Last Updated on October 4, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

A humanoid, robotic baccarat dealer turns heads at the AA Slots/LT Game exhibit.

Convention Report

G2E 2026 made one point clear this past week: gaming technology is no longer organized around separate slot, cage, loyalty and surveillance systems. Across the show floor, suppliers presented a connected player journey in which kiosks, payment devices, casino management platforms, biometrics and compliance tools share data in real time.

The resulting self-service systems do more than redeem ticket-in/ticket-out (TITO) tickets. They can fund player accounts, verify identity, support loyalty enrollment, manage cash, screen for exclusions and link transactions to property-wide operational and compliance workflows. That shift — not a single new cabinet or game title — was the show’s most important technology story.

“This year’s event reflected that collaborative spirit and unity with conversations and exhibits that reached every corner of gaming and it was clear that all attendees shared the same commitment to moving the industry forward together.” Bill Miller, president and CEO of the American Gaming Association, stated in an opening keynote, welcoming attendees from 120 countries and territories to the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, which featured 400 exhibitors and more than 100 education sessions.

Business Solutions & Tech Zone debuts

For the first time, the integrated gaming technology stack got a dedicated spotlight on the trade show floor: the new “Business Solutions & Tech Zone” for exhibits showcasing AI, analytics, cybersecurity, payments, customer relations management, cash management, surveillance, marketing technology and related enterprise tools — reflecting an emphasis on property-wide efficiency, personalization and revenue optimization.

The question is no longer whether a venue – be it a casino, transportation terminal or hospitality facility – has a game machine or cash redemption terminal; it is whether the offering shares identity, payment logic, operational data and service tools across the property. Operators want products that reduce friction for the player while making reconciliation, uptime, compliance, security and labor deployment easier.

For the second straight year, much conversation concerned the growth of prediction markets in sports betting which allow bettors to wager on the outcome of an event.

During one session, industry leaders called for a united front against prediction markets, arguing that sports contracts amount to wagering and require state authorization. In response, prediction market operators maintain their contracts are financial trading that falls under federal oversight and are not subject to state regulations, according to covers.com, a sports betting information provider.

Trade show takeaways

Following are six takeaways from the trade show.

Casino-management systems are becoming real-time operating platforms. The debut of G2E’s Business Solutions & Tech Zone signaled a broader shift in casino technology: operators increasingly want platforms that connect gaming, loyalty, hospitality, payments, finance, security and service operations rather than treating each as a silo. Systems such as Konami Synkros, Aristocrat OASIS and IGT Advantage X emphasized the ability to combine player data, floor activity and operational workflows in one environment. The practical payoff is faster action: an operator can receive alerts on machine conditions or cash capacity, respond to a player while that guest is still on property, and reduce the delay between an event on the floor and a business decision. AI shifts gaming from retrospective reporting to operational action. AI was presented not simply as a marketing tool, but as a way to convert player, device and video data into faster decisions. Operators can use analytics to identify player segments by visit patterns, game preferences and responses to offers, then tailor promotions, host outreach or event invitations while a player is active rather than after a campaign has ended. Neuralift AI and Fullstory focused on interpreting player behavior and friction, while Hanwha Vision demonstrated video analytics for people counting, queue management, loitering and safety-related alerts. The larger shift is from reviewing last month’s reports to using live data to influence the next customer interaction or operational response. Payment, cash and self-service are becoming one connected layer. G2E showed how gaming payment technology is converging around the verified movement of value — cash, TITO tickets, chips, card funding and digital-wallet balances — across mobile, online and on-property channels. While cash remains central to gaming, suppliers increasingly positioned kiosks and payment devices as multifunction service points rather than isolated ATMs or redemption terminals. Crane Payment Innovations demonstrated real-time cashbox monitoring and mobile-wallet-to-slot funding; Everi and IGT highlighted direct funding through options such as Apple Pay and Venmo; and Fabicash, Invictus, Passport Technology, CountR and Shenzhen Diversity Kiosk showed combinations of TITO redemption, wallet access, cash recycling, loyalty, identity checks and account services. The trend is toward fewer transaction handoffs for the player and more visible, auditable control for the operator. Sports wagering fits this same model, with betting increasingly linked to account funding, ID verification, geolocation and QR/mobile handoff. Cybersecurity, surveillance and compliance are becoming a single risk operation. At G2E, casino security was increasingly framed as a connected discipline rather than separate physical-security, IT-security and compliance functions. Operators need to correlate signals from video, access control, player accounts, cash transactions, connected devices and networks to identify irregular activity, reduce losses and document a defensible response. Cyberleaf and Zafran addressed enterprise and vulnerability risk, Hanwha Vision demonstrated AI-assisted video analytics, and Seon Technologies focused on fraud and AML-related risk signals across digital customer journeys. Gaming Laboratories International, IDScan.net and Fabicash illustrated the related compliance need: traceable workflows from patron onboarding and identity verification through funding, play, redemption and any required investigation. The goal is not only to record an incident after it occurs, but to detect, investigate and document risk in near real time. Identity and biometrics are moving from the casino entrance to the point of transaction. Identity technology at G2E was increasingly aimed at the moments when risk or friction is highest: loyalty enrollment, account creation, funding, cash-out, access control and exclusion screening. EVS, Veridocs and IDScan.net emphasized document, age, geolocation and fraud checks, while Innovative Technology’s MyCheckr combined facial matching, document verification, age assurance and self-exclusion workflows. Konami’s SYNK Vision 2.0, Invictus’ Biometric In/Biometric Out and Novomatic’s access-control terminal pointed to a longer-term model in which biometric authentication may support player recognition, account access and transaction validation. The opportunity is a more seamless player journey, but adoption will depend on consent, accuracy, privacy protections and clear governance — not merely on the availability of recognition technology. Sports betting kiosks lost visibility as prediction market uncertainty dominated the discussion. Sports-betting kiosks appeared less prominent on the show floor, according to attendees interviewed. Several linked the reduced visibility to uncertainty surrounding prediction markets, which have become a major point of contention for licensed sportsbook operators. Industry leaders at one session argued that sports-event contracts amount to wagering and therefore require state authorization. Prediction-market operators, by contrast, maintain that their products are federally regulated financial contracts rather than state-regulated gambling. The dispute could reshape the competitive and regulatory landscape for traditional sportsbooks, while shifting supplier attention toward the broader infrastructure around betting: account funding, identity verification, geolocation, payments and omnichannel transaction systems.

Trade show highlights

Following are exhibitor highlights from the trade show floor in alphabetical order.

AA Slots/LT Game

AA Slots, LT Game’s U.S. distribution partner, drew attention with LT Game’s ADV2-LT Intelligent, a computer-controlled robotic baccarat dealer. The system is designed to operate two baccarat games at one table, automate card dealing, reduce dependence on dealer staffing, limit fatigue-related consistency issues and dealing errors, and enable remote or centralized monitoring. LT Game lists a 27- to 30-second card-dealing cycle for the system.

LT Game separately displayed its second-generation robotic dealer, “Samantha,” at G2E Asia 2026 in Macau in May. Contemporary coverage described Samantha as a humanoid automated dealer capable of holding and displaying cards. The reporter could not confirm that Samantha itself appeared at the Las Vegas G2E show.

The robot features adjustable rounds which freely adjust game speed and offers an 27- to 20-second dealing cycle, according to a company brochure. The solution is still in the prototype and testing stage, with the company fine tuning both the hardware and software systems.

ADLINK Technology Inc.

ADLINK Technology Inc., a provider of embedded and edge computing, introduced curved gaming monitors and mini motherboards.

Built on AHVA Curva, a gaming display technology developed by panel manufacturer AUO Display Plus, the display monitors are engineered to drive player immersion.

The new 4K monitors come in 43-, 49- and 55-inch sizes with J curved and C curved options. The frames feature LED lighting and feature 500-nit brightness, optical bonding and 2840×2160 resolution.

The company mini motherboards feature a Gaming Laboratories International ready design:

The AMITX AD G features an Intel Core Series 3 processor with Intel Q670E/H610E chipset.

The AMTX-RZ-G-E8K features an ADi SA6X-RZ-G-EK and AmITX-RZ-G-EK motherboards powered by an AMD Ryzen Embedded 8000 Series processor.

The company also introduced embedded Nvidia and Intel GPU solutions for delivering graphics acceleration for multi-display gaming applications, including the Nvidia RTX Pro 500/200 Blackwell MXM GPU module.

Advantech

Advantech, an industrial IoT and edge computing provider, showcased its DPX Series of industrial grade computing platforms purpose built for regulated casino gaming. The lineup includes AMD Ryzen Embedded 8000 Series processor based systems (DPX S460, DPX M280) alongside AMD Radon graphics cards.

The exhibit also featured gaming displays, POS systems, 4K digital signage and LED controllers, highlighting the company’s hardware and software designed to meet gaming cabinet and cabinet adjacent needs.

Aristocrat Gaming

Aristocrat Gaming, a provider of electronic gaming machines, casino management systems and online money games, showcased its Modernized Membership to increase operational efficiency while strengthening player engagement. The Intelligent Card Reader Pro, a drop-in upgrade, converts existing machines into a cardless, cashless and connected experience without requiring a dedicated app or system change.

Complementary solutions such as OASIS Connect, PlayerMax and OASIS Loyalty further extend this network.

The company also displayed enhancements to OASIS, a casino management system. The latest release, OASIS 15.2.15, adds installation improvements, expanded payment provider support and enhanced configuration capabilities, while OASIS Loyalty 15.3 streamlines future upgrades while adding features that enable operators to create more targeted player segments and marketing promotions.

Aristocrat’s iGaming & Sports division showcased Mobile Class II, combining content, integrated platform technology and hosted services for tribal operations.

The company also showed offerings as a result of recent acquisitions:

Gaming Analytics demonstrated AI-powered analytics for slots and tables to transform business-wide data into actionable insights.

Awager expanded remote slots delivery with a player experience that includes operator integrations, player discovery and commercial partnerships across regulated North American markets.

The company also showed its Monopoly Doubler Wild Jackpots on its Marquis stepper cabinet.

Axiomtek Gaming

Axiomtek Gaming, a manufacturer of PC-based industrial products, introduced its GMB150 gaming motherboard and AGP121 gaming logic box, both built on AMD Ryzen AI embedded P100 Series processors.

The GMB150 combines AI computing, gaming-specific peripheral integration and hardware-level security in a Mini-ITX platform while supporting edge applications. By integrating the CPU, GPU and NPU into a single package, the platform eliminates the need for a discrete AI accelerator while delivering up to 80 trillions of operation per second of AI acceleration (NPU plus GPU) for AI inference workloads.

The motherboard incorporates GLI-verified TrustedBoot, TPM 2.0 and hybrid RSA-2048/AES-256 encryption to protect firmware integrity, secure data and defend against unauthorized system modification.

The AGP121 gaming logic box provides graphics capabilities, security features and processing performance.

The company also displayed player tracking systems, casino slot components, touch displays, digital signage media players and self-service kiosks and ATMs.

Bluberi

Blueberi, a provider of slot machines, casino cabinets and digital games, debuted two banking solutions and showcased 30 game titles.

Beacon+ SoundWave leverages sound powered by Soen SoundWave to deliver theme-specific audio packages, custom bonus triggers, distinctive jackpot celebrations and synchronized bank-level sound. The platform will launch with Reign of the Panther, Ashes to Riches and Imperial Lock titles, and all future core titles developed for Beacon+ will be SoundWave optimized.

The company also introduced Beacon 55 Elite, combining a 55-inch J-curve 4K display, a 32-inch C-curve 4K topper, integrated cascading LED illumination, 4.1-channel audio and an Elite sign package.

Cadrex Gaming Solutions

Cadrex Gaming Solutions, formerly Elite Gaming Technology, debuted a gaming cabinet, the Skyline cabinet, along with gaming consoles.

The Skyline cabinet features a split lower and upper section design, allowing any screen configuration from 24- to 49-inch curve designs. It also features inductive phone charging built into the deck as well as a sound system.

Available models include 43- and 49-inch C-curve, 43- and 49-inch J/P-curve, 43- and 49-inch flat portrait and a dual 27- and 32-inch landscape design.

CountR GmbH

CountR GmbH, a manufacturer of self-service kiosks for ticket-in-ticket out (TITO), currency redemption and currency issuing, introduced its CashIO Platinum Pro to automate transactions traditionally handled at the cashier cage. The kiosk offers a curved 32-inch touchscreen, a thermal receipt printer, and a Visa-approved PIN pad.

Features include:

Banknote dispensing up to five note cassettes, each holding up to 3,000 notes; up to five denominations; bundle dispensing; banknote authentication and a reject compartment.

Cash/ticket box capacity of 1,000 notes, with a 2,000-note option.

Up to four coin denominations/hoppers, with up to 2,000 coins per hopper depending on coin size.

Support for magnetic-stripe, RFID and smart cards; configurable card issuance/dispensing/capture options; and ID/document scanning that can read passports and IDs.

Safe enclosure, alarm and sensor systems, authentication of banknotes, configurable user access, optional cameras/video surveillance and optional fingerprint or palm-vein authentication.

The company also displayed its CashIO portfolio, including CashIO Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze and Micro, as well as its ART Connect for intelligent monitoring and management of connected payment infrastructure.

Crane Payment Innovations

Crane Payment Innovations, a manufacturer of unattended payment and cash management solutions, presented cash automation and cashless casino payment solutions.

The Easitrax Connect and Web offers cashbox and cash management for casinos and connects slot machine bill validators to a live tracking platform which helps casinos track cash and machine health. The solution includes a small hardware extension called a Universal Connectivity Box, the casino’s Ethernet network and a mobile friendly web application software for Easitrax Connect.

The Universal Connectivity Box attaches to the company’s SC Advance banknote validator and utilizes the casino’s Ethernet network to communicate live transaction and performance data from each game’s bill validator. The solution transforms the information into real-time insights and reports to accelerate the drop process, resolve soft count variances, optimize slot performance and improve maintenance practices.

Operators can also receive instant alerts when there is a critical event that requires immediate attention like when a cashbox is nearing capacity or a player attempts to use a suspicious note at the game.

The company also showed its CPI Betbridge cashless payment solution that allows players to transfer funds directly from mobile wallets to a slot machine.

Cyberleaf

Cyberleaf, a provider of security services, described its menu of services for protecting critical operational layers and addressing the reality that most gaming breaches originate through vendor networks or compromised logins rather than the casino floor itself.

Services include:

Vendor and login security: Solutions designed to isolate and protect connected enterprise systems, remote access points and user authentication logs.

Managed security services: Round-the-clock monitoring and threat detection backed by a U.S.-based security operations center.

Risk assessments: Tools and methodologies to audit internal gaps before malicious actors can exploit them.

vCISO support: Virtual chief information security officer advisory services to guide security planning and risk strategy.

Compliance management : Services focused on maintaining adherence to PCI-DSS requirements and evolving state gaming regulations.

EVS

EVS, a provider of identity verification, discussed its modular platform that verifies age and consumer data instantly at sign-up, helping maintain compliance, prevent fraud, and onboard while customizing solutions to meet regulations and streamline operations.

The offering unites player acquisition with regulatory compliance. The solution can verify the person, their age, the location and the payment method during registration or deposit.

Services besides age verification include document verification, chargeback fraud protection, know-your-customer (KYC) and geolocation. Real-time geolocation verification detects VPN use and confirms users are who they claim to be, ensuring legal compliance and preventing fraud.

The company’s BlueAssure platform enables companies to create identity verification and compliance solutions tailored to a property’s specific needs.

Fabicash

Fabicash, a provider of cash access, cashless solutions, AML compliance and mobile jackpot processing, introduced a table game TITO device.

FABITable is a table game TITO device designed to reduce chip flow and enable cashless play at the casino table. The device allows players to redeem TITO tickets and exchange them for chips at the game table, minimizing chip handling and streamlining floor operations. The FABItable can be adapted to most table games, including poker, craps, blackjack and roulette.

The company’s Quick Chips feature allows casino patrons to seamlessly execute a debit or credit card transaction to purchase additional gaming chips directly from their seat, eliminating the need to leave the table, visit a cashier cage or use an ATM. Patrons can also complete a secure debit or credit card transaction right in their seat using FABICash mobile hardware. Payments process in seconds with end-to-end encryption and integrated chip sensors.

The company also displayed its loyalty enrollment kiosk, which features card printing, promotions and facial recognition verification for KYC validation.

Fullstory

Fullstory, a provider of behavioral-data analytics, described its platform as a way to capture and analyze digital interactions across player-facing journeys, discovering where users encounter friction rather than relying on aggregate metrics.

Tools include:

AI-powered insight: Uncover hidden issues and turn behavioral data into actionable insights for improving player engagement, loyalty and revenue.

Workforce: Optimize internal operations and help teams resolve support issues faster.

StoryAI: Real-time analysis and personalization of player journeys, including tracking player friction, drop-offs and user experience issues.

Powered by Google Gemini, “Ask StoryAI” allows cross-functional teams to use natural language to query user behavior trends without building complex dashboards.

Generative AI also analyzes player sessions into bulleted text summaries, shaving days off traditional root-cause engineering reviews.

The company’s model context protocol (MCP) eliminates the workflow of exporting manual logs into large language models. The MCP serves as a secure data bridge that streams user friction context directly into external AI tools like ChatGPT or custom bots to resolve user issues.

Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, a table game manufacturer, introduced its Monopoly Building Riches, a game which links different table games together through a bonus round experience, featuring the Monopoly game board, a single-seed meter and jackpots.

The company also debuted Spotlight Spin Progressive, a solution that can link with Monopoly Building Riches or be deployed as a standalone experience. The game features Art Deco styling and individual prize outcomes through a shared bonus game experience and progressive jackpots. Every linked table draws from a single seed, so jackpots climb faster.

Powered by GPS Sapphire, Galaxy Link connects progressives across games, tables, pits and properties, giving operators the ability to link the games and with future Galaxy Gaming progressives.

Gaming Laboratories International

Gaming Laboratories International, a provider of testing, inspections and certification for land-based and online gaming, introduced its Gaming Security Framework for regulators, lawmakers and suppliers, and its Kobeton compliance management system.

The GLI Gaming Security Framework (GLI-GSF), serves as a foundation for regulators, lawmakers and suppliers to forge and embrace new ideas.

GLI Secure offers a suite of cybersecurity solutions for regulators, suppliers and operators, including software quality assurance and testing; penetration testing; governance, risk and compliance; core systems modernization; lottery and iGaming; and information security services.

The new GLIAccess gives users a streamlined journey from submission to certification. With its revised dashboard, users can view each file in real time, download certifications, request new submissions, view submissions, request transfers, withdraw requests and more.

For regulators, the GLIAccess provides real-time visibility into certifications, submissions, testing progress and jurisdictional status through a centralized platform. By delivering cloud-based 24/7 access to compliance information, reporting tools and direct collaboration with GLI, GLIAccess improves transparency, streamlines oversight and reduces administrative burden.

For regulators, the cloud-based Kobeton offers the IRIS compliance management system; GI-4000Pro, an all-in-one signature verification tool; and Verify+, which puts new signature methods and features in one place for maximizing compliance.

Hanwha Vision

Hanwha Vision, a security and analytics provider, demonstrated its four-sensor 4K IP surveillance camera for wide-area coverage and edge AI. It combines four independently adjustable 8 MP cameras — 32 MP total image capture capacity — with Nvidia Jetson Orin compute hardware inside one housing.

The camera’s Wisenet 9 SoC, powered by a Dual NPU architecture, ensures video quality and AI analytics operate on independent resources so neither function impacts the other.

Beyond video, the device features analytics — including people counting, crowd counting, queue management and heatmapping, providing actionable insights without additional hardware or licenses. AI-based analytics also support slip-and-fall detection, loitering, line crossing and virtual area monitoring, enabling proactive safety responses in real time.

Additionally, the camera incorporates AI-based sound classification to detect specific sounds — such as screams, breaking glass, aggression, tire screeches NS vehicle horns.

ID.Scan.Net

ID.Scan.Net, a provider of ID authentication, highlighted its identity verification and fraud prevention systems engineered for the gaming industry.

Features include:

Casino floor compliance: The system instantly verifies player age, manage self-exclusion lists and flag banned or problem players directly at the door or cage.

Player onboarding and loyalty programs: AI-driven document scanning enrolls players into casino loyalty programs by instantly parsing data from drivers licenses, passports and digital/mobile IDs.

AI-powered ID authentication: Machine-learning document analysis detects fake IDs, utilizing cross-match checks between front/back data, infrared/ultraviolet security markings and pixel-level microprint verification.

Authentication solutions include:

The authentication SDK can integrate into existing applications to prevent fraud and catch fake IDs.

The VeriScan authentication is an all-in-one fake ID detection and visitor management platform. The desktop application syncs to a cloud, allowing control over the customer journey and privacy settings.

The ParseLink scans and authenticates driver licenses and IDs directly into forms, databases and software with ID parsing technology layered with authentication.

Invictus Gaming Solutions LLC

Invictus Gaming Solutions LLC, a provider of gaming and financial technology, introduced its Pin-to-Pay, designed to securely connect funding sources with gaming machines, table games and TITO environments through an authentication experience.

The Pin-to-Pay consists of a palm reader positioned above a touchscreen, along with a bill acceptor, dispenser and printer. The touchscreen allows the patron to select from a menu of functions: ATM, bill break, crypto exchange, digital wallet, jackpot pay, pouch pay, ticket redemption or service mode.

The patron taps the touchscreen to start the selected function once they have identified themself.

The crypto exchange allows the patron to buy crypto with cash or a ticket, or sell crypto to an available kiosk payout method.

To access the digital wallet, the touchscreen asks the patron to select a withdrawal or add bills or tickets to the account.

The ticket redemption allows the patron to cashout one or more tickets for their full value.

The company also showed its Biometric In/Biometric Out (BIBO) that eliminates the physical TITO ticket entirely, replacing it with non-enrolled biometrics. From pin-to-play and touch-to-play to frictionless funding of gaming touchpoints, the payment-agnostic technology connects funding sources to the casino floor.

Invictus also showed gaming content and platforms, slot machines, fintech hardware and next-generation chipless gaming solutions.

IGT

IGT, a provider of gaming, digital and financial technology solutions, introduced an updated deployment of Everi Vi, its all-in-one, mobile gaming solution under its Everi product line.

Everi Vi puts Class II gaming in the palm of the player’s hand, removing friction and creating data gathering and engagement opportunities. The mobile gaming solution extends the gaming experience beyond the traditional casino floor, creating a connection between on-premise and digital play: the Everi BeOn mobile services combine Everi Digital games, CashClub Wallet technology, the Everi Compliance Anti-Money Laundering (AML) solution and the Trilogy loyalty offering.

The company also demonstrated the following:

The IGT Advantage X casino management system enables optimization, personalization and performance to work in a single flow. With real-time data capabilities, on-premise and cloud-based deployment options, the system gives operators a view of their gaming floor and an understanding of their players. Additionally, expanded direct-funding capabilities allow funding sources such as Apple Pay and Venmo to integrate with Everi solutions.

Connecting Advantage X with Everi fintech enables loyalty, player engagement and funding to work together to create a more connected casino experience.

Everi PitXpress serves as both a standalone module and as a CMS-integrated product bringing paperless bet tracking, markers and more to table games.

Everi BeOn Pay2Game and CashClub Wallet enable digital funding to move closer to the player through direct-to-game and mobile wallet experiences. Everi cash-access innovations included Bitline and B4U that integrate with Everi fintech solutions.

Next-generation video poker games, Everi Class II games, video lottery terminal content and hardware, and omnichannel games.

Innovative Technology

Innovative Technology demonstrated its MyCheckr facial recognition enrollment platform for access control. The kiosk is a standalone device that can accurately compare a face to a document or database to identify if there is a match as well as performing age verification simultaneously.

The technology can register players for loyalty programs or access membership systems.

Placed at entrances and doors, it can compare people entering against the exclusion register and trigger an alert to staff.

The company also presented bill recyclers with varying capacities, including the NV4000 with multi-bill recycling for redemption kiosks, the NV22S for bill recycling, and the NV200S Spectral Payout for mid-range mixed denomination recycling.

Inspired Entertainment Inc.

Inspired Entertainment Inc. a provider of content, technology, hardware and services for licensed gaming, betting and lottery operators, introduced Kora, the company’s next-generation cabinet platform, designed with greater operator flexibility and operational efficiency. Kora will launch with a North American content roadmap featuring new game releases and sequels to established franchises.

Alongside the new cabinet, Inspired showed an expanding portfolio of mechanics, including Cash Bank, Triple Hit Combo, Grand Chance and Win & Spin.

Cash Bank, part of its omnichannel content strategy, offers the mechanic extending across interactive, retail and hybrid dealers, featuring visible cash values on the reels. Inspired has expanded the mechanic across a range of themes, content and product categories, including Wolf It Up!, Big Piggy Bank and Kong It Up!.

The company also demoed its One Core platform, a centralized, server-based gaming management and content distribution platform that links gaming terminals with game content while supporting connected digital/omnichannel deployments.

The company also highlighted the expansion of its virtual sports portfolio in North America for both online and retail sportsbook environments. Real Play Soccer combines archived footage from English soccer matches, while Golden Horses virtual horse racing offers a win-only betting experience and a runner mechanic.

JCM Global

JCM Global, a provider of payment and transaction solutions, introduced its iVizion 2, offering faster performance to deliver more data and faster processing to support evolving currency requirements.

Instead of using point based sensors, iVizion utilizes digital imaging and resolution scanning when a bill or casino ticket is inserted.

iVizion 2 uses contact image sensing technology that takes multi wavelength readings of a banknote or TITO. Beyond that, the bill validator scans with multiple levels of infrared and UV technology.

The validator can read and detect a bill’s microscopic print as well as validate it if the serial number and signatures are legitimate and reads 25 million individual points of data in less than two seconds. While the initial iVizion lasted about 500,000 cycles before needing repair, the updated version now goes 2 million cycles before needing maintenance.

Joe Hand Promotions

Joe Hand Promotions, a provider of out-of-home live sports streaming and broadcasting solutions and a first-time G2E exhibitor, introduced its commercial streaming application to stream out-of-home sports content such as ESPN+ for Business, UFC, AEW and pay-per-view boxing events. The content is delivered over an internet connection using smart TVs or standard streaming devices, removing the requirement for a satellite provider.

The exhibit showcased how commercial operators who license sports packages through the service are automatically listed on the FANZO Bar Finder platform. The tool acts as a direct marketing funnel, driving sports fans and gamblers to the property’s gaming floor or lounge area.

The exhibit showed the company’s catalog of live premium events — including WWE Premium Live Events, more than 40 annual UFC fights and championship boxing partnerships.

Konami Gaming Inc.

Konami Gaming Inc., a gaming manufacturer, introduced an 11-foot tall cabinet with a triple bonus game designed to expand upon the success of the Dragon’s Law Fortune game, along with Bull Blitz Rampage, a brand extension from the Australian market.

The company also demonstrated its Synkros casino management software, which offers a unified system for player tracking, marketing, machine management, table management, cage management, analytics and compliance. The exhibit highlighted floor-wide progressives and uncarded player bonuses via its SYNK Vision 2.0 biometrics. Progressive games feature a jackpot that increases in size every time a player places a bet.

The company also highlighted its Kinetic mobile app that allows staff to take traditionally manual and back-of-house functions anywhere on the casino floor.

The company also highlighted 50 new game themes across five hardware form factors.

Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, a gaming technology provider, introduced several management innovations in addition to some new games.

The most innovative in this observer’s view was the iView Display manager, an on-screen interface that delivers real-time messaging, player account data and multimedia content directly on the game’s main or top screen without disrupting play.

The display manager mixes video and game signals to show pop-ups, watermarks or permanent windows in horizontal, vertical or split-screen layouts. It also promotes player account information, session points, jackpots, bonusing offers and targeted marketing.

The interface incorporates many functions that are normally housed in a standalone kiosk, thereby eliminating the need for a separate standalone kiosk. Nonetheless, the company also introduced a standalone promotional kiosk built by Kiosk Innovations to allow players to sign up and print loyalty cards. The printer and dispenser configuration can support up to four loyalty tiers.

The company also introduced three gaming cabinets: Cosmic Halo, Firebird and Lightwave Solar.

The Firebird is anchored by a 55-inch main display and features an integrated 32-inch upper display and MLED fire wings. A 3D audio package surrounds players in game features, creating an immersive experience.

The Lightwave Solar cabinet brings the Lightwave bank-wide experience into a singular, modular and configurable offering.

The company also showed the evolution of its Tables portfolio across live, electronic and hybrid table games.

NexLink, the company’s next generation progressive system, creates an elevated jackpot, bonus and progressive content supported by new operator tools and greater connectivity.

The company’s Multideck Ultra shuffler features AI-powered card recognition, a random number generator, a multilingual interface and modular internals.

Metal Grand Master Technology Inc.

Metal Grand Master Technology Inc., also known as MGMT, a manufacturer of gaming machines, self-service kiosks, information displays, server cases/chassis/cabinets and metal frame designs, introduced its MGMT-GB55C-ST, a 55-inch C-curved monitor slot cabinet.

The cabinet features a 15.6-inch button deck, a USB charging port, a sound system and multi-color lighting. Peripheral devices include a 32-inch topper monitor, a mechanical button panel, a bill acceptor, a ticket printer, a refund button, a service button and a side light.

Neuralift AI

Neuralift AI, a provider of learning solutions for gaming operations, discussed how Nvidia-powered deep learning on first-party data uncovers high-value player segments to drive retention, loyalty and lifetime value.

The deep learning solution identifies segments by visit rhythm and offers response, uncovering low-frequency players whose growth opportunity is another visit as opposed to more spending per trip.

The discovery phase can train a dedicated neural network on player data, identify new player groups, track how they shift and recommend actions.

The reasoning phase can reveal mismatches between offers and trip patterns alongside habits that make timing actionable.

The action phase can replace unused room offers with same-day and play-and-dine incentives, added dining credits where relevant and time second-visit invitations to players’ usual visit days.

Northernvue Corporation

Northernvue Corporation, a provider of real-time monitoring and alerting systems, introduced its Gamevue optical chip detection tool that utilizes AI and computer vision to read chip amounts and track plays without disrupting play.

The system does not require RFID tags on chips, table retrofitting or integration with the casino surveillance and can flag exceptions such as bet capping and dealer errors.

The data reports on revenue, dealer efficiency, player skill level and theoretical win calculations.

Novomatic Americas

Novomatic Americas, part of the Novomatic AG Group, a producer and operator of games, presented games, hardware, and a casino management system under a “Ghost Party” concept positioned as a bridge between the company’s international portfolio and U.S., Puerto Rican, Illinois and Georgia market needs.

Game families include Vision Link, Impera Prolink, Rising Treasures II and Xtension Link Volume 5.

The company’s digital subsidiary, Greentube, displayed online content for North American operators, led by Piggy Prizes – Ghost of Gambini.

Novomatic technology partner Apex introduced Clover Link Elements XL and Clover Link Masters of Elements.

The company also displayed its Novovision Casino Management System which offers biometrically supported cashless gaming, data-driven business management and loyalty dynamics.

On the hardware front, the company displayed its Diamond X Quattro 1.55J, featuring a 55-inch J-curved UHD display, paired with an immersive TouchDeck interface and integrated sound system.

The company also displayed a face recognition terminal available in Europe that identifies guests either by a non-transferable player card, a facial scan or a fingerprint scan. The terminal comes equipped with an NFC card reader, a QR code reader, a camera and a fingerprint scanner. In combination with the Novovision access gates, the terminal verifies a person’s identity to grant access to a facility.

Passport Technology

Passport Technology, a provider of payment, automation and loyalty solutions for the casino and financial services industries, introduced its Omnistream redemption kiosk that serves as a one-stop touch point, offering multiple functions beyond redemption.

Patrons are able to view rewards and balances, break bills, get cash advances, access ATM services and access promotions – functions that typically require a separate point of contact.

Features include: dual 27-inch screens, bill validators, large-capacity cassettes, customizable external LED lights, back-end reporting, multilingual support and optional QR/2D barcode scanning.

The company also introduced its Origins loyalty solution to connect players from enrollment to reward redemption in minutes. Built on a PostgreSQL database and deployed in the cloud or on-premise, Origins connects with existing casino management systems, eliminating silos, streamlining promotions and providing insights into player behavior.

Quixant

Quixant, a manufacturer of hardware and software solutions, demonstrated embedded software, gaming peripherals, monitors and its Launchedpad software platform. The integrated solutions offer a single technology partner to reduce hardware and software compatibility issues.

The company’s new gaming monitors include 27-inch flat screens and 55-inch J-curved formats featuring 4K UHD with 10-point PCAP multi-touch integrated with LED lighting synchronized via the company’s LED controller and LED interface.

The company’s IQON 3 Air expands and enhances the IQON portfolio, supplementing the fanless IQON 3 to provide an actively cooled solution with greater processing power. The IQON 3 Air provides increased thermal headroom, battery-free MRAM (magnetoresistive random access memory), an additional USB and an embedded LED strips controller.

The company’s IQ, IQON and QMAX gaming hardware platforms run on Intel and AMD processors capable of driving up to 10 4K Ultra HD monitors.

The company’s LED controller drives up to 1,000 red-green-blue LEDs across four independent channels and can synchronize lighting across multiple machines. The GUI-based LED software lets game artists create, store and play back custom lighting sequences, streaming from the PC or running independently.

SCA Gaming

SCA Gaming, a provider of promotional game technology, displayed updated interactive hardware and digital tools.

The company highlighted its guest engagement management system, which integrates with player tracking systems to deliver targeted loyalty rewards.

Customized iterations on display included a “Chase the Gold” theme tailored promotion. The player “follows the chase” by highlighting races through the gold bars in a continuous pattern across the board. They hit the stop button to lock in a gold bar and reveal a cash or free play prize. They then take the money and keep the running total or risk it all and advance for a shot at a bigger prize.

The cycle can repeat across configurable rounds, with the accumulated total remaining at risk.

Seecubic

Seecubic, a provider of depth-display technology, introduced its glasses-free, depth-display technology for gaming content. The company positioned it as a way to make game visuals feel more immersive without requiring players to wear a headset, special glasses or eye tracking.

DepthAware depth technology is a display approach intended to add perceived depth to onscreen gaming content while retaining a conventional, headset-free player experience.

The company describes the technology as a full-stack system rather than a display panel. Its components include:

Computational optics to direct different visual information toward different viewing angles.

Intelligent rendering that prepares imagery for the optical layer.

Real-time calibration to maintain the intended depth effect.

Content-creation, conversion and finishing tools for adapting conventional content or producing depth-native material.

According to the company, possible casino applications could include:

Attract-mode sequences that stand out from adjacent machines.

Game art, symbols, bonus sequences and character animations with a spatial effect.

Branded feature banks or progressive displays to draw attention from multiple angles.

Digital signage, sports-bar displays or experiential promotional installations.

Entertainment or interactive installations where a group can view the same display simultaneously.

Seon Technologies

Seon Technologies showcased its comprehensive AI Command Center for Fraud Prevention and AML Compliance.

Operating within the newly highlighted iGaming and digital risk management sectors of the expo, the exhibit focused on stopping fraud without disrupting the player experience.

The company positioned its technology as a back-office risk, identity and compliance layer for operators dealing with account fraud, promotion misuse, onboarding friction and AML-related investigative workflows.

The company’s real-time, signal-fusion risk model collects contextual data about a user, device, network and session, then looks for inconsistencies and links among accounts and assigns a risk score which can drive an “allow,” “challenge,” “restrict,” or “block” decision.

The web JavaScript SDK and native Android/iOS SDKs can gather device and behavioral context at onboarding, login, account recovery, checkout, payments and payout stages. It can also use submitted identifiers such as name, email and phone early in registration.

The solution aims to keep low-risk customers moving with little or no added friction while escalating verification when the evidence warrants it.

Shenzhen Diversity Kiosk Technology

Shenzhen Diversity Kiosk Technology, a kiosk hardware and software manufacturer, introduced its redemption kiosk, featuring ticket redemption and jackpot processing.

Features include:

Redeems up to three banknotes per second with support for one to six denominations.

The 23.8-inch touchscreen offers QR/barcode scanning and receipt printing.

The management software supports remote monitoring, transaction tracking, cash management and alerts.

The 4mm reinforced safe door offers dual-lock security.

The company also showed a self-service sports-betting kiosk, a cash-management system and additional TITO/redemption configurations.

The sports-betting unit combines dual displays with banknote and coin acceptance, NFC, QR/barcode scanning, ticketing and receipt printing; the EcoCash system combines note recycling, coin processing, deposits, withdrawals and POS integration.

Touch Dynamic

Touch Dynamic, a manufacturer of all-in-one touch terminals, small form factor PCs, mobile POS tablets and touchscreen monitors, highlighted its recently introduced Summit kiosk which operates with Google Mobile Service.

The kiosk offers SoftPOS tap-to-pay, simplifying implementation through an integrated solution that allows venues to accept cashless payments on Android and Apple devices.

The device features a 21.5-inch projected capacitive touchscreen and multiple CPU options, wireless connectivity and an Epson printer. Optional features include an ADA pad, 2D barcode scanner and various payment modules.

TSC John Huxley

TDS John Huxley, a manufacturer of gaming solutions and services, debuted several products.

Taking center stage was 50 Cent Headcrack, a casino dice game developed in collaboration with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. Based on the traditional three-dice game Cee-Lo, 50 Cent Headcrack brings the game to the regulated casino floor with a dealer, published pay table and structured bank, shooter and tie format.

Players can bet on the bank, shooter or tie, alongside a range of optional side bets.

The game offers operators two ways to play, with Single Roll and Ride the Roll formats providing flexibility in how side bets are settled.

Power Reel Roulette combines familiar roulette gameplay with a dynamic variable multiplier. After betting closes, the Power Reel reveals the multiplier before the winning number is determined, with winning numbers receiving the enhanced payout.

The company also showed its Chip Dispensing Kiosk and Chip Redemption Kiosk. Using automation and RFID technology, the solutions provide automated options for chip purchase and redemption while helping to streamline the cage environment.

United States Playing Card Company

United States Playing Card Company, a producer of playing cards, introduced the Bee-Trak Vendor Managed Inventory solution.

The software delivers right-sized inventory by automating replenishment, leveraging real-time tracking of card decks from the company to the casino vault to the playing tables. The solution uses a barcode scanner that tracks the decks in real time, reducing errors caused by reliance on manual workflows.

The platform displays inventory in real time on a single portal, allowing managers to view current stock, consumption patterns and projected needs.

The solution includes: a one-card storage room, unlimited USPC materials, an inventory change and signoff log, a historical record, user-defined material names, an analytics platform, stock threshold alerts and multi-property views.

Veridocs

Veridocs, a provider of identity verification technology, highlighted a 7-module suite that links directly into existing casino operation systems to allow properties to pick and choose precise layers of security for their specific inventory points or kiosks.

Once a customer presents an ID at the counter, gate or kiosk, the technology’s multi-light source scanning captures surface features, embedded microchips and barcodes simultaneously using white light, infrared and UV texturing to detect counterfeits.

The document is cross referenced against a library of ID templates to check security features across white light, infrared and UV that counterfeits will fail. A facial comparison matches the person standing at the counter to the photo on the document.

The verified identity is instantly checked against the location’s waitlist, such as self-exclusion lists, AML lists and custom internal lists, then flagged in real time if there is a match. A pass or fail decision is returned in seconds, logged automatically and sent to the existing systems via native integrations.

Handheld technology allows security personnel to scan IDs on mobile devices at kiosks, doors or cages, immediately logging results into the central platform.

Yellow Elephant Studios

Yellow Elephant Studios made its G2E debut, introducing electronic bingo, skill-based games and original gaming content created for U.S. markets.

In addition to skill-based games, the company highlighted its Tabstar automated pull-tab kiosk for dispensing and redeeming tickets.

Features include:

Built-in 7-inch touchscreen.

Dispenses up to 15.5 tickets per second with four columns.

Integrates a bill acceptor with a 500-note cashbox and scanner for validation.

Ticket capacity of 900 to 1,000 tickets per column.

Accepts $1, $5, $10, $20, $50 and $100 bills.

The premium model dispenses up to 4,000 notes across four denominations.

Comes in three sizes ranging from 30.57-by-21.36- by-46.84 inches to 30.57-by-21.36- by-79.55 inches.

Zafran

Zafran, a provider of a threat exposure management platform and a first-time G2E exhibitor, highlighted its cybersecurity and threat management solution. The solution is an AI-native exposure management platform that maps vulnerabilities to compensating controls, such as endpoint detection and response (EDR), next generation firewalls (NGFWs), web application firewalls (WEFs) and cloud controls to identify what is exploitable in the environment.

The solution is intended to plug into an enterprise’s existing security and IT stack rather than require a rip-and-replace approach.

The solution uses autonomous AI agents for the entire vulnerability management lifecycle, including:

Unified vulnerability management consolidates and de-duplicates cloud, on premises and AppSec findings across existing scanners into a single source of truth.

Exposure assessment and prioritization proves vulnerability by correlating runtime presence, internet reachability, threat activity, asset criticality and automated mapping of compensating control configurations.

AI-powered remediation operations transform vulnerability insights into focused, AI optimized remediation by deduplicating tickets, generating clear remediation plans and automatically routing tasks to the right owners.

Mitigation ahead of patch cycles eliminates most critical vulnerability noise to isolate the ones that actually matter.

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