months and to sharing what we’re working on together.

Stay tuned for more from KIOSK and SK&T Integration.

SOLUTION FEATURE

Spotlight: The New Arrow Series

Arrow Standard: pairs a 14-inch touchscreen with a slim profile. It’s a versatile option for check-in, ordering, and other self-service interactions where customers benefit from a larger screen.

Arrow Nano: brings self-service to tighter spaces. Its compact 8-inch touchscreen is suited to quick, focused interactions like scanning a code or confirming a pickup.

Arrow Nano Countertop: brings the Nano to an existing counter. It’s an easy way to add self-service to a reception desk, checkout counter, or pickup station while keeping the floor clear.

Arrow Envoy: the newest addition to the series, designed for logistics environments. It brings self-service to pickup and drop-off workflows, giving people a dedicated place to complete routine steps and freeing staff to handle exceptions (feature on website is coming soon).

Whether you’re adding self-service to an existing counter or creating a dedicated station for logistics, there’s an Arrow model that fits the way your operation works.

UPDATES FROM KIOSK

KIOSK Summit 2026: New Headquarters Grand Opening

This fall, we opened the doors to our new headquarters in Thornton, Colorado, and invited employees, customers, partners, and members of Thornton City Council to celebrate with us. Guests came from near and far to see where our self-service kiosks go from concept to reality and meet the people who make it happen.

The day kicked off with an employee appreciation breakfast, followed by behind-the-scenes tours of our new facility. Guests explored kiosk demos in the lobby, saw our fabrication and assembly teams at work, and met the engineering, software, and service teams that support our solutions. We kept the celebration going over lunch and entertainment and wrapped up the event on the golf course the following day.

Our KIOSK Summit Grand Opening | New Digs Edition brings the day together in photos and stories, from the first look inside our new home to the people who helped us celebrate it.

KIOSK Wins Economic Vitality Award: AC-REP Gamechangers 2026

KIOSK Information Systems received the Economic Vitality Award at the Adams County Regional Economic Partnership’s (AC-REP) annual Game Changers event. The award recognizes the impact of our new Thornton headquarters, which brings manufacturing, quality jobs, and continued investment to the community.

At our new headquarters, our design, engineering, fabrication, and assembly teams work under one roof to build self-service solutions that serve customers around the world. We’re proud to do that work in Thornton and to contribute to the local economy as we grow.

When AC-REP visited our new Thornton headquarters, they sat down with KIOSK CEO Kim Kenney. Watch the video to hear from Kim as we celebrate receiving the Economic Vitality Award.

Thank you to AC-REP for the recognition, to the Thornton community for welcoming us, and to the entire KIOSK team for making this milestone possible.

Video – A Word with Kim Kenney

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