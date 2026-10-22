Money20/20 2026: 5 takeaways on stablecoins, agentic AI and payment security

Last Updated on October 22, 2026 by Elliot Maras

Convention Report

Stablecoins, AI agents and fraud prevention dominated Money20/20 2026 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, where speakers and exhibitors explored how to move money faster without sacrificing security or customer trust.

Most of the discussion in education sessions and on the trade show floor concerned payment rails, transaction transparency and fraud prevention.

“I think the zoom-out view is that we’re moving from a financial system that’s largely closed and very siloed across multiple different asset classes into this open, global, programmable financial system, and that was always the vision that got us really excited at Coinbase,” said Shan Aggarwal, chief business officer and head of investor relations at Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange, during a session. “As you have more tokenized dollars that exist on chain, the next step is moving those into productive assets.” He said each asset issued on chain adds value to the ecosystem, supporting a transition toward an interconnected financial system.

Stablecoins and cross-border payments

One session explored how digital assets and stablecoins are improving cross-border payments, settlement and liquidity management, while examining the remaining infrastructure challenges around fiat on- and off-ramps.

Scott Meadows, head of business development at Coinbase, described how AI agents are moving beyond information gathering to executing transactions, highlighting the need for flexible controls that balance autonomy with user permissions and risk management.

“We’ve gone from an environment where you were solely focused on read-only and information gathering to now enabling a lot of the agents to be able to actually transact on your behalf,” Meadows said. “The key questions that we’ve been building with a lot of the agency partners is: what does that control environment look like? Is it human in the loop? Is it autonomous with predefined guardrails? Is it fully autonomous? What are the bounds in which you operate those things?” He said platforms vary in their appetite for risk, with some requiring tight controls and others allowing greater autonomy.

Crypto and cross-border payments

Progress in cryptocurrency and stablecoin regulation, meanwhile, has unleashed opportunities for traditional payment networks.

Mesh, a cryptocurrency payments network, and Visa announced a partnership to make stablecoin and cryptocurrency balances spendable across 175 million merchants.

Mesh handles the funding and conversion, so a balance becomes purchasing power at the moment of payment, with nothing for the user to move and nothing for the merchant to change, said Bam Azizi, CEO and co-founder of Mesh.

Consumers increasingly expect to use their money however and wherever they choose, said Rubail Birwadker, global head of growth at Visa. The partnership with Mesh helps expand how digital asset balances can connect to the trusted payment experiences consumers and merchants rely on.

Mastercard, for its part, has tapped blockchain technology to introduce risk intelligence to enable more secure stablecoin payments.

Stablecoins are creating new possibilities for value exchange, but financial institutions need the right intelligence and controls to participate with confidence, said Ann Johnson, executive vice president for security solutions at Mastercard. By bringing payment and blockchain insights together, stablecoin security extends Mastercard’s fraud and risk capabilities to digital asset payments.

Coinbase has also teamed with global payment network provider Thunes to expand cross-border payouts.

Connecting digital currencies to fiat and local domestic financial systems remains essential for real-world utility, said Chloé Mayenobe, deputy CEO at Thunes. Thunes serves as the bridge connecting traditional finance, mobile wallets and digital assets, enabling seamless, fully compliant cross-border payouts.

“Last-mile connectivity is a key part of this, and working alongside Thunes allows us to deliver an end-to-end payment experience that offers faster, friction-free payouts across more countries and currencies than ever before,” said Alec Lovett, head of infrastructure products at Coinbase.

Agentic AI brings predictive intelligence

Another session explored how AI is turning payment data into predictive intelligence with agentic commerce, allowing organizations to “read the story” behind every payment. The conversation highlighted the critical role of trust as these AI technologies evolve.

“The trust in which a merchant, a seller and a buyer can actually put into an agent when they actually show up is going to be an incredibly important thing we need to get done,” said Stavan Parikh, vice president and general manager of payments at Google.

Enrique Lores, PayPal president and CEO, discussed PayPal’s strategic roadmap across the global payments ecosystem, with the company focusing on accelerating innovation in an era defined by autonomous AI agents.

In the future, agents will be buying from merchants and for merchants, and trust, both ways will be critical, Lores said. Merchants will have to know that it’s a real agent that has money to pay. Consumers will have to know that that’s an agent from a real merchant.

Partnerships and payment networks

Industry players described how fintech apps are introducing comprehensive ecosystems that embed stablecoin logic, compliance and trading into unified solutions.

Newline by Fifth Third Bank, an embedded finance and banking-as-a-service platform, has teamed with Visa to enable fintechs to offer Visa corporate cards in more than 40 countries.

“Our multinational program was built to make paying across borders feel local,” said Chris Baker, head of commercial and money movement solutions, North America, Visa. Newline has made it possible to offer corporate cards in more than 40 countries, putting that experience within reach of more businesses.

AI drives fraud prevention

Fraud prevention also dominated discussions, given the expansion of AI-enabled scams.

“Fraud continues to evolve across every stage of the customer journey, and digital channels and AI-assisted techniques are increasing the speed, scale and complexity of attacks,” said Kimberly White, senior director, fraud and identity, North America, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, a data analytics provider of regulatory and risk management solutions. “The findings show that financial institutions with more automated and integrated fraud prevention programs report stronger effectiveness, better performance and greater reductions in customer churn,” she said, referencing a report, “True Cost of Fraud Study 2026 North America: Financial Services and Lending,” which the company recently released. “A layered strategy that connects identity intelligence, behavioral insights, device intelligence and AI-driven decisioning can help organizations respond to changing threats while supporting trusted customer experiences and sustainable growth.”

Following are five takeaways from the trade show floor.

Takeaways

Orchestrated transaction processing against multiple payment networks allows consumers to use their money whenever and wherever they choose , including across borders. The Federal Reserve’s FedNow Service will allow institutions to meet international needs while staying with existing payment standards. Enhanced FedNow message formats will support the U.S. domestic leg of cross-border payments. Datos Insights cites Alacriti’s ability to adopt the FedNow Service and the RTP network simultaneously through a single API integration as a key differentiator for its Orbipay Payments Hub. Paymentwall’s remittance and tax management backend infrastructure is designed to manage cross-border corporate remittances and regional tax compliance. Agentic AI is turning payment data into predictive intelligence, allowing organizations to “read the story” behind every user’s action. Muse, Meta’s personal AI agent, can navigate websites, sign in to accounts, apply promo codes and complete purchases on users’ behalf. Fingerprint highlighted the importance of identifying AI-agent traffic as these tools become more common. SoundHound AI’s OASYS agents handle requests for lost or stolen cards, charge disputes, loan optimization, bill pay, transfers and mortgage applications. Stablecoins are creating new possibilities for value exchange , as financial institutions find the right controls to participate with confidence. The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency recently finalized its stablecoin issuer regulations, establishing a federal framework for issuing stablecoins, which are designed to provide a more stable value by tying their value to specific assets that make them suitable for everyday transactions. BitGo delivers a Stablecoin-as-a-Service (SaaS) model for issuing, managing, redeeming and settling fiat-pegged digital currencies. Fraud prevention has become more critical as AI-assisted techniques are increasing the speed, scale and complexity of attacks across every stage of the customer journey. Blockaid’s AI exploit detection harness is designed to secure blockchain-powered financial rails with a security layer using large language models to simulate, trace and verify on-chain activity. Flagright offers real-time risk scoring that continuously reassesses user risk as behavior changes and automated filing of suspicious activity reports directly to FinCEN and GoAML jurisdictions. Customer identity verification is critical to banks and fintechs. It is simultaneously a regulatory requirement, a defense against fraud and a factor in how easily legitimate customers can open and use accounts. It is not simply an administrative check at signup; it supports trust throughout the customer relationship. Desko introduced a biometric camera to capture data from a range of identity documents to verify user identity, allowing the person at the counter to be matched directly to the identity claimed on the credential. The scanner captures credential data, while the integrated camera captures the customer’s face for identity matching.

Trade Show Highlights

Following are exhibitor highlights in alphabetical order.

Alacriti

Alacriti, a fintech that works to help financial institutions and businesses modernize and scale payments infrastructure, highlighted its Orbipay Payments Hub which supports payment processing and orchestration across the FedNow Service, the Fedwire Funds Service, ACH, Visa Direct, Zelle and the RTP network, a U.S. bank-to-bank payment system operated by The Clearing House.

Alacriti’s routing capabilities are designed to dynamically determine payment paths based on factors including cost, speed, reliability, liquidity and network availability.

The company gives organizations a single platform for the full range of money movement needs. The platform is designed to help clients modernize without rip-and-replace projects, launch new payment capabilities faster and centralize payment operations, fraud prevention and compliance controls.

Datos Insights cites the ability to adopt the FedNow Service and the RTP network simultaneously through a single API integration as a key differentiator for Orbipay Payments Hub.

Apricorn

Apricorn, a provider of quantum-resistant hardware-encrypted external storage solutions, displayed its 4TB Aegis Secure Key 3, a hardware-encrypted USB drive. Built on a solid-state drive architecture housed in a USB flash drive form factor, the ASK3 delivers eight times the storage capacity of comparable hardware-encrypted USB flash drives, according to the company.

The 4TB model incorporates the same hardware enhancements introduced in the latest generation of the ASK3, including a new bridge controller chip designed to offer faster performance, improved data transfer speeds and an environmental protection design to safeguard both the device and the data it contains.

The 4TB model was engineered to meet and exceed the requirements for FIPS 140-3 Level 3 validation and has been formally submitted to the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Cryptographic Module Validation Program. The device is designed for organizations that require hardware-based security, including organizations handling highly sensitive data.

Besitos Corporation

Besitos Corporation, an online gaming and rewards provider, introduced a gaming rewards offering for financial services organizations designed to make their customers’ financial tasks more rewarding.

Through KashKick, Besitos’ gamified rewards platform, users can earn cash rewards for playing mobile games. The KashKick app integrates with money handling apps, allowing a customer to play a game at their leisure. In addition to earning monetary rewards, each in-app action triggers matching donations to the American Cancer Society, supporting the fight against cancer.

Besitos, by leveraging an API and microservices architecture, is designed to enable partners to monetize their brands and enhance consumer engagement through rewards and loyalty programs.

BitGo

BitGo, a digital asset trust and infrastructure company that provides cryptocurrency custody, multi-signature, threshold-signature wallets, trade settlement and brokerage services for businesses, exchanges, and financial institutions, focused on its stablecoin infrastructure.

The stablecoin infrastructure includes the full technology stack, compliance frameworks and operational controls required to issue, manage, redeem and settle fiat-pegged digital currencies. BitGo delivers this infrastructure via a modular Stablecoin-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, saving companies from building these regulated layers from scratch.

The company announced earlier this year it has been selected to provide stablecoin infrastructure services for SoFiUSD, a U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin issued by SoFi Bank, N.A. SoFiUSD is the first stablecoin issued by a U.S. nationally chartered and insured depository bank on a public, permissionless blockchain, according to the company.

BitGo will also collaborate with select payments providers, market participants and exchanges to help expand institutional access and integration of SoFiUSD across the digital asset ecosystem.

Blockaid

Blockaid, a provider of a real-time on-chain security platform, showcased its recently introduced AI exploit detection harness designed to secure blockchain-powered financial rails. An advanced security layer uses large language models to simulate, trace and verify on-chain activity. Acting like an automated security researcher, the LLM generates verdicts used to train Blockaid’s real-time classifier to screen live transactions and block attacks.

The exhibit focused on the acceleration and security needs of stablecoins, tokenized assets and agentic payments.

All agent traffic, including every subagent call, tool invocation, and model request, routes through a proxy, which enables evaluations, handles routing and provides transparency.

Chargebacks 911

Chargebacks 911 showed its automated, end-to-end dispute management platform designed to replace fragmented, manual processes for merchants and financial institutions.

The company’s solutions are designed to allow merchants to resolve payment disputes before they become chargebacks by refunding the transaction or responding with additional information. The Ethoca Alerts and Verifi CDR combined with Verifi RDR are designed to allow merchants to resolve up to half of their disputes with a refund. The database prevention tools like Verifi Order, Insight Ethoca Consumer Clarity, Mastercard Collaboration and Visa CE 2.0 are designed to help resolve disputes by providing transaction data in real time.

Desko

Desko, a provider of self-service hardware components, introduced its Desko Penta Scanner 4X featuring an integrated biometric camera designed to capture data from a range of identity documents to verify user identity. The scanner can be configured with additional capabilities and reader options to meet specific requirements.

Combined with Intellicheck’s identity verification technology, the scanner is designed to capture the presented credential and authenticate data, allowing the person at the counter to be matched directly to the identity claimed on the credential. The scanner captures credential data, while the integrated camera captures the customer’s face for identity matching. The scanner delivers reading results of data from a range of documents, such as IDs, passports, driver’s licenses, smart cards and more.

Customers benefit from a consistent workflow, faster decision-making, intuitive use in face-to-face customer interactions and an integration-ready solution for teller-counter and self-service environments.

Entrust

Entrust, a provider of payments, identities and digital infrastructure, highlighted solutions to enable financial institutions to provide a unified payments experience.

Solutions include:

The Entrust Digital Card Solution offers a software development kit to add digital card features to mobile banking apps.

Click-to-Pay lets consumers pay via one click on their mobile phone, sending a tokenized version of their data to complete the payment securely. The solution allows financial institutions to use push provisioning to Click-to-Pay from a branded banking app.

The financial issuance solution allows financial institutions to distribute payment credentials before they leave their bank’s branch or self-service interactive teller machine. This allows consumers to use their cards upon approval, either contactlessly or via EMV chip insert.

The newly released, durable graphics light curing module is designed to allow for greater flat card durability and enhanced personalization.

Eron International

Eron International, a provider of payment orchestration and global payments, described its single-integration platform connecting payment service providers and merchants to an integrated network covering 40 countries.

The company’s orchestration capabilities provide access to more than 300 local payment methods and are designed to help companies navigate regional rules and scale internationally.

Eron International co-exhibited with OneKey Payments, which exhibited cross-border settlement optimization for Latin American payment operations. OneKey Payments showed how virtual accounts and localized payment infrastructure can streamline cross-border flows without adding operational complexity.

Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, a global ATM provider, announced that it has extended its partnership with Fireblocks, a digital asset infrastructure company, to bring stablecoins into card issuing. Banks and fintechs can launch their own stablecoin-funded card programs on Euronet’s Ren and CoreCard issuing platforms, with Fireblocks providing the embedded wallet infrastructure that holds and moves the underlying stablecoin balances, bridging the gap between traditional fiat networks and the digital asset ecosystem.

Under the extended partnership, each cardholder receives an embedded wallet at onboarding, and fiat deposits convert to stablecoin before they are credited. End users will log in with credentials they already use and hold the balance their card spends from, with no seed phrase and no separate crypto app to manage.

The timing reflects a shift under way in the market: more than 160 stablecoin-linked card programs were live on the Visa network in Visa’s fiscal second quarter of 2026, according to the company, with payment volume on those programs up nearly 200% year over year.

Fingerprint

Fingerprint, a device intelligence platform provider, demonstrated its ability to detect activity from Muse, Meta’s personal AI agent. Muse can navigate websites, sign in to accounts, apply promo codes and complete purchases on users’ behalf, according to the company.

Fingerprint’s technology helps financial institutions distinguish among human visitors, bots and AI agents and assess potential fraud risks. Muse is among the agents identified in Fingerprint’s Bot Directory.

Flagright

Flagright, a provider of fraud prevention technology, showed its AI operating system for financial crime compliance, highlighting specialized AI capabilities designed to replace fragmented anti-money laundering (AML) and fraud systems.

Features include:

AI forensics and agents designed to tackle AML compliance, fraud detection and investigation workflows.

A rule-building system offering sub-second API response times.

Real-time, dynamic risk scoring that continuously reassesses user risk as behavior changes.

Automated case management and watchlist screening, including investigation interfaces integrated with configurable matching algorithms for screening individuals.

Tools to automate suspicious activity reports, filing directly to FinCEN and more than 70 GoAML jurisdictions.

Giesecke+Devrient

Giesecke+Devrient, a security technology provider, presented its expanded Convego Ceramic payment card line with new colors, including white, blue and red, supplementing the black and dark tones that have defined the line so far. The new colors are designed to give banks more options for physical differentiation as they compete with fintechs.

Further customization options, such as laser engraving for background textures and electroplating, are also available. A thin layer of metal is deposited electrochemically onto the ceramic surface, producing a mirror-like, color-shifting effect, giving issuers an additional way to customize a ceramic card, according to the company.

Guava AI Systems

Guava AI Systems, a provider of conversational voice AI, presented information about its automated agents for customer verification, loan servicing, fraud checks and collections.

Guava emphasizes “code, not prompts,” whereby developers define conversation rules and business logic in code rather than relying solely on instructions written into an AI prompt.

The company also provides auditability for transcripts, structured fields, disclosures and outcomes, noting that its stack carries SOC 2 Type II, HITRUST i1 and PCI DSS Level 1 credentials.

The company’s services also include Python and TypeScript SDKs, telephony integration and connections to customers’ existing data systems.

Hyosung

Hyosung, an ATM solutions provider, demonstrated its Digital Desk, which connects customers with remote bankers through video consultations and voice- and touch-based services.

Customers check in at a kiosk before proceeding to the desk. Remote bankers help process information and documents, allowing banks to serve multiple branches from a centralized hub.

Palm vein scanning, fingerprint readers and PIN pads provide additional ways for customers to authenticate and complete transactions.

Intellicheck

Intellicheck, a provider of ID verification technology, showed its identity verification and barcode analysis technology that spans in-person, digital and mobile use cases. The showcase included the debut of a prototype Desko Penta Scanner 4X with an integrated biometric camera, connected to Intellicheck’s identity verification service.

The scanner is designed to enable financial service companies to combat AI-enabled fake IDs by checking information on ID barcodes.

The Desko Penta Scanner 4X solution demonstrates how purpose-built document-capture hardware, identity validation software and biometric facial capture can support a consistent point-of-transaction workflow. For banks and financial technology providers, bringing these capabilities into a coordinated workflow is designed to reduce handoffs between systems, support faster verification decisions and provide a seamless experience during face-to-face customer interactions. The combined approach can support teller-counter, desktop and self-service use cases.

Intouch

Intouch, a provider of agentic and human led solutions, displayed several banking services solutions to integrate into existing tech stacks. The company demonstrated the following capabilities:

Fraud support combines individual case reviews with broader investigations to detect linked accounts, suspicious behavior and abuse that might otherwise go unnoticed.

Identity verification includes handling document requests and verification follow-ups across markets and languages, with human specialists reviewing ambiguous cases that automation cannot resolve.

Compliance and AI oversight documents review procedures, escalation paths and opportunities for people to review or override automated decisions.

Oscilar

Oscilar, an agentic risk platform for financial services organizations, showcased its Agent Hub, a suite of more than 30 AI agents purpose-built for risk operations across fraud, AML compliance, credit, onboarding, sanctions, disputes, analytics and workflow.

Because the platform spans the entire customer journey, every agent operates from a more complete data set than point solutions can offer, according to the company, and agents share signals and context with each other in real time. The hub creates a continuously updated record aggregating identity signals, transaction history, device and network data, behavioral patterns and prior case outcomes.

According to the company, the hub’s AI agents help compliance, fraud and credit risk teams build policies without engineering support, review alerts at scale, reduce false positives and query data using natural language. The agents also recommend changes to risk policies.

OSL

OSL, a global stablecoin payment and trading infrastructure company, announced that it has been engaged to power the on-chain tokenization of PrimePlus SPC – USDGO Plus SP, a digital asset fund launched by 2WA, a digital asset technology development company.

USDGO Plus SP is the first market-neutral fund built on USDGO, a U.S. federally regulated and U.S. dollar-backed enterprise stablecoin, according to the company.

USDGO Plus SP is a digital asset investment product launched on the 2WA ecosystem in August 2026. Apart from tokenizing the fund on-chain, OSL also serves as the licensed platform providing custody and distribution for the fund’s tokenized units. USDGO, being the underlying asset of the fund, is also held in custody with OSL.

USDGO Plus SP is designed to generate market-neutral returns by capturing funding-rate spreads in the crypto derivatives market, without relying on directional price movements. USDGO is pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, fully backed by liquid reserves such as cash and short-term US Treasuries, according to the company. It is issued by Anchorage Digital Bank N.A., the first federally chartered crypto bank in the U.S., according to OSL, with OSL serving as its brand operator and distributor.

Payall Payment Systems Inc.

Payall Payment Systems Inc., a provider of cross-border payment banking infrastructure software that automates risk, compliance and multi-currency operations for financial institutions, central banks and payment networks, highlighted its multi-currency platform.

The platform digitizes end-to-end counterparty risk management, multi-jurisdictional compliance, real-time event surveillance and intervention and transaction decisioning across multiple institutions and countries, according to the company. The platform also routes payments to last-mile partners, including domestic bank transfer networks, mobile money operators, digital wallets and cash networks.

Payall noted that it is among the organizations that will soon test FedNow Service enhanced message formats that facilitate sending and receiving the U.S. domestic leg of cross-border payments.

Federal Reserve Financial Services announced in September it is on the verge of unlocking a new frontier within the FedNow Service: cross border transaction support. This will allow institutions to meet international needs while staying aligned with existing payment standards.

Cross-border payment capabilities will allow institutions — whether sending or receiving — to support customers whose transactions involve parties outside of the U.S. The FedNow portion will cover the U.S. domestic leg of the payment, while the international portion will move through established correspondent banking arrangements, according to the September announcement.

Paymentwall

Paymentwall, a global payment platform, presented its API and fintech solutions tailored for cross-border commerce.

Solutions include:

The SpiderPipe payment orchestration platform is designed to help merchants route, manage and optimize global payments through a single integration.

The integrated, multi-currency electronic wallet is designed to enable one-second digital account transfers, top-ups and payout withdrawals across 160 jurisdictions.

The Medusa risk and traffic management system is designed to offer an in-house fraud prevention tool for optimizing transaction approval metrics and minimizing payment risk.

The remittance and tax management backend infrastructure is designed to manage cross-border corporate remittances and regional tax compliance.

PayNWays Worldwide

PayNWays Worldwide, a provider of a digital banking and payments platform called PayGlobal360, described how it enables real-time and risk-controlled automated money movement.

The platform is designed to mitigate transaction friction and fraud using two primary interconnected systems:

The real-time monitoring and fraud detection engine monitors ongoing transaction flows and evaluates behavioral analytics and device metrics to detect anomalies.

The intelligent routing and fraud prevention AI engine applies machine learning models to transaction histories to assess likelihoods of returns or fraud. It automatically blocks or re-routes high-risk interactions before they hit processing rails.

Benefits include:

Intelligent rail routing: the platform is designed to route funds across various payment rails to optimize for transaction cost, processing speed and potential risk.

Predictive risk intelligence: built-in risk analytics are designed to identify and reduce payment risks before they happen to prevent returns and transaction fraud.

Single API integration: Businesses can unlock global real-time funding and compliant payment processing via a single API .

Rain

Rain, a provider of a platform that connects stablecoins to traditional payment systems, highlighted its stablecoin payments infrastructure and its partnership supporting Western Union’s stablecard.

The company showcased its core platform capabilities which are designed to act as the support layer for more than 100 card and payment programs, including compliance infrastructure, virtual accounts, rewards and cross-border rails tailored for neobanks, enterprises and AI commerce agents. The company positioned its solution as an underlying infrastructure that connects fragmented blockchain networks directly to traditional global payment rails.

When a user swipes a Rain-powered stablecard like Western Union’s or MoneyGram’s, the merchant doesn’t need to accept crypto. Rain instantly converts the stablecoin value to local fiat, allowing card usage at more than 175 million merchant locations, according to the company.

Sardine AI Corp.

Sardine AI Corp., a provider of a behavior-based fraud prevention and compliance platform, showed its AML compliance and credit underwriting capabilities.

The company recently launched its applied research unit, Sardine AI Labs, a research group to advance intelligence to fight financial crime. The researchers will study how AI can learn the language of financial behavior, anticipate new attacks and help risk teams make better decisions, according to the company.

Grounded in Sardine’s network of device, identity, behavioral and transaction data, the lab is developing models that can understand complex financial behavior and detect attacks they were never explicitly trained to find.

Seon Technologies

Seon Technologies, a provider of fraud prevention solutions, showcased its comprehensive AI Command Center for Fraud Prevention and AML Compliance.

The company positioned its technology as a back-office risk, identity and compliance layer for clients dealing with account fraud, promotion misuse, onboarding friction and AML-related investigative workflows.

The company’s real-time, signal-fusion risk model gathers contextual data about a user, a device, a network and a session, then looks for inconsistencies and links among accounts and assigns a risk score that can drive an “allow,” “challenge,” “restrict,” or “block” decision.

The web JavaScript SDK and native Android/iOS SDKs can collect device and behavioral context at login, onboarding, checkout, account recovery, payments and payout stages. It can also use submitted identifiers including name, email and phone number early in registration.

The fraud prevention solution is designed to keep low-risk customers moving with little or no added friction while escalating verification if the evidence warrants it.

Somos

Somos, a provider of phone number identity validation and digital identity solutions, described its products designed to combat fraud and build consumer trust within the fintech ecosystem.

Capabilities include:

Identity validation and trust: The phone-number data and validation tools are designed to help financial services providers confirm user identities.

Fraud prevention and security: The telecom-backed solutions are designed to help prevent synthetic identity fraud , account takeovers and spoofing across payments and digital banking platforms.

Customer experience: Identity intelligence is designed to streamline onboarding and authentication workflows, reducing friction for legitimate users.

Questions network APIs help answer include:

Is the person or device presenting as expected?

Has the phone number recently changed, become inactive, been reassigned or had a SIM swap?

Can the call or message path support the trust the customer is placing in it?

Can risk be detected early enough to reduce harm without adding friction for legitimate users?

SoundHound AI Inc.

SoundHound AI Inc., a voice and agentic AI provider that enables businesses to deliver natural conversational experiences across digital and physical channels, presented its AI agents built on OASYS (Orchestrated Agent System), an agentic AI platform designed to handle everyday banking requests from start to finish. OASYS agents handle banking requests including:

Lost or stolen cards: Verify the caller, report a lost card, and transfer funds to keep the customer’s money secure, all in one conversation.

Loan optimization: Find savings on existing loans and offer the customer a better rate during the conversation.

Bill pay and transfers: Pay bills and move money between accounts.

Mortgage applications: Apply for a new mortgage — from intake through processing and approval.

Travel prep: Verify the caller, set up a travel alert, reset a card PIN and check account balances before a trip.

Human assisted resolution of dispute charges: a person steps in behind the scenes to guide the conversation without transferring the customer.

Telesign

Telesign, a provider of risk recommendations to help customers prevent fake accounts at scale and spot identity fraud using just a phone number, showed its suite of digital trust, fraud prevention, identity verification, Communications as a Service solutions and account integrity tools.

Solutions include:

Identity and risk assessment: Dynamic risk-based scoring and phone-number intelligence is designed to help financial services spot identity fraud and block fake accounts at scale.

Verify and authentication APIs: Multi-factor authentication and communication tools are designed to protect onboarding and transaction flows.

Proximus global integration: Collaborative enterprise offerings span global messaging, numbers and sender IDs alongside the wider brand family that also includes Route Mobile and BICS.

TransferMate Global Payments

TransferMate Global Payments, a cross-border payment provider, showcased its B2B payment infrastructure and its global accounts and API-driven embedded payment network.

The company’s FX hedging platform is designed to combine FX risk management, global payments, receivables and virtual accounts into a single embedded platform to manage currency volatility and lock in rate predictability.

The solution’s rate and cash flow predictability is designed to enable corporate clients to lock in exchange rates for future international obligations, offering transparency and protection from currency market volatility.

The solution’s unified currency control operates on top of its proprietary multi-currency infrastructure and is designed to allow users to hold currency across more than 35 virtual account currencies and route funds based on automated logic.

Twilio

Twilio, a cloud communications platform that lets developers add voice, text, WhatsApp, email, video and authentication to software applications through APIs, demonstrated voice, AI and intelligence integrations.

Twilio supplies the communications infrastructure while Spoke, a provider of business calling, routing and messaging software, adds mobile-first compliance and oversight for advisors, brokers and client-facing employees.

The demonstration addressed business calls and texts taking place on employees’ personal numbers or in applications outside the firm’s control. The partners presented a way to capture and supervise those conversations, preserve visibility into client commitments and give mobile employees enterprise oversight without preventing them from working with their phones.

Spoke also positioned captured, supervised conversations as a foundation for conversational AI.

UniTeller

UniTeller, a provider of cross-border and money remittance services for Latin America, showcased its global cross-border payment processing services, turnkey white-label and API-driven remittance solutions.

The company highlighted coverage across more than 200,000 paying locations in over 120 countries, leveraging licensing in all 50 U.S. states and 15 regulated countries across the Americas and Europe.

The company also promoted real-time payment rails, peer-to-peer (P2P), business-to-consumer (B2C), and business-to-business (B2B) cross-border flows tailored for banks, neobanks, fintechs and retailers.

Utila

Utila, a provider of a stablecoin and digital asset infrastructure platform, showcased its core infrastructure and modular “Stablecoin 2.0” philosophy, demonstrating how banks, fintechs, and payment service providers can securely build, govern and scale digital asset operations without relying on rigid, bundled providers.

The company demonstrated its institutional-grade MPC wallets, policy engines and its unified API environment designed to enable companies to manage high-volume cross-border stablecoin pay-ins, sweeps and automated payouts.

The team also demonstrated its latest strategic architecture layers, including the licensed partner network, designed to allow fintechs to launch compliant crypto operations via licensed partners without rebuilding underlying tech, and its end-to-end travel rule integration with Notabene, a crypto compliance and stablecoin infrastructure platform that helps financial institutions and virtual asset service providers manage AML rules, for compliant transaction flows.

XTransfer

XTransfer, a Shanghai, China based provider of B2B cross-border payments, made its U.S. debut, highlighting how it is building a compliant and efficient payment infrastructure for small and medium-sized businesses, particularly in emerging markets where USD liquidity constraints, FX friction and settlement delays continue to impact real-economy trade.

The company also introduced its financial institution partnership model, which is designed to enable banks and payment institutions to participate as both co-builders and users. As co-builders, FI partners can contribute capabilities such as local collections, local payouts and foreign exchange, while leveraging XTransfer’s network of over 1 million registered SMEs to reach underserved markets.

As users, institutions can access the company’s Pay-to-China, local-currency collection and local-currency payout capabilities via the XTransfer API, which are designed to help them enhance their own offerings and enable clients to transact on their existing platforms.

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