Grubbrr – A Closer Look

Last Updated on August 6, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

GRUBBRR is private (Boca Raton, spun out of Sam Zietz’s TouchSuite, which acquired it in late 2018), so everything below is third-party estimate or company-disclosed — no audited numbers exist.

Seems to originated and exists still to an extent in that peculiar Samsung, NCR, Toast and Square ecosystem. Software middleware. Orchestration. Commerce Automation. Big splash was with Samsung kiosk (since discontinued) and then hitched a ride with NCR Aloha as the Aloha kiosk. But then NCR exited hardware and offloaded to Ennocon. Odd to see Posiflex (aka ASUS now) using Grubbrr given own software division. SVP of Sales now is from NCR Aloha and Appetize.

Samsung was their breakout moment.

The 2021 Samsung partnership put GRUBBRR on the map. Samsung had an attractive all-in-one Android/Tizen kiosk but needed restaurant software, so GRUBBRR became the default software story around that product. Samsung marketed “Samsung Kiosk powered by GRUBBRR” heavily. Today they emphasize 90+ POS integrations including Toast, NCR/Aloha, PAR, Square, Clover, Oracle, etc.

Capital raised: headline figure is still the $35M intellectual-property-collateralized facility arranged by Aon in April 2022 — notably debt, not equity, structured against IP value so it was non-dilutive (Aon, Axios). Zietz told Axios in October 2023 that total capital in was about $50M including debt and prior equity, and that a Series B of “$25M to as much as $100M” would close by year-end 2023.axios+2

That’s the most important data point: no such round was ever announced. PitchBook still shows total raised at $35M with a later-stage VC event in April 2024 of undisclosed size, and CB Insights still lists $35M total with the most recent event tagged “Angel” (PitchBook, CB Insights). A promised $100M round that quietly becomes an undisclosed insider-flavored raise is usually a sign the priced round didn’t clear at the valuation they wanted.pitchbook+1

Revenue: the estimates are all over the map, which tells you nobody outside knows. Growjo pegs it at ~$28.3M with 198 employees (~$143K revenue/head), ZoomInfo says $5.2M (Growjo, ZoomInfo). Reality is probably in the $15–30M range if you assume hardware pass-through plus SaaS. The one real growth stat they ever published was 318% recurring-revenue growth in 2021 — a COVID-era comp off a tiny base.axios+2

Voice ordering: No evidence that GRUBBRR currently offers conversational voice ordering comparable to Presto Voice, Hi Auto, ConverseNow, SoundHound, or Elevation AI. They market AI-powered upselling, but that’s recommendation logic, not speech recognition or conversational AI.

ADA/accessibility: Yes. They have a fairly respectable accessibility feature set, although not as comprehensive as the leaders focused specifically on accessibility.

The growth side

Commercially it looks healthier than the cap table does. The strategy is clearly channel-led rather than direct:

Samsung remains the anchor OEM relationship, including the Super Bowl LIX Caesars Superdome deploymentnews.samsung

NCR Voyix resells the Samsung/GRUBBRR combo as the Aloha Kiosk — and you noted yourself that GRUBBRR occupied half the NCR booth at NRAkioskindustry

Bojangles picked them as kiosk provider after a 2024 pilot, rolling toward ~800 unitsqsrweb

Posiflex is now showing GRUBBRR-integrated hardware and appearing in their booth as of July 2026lasvegassun

Hired Brian Whitney out of NCR Voyix as SVP Sales in July 2025 specifically to chase enterpriseeinpresswire

But headcount grew only ~3% year over year, and the 2025 “GRUBBRR Guarantee” — waiving SaaS fees any month a client doesn’t hit ROI — reads as much like a demand-generation lever in a crowded market as a confidence flex.growjo+1

With Brian Whitney ex-Appetize/SpotOn running sales we would not be surprised to see:

More partnerships with major POS vendors rather than trying to replace them.

Expansion into contract foodservice (Aramark, Compass, Sodexo), travel, healthcare, higher education, and entertainment venues.

Greater emphasis on AI, voice ordering, and centralized enterprise management.

Sales efforts focused on national and global accounts rather than individual restaurant operators.

That trajectory would actually resemble Appetize’s enterprise playbook more than the traditional kiosk-vendor model. Whitney’s experience makes that direction credible, even though it will ultimately depend on GRUBBRR’s product roadmap and partnership strategy as much as on sales leadership.

Globally

GRUBBRR’s global footprint is larger than many people realize, but smaller than their marketing might suggest.

Where they are today

Their operational center remains in Boca Raton, Florida, where they recently opened a 50,000-square-foot headquarters.

Outside the U.S., they have built a meaningful engineering presence in India, with offices in:

Ahmedabad

Bengaluru

Rajkot

These appear to support software development and engineering rather than sales.

Geographic reach

GRUBBRR avoids publishing “installed in X countries” numbers. Instead, they position themselves as a global platform through:

worldwide deployment partners

global kiosk OEM partners

international POS integrations

multinational restaurant customers

Their partner network includes companies such as Samsung, Posiflex, Diebold Nixdorf, Olea, Touch Dynamic, NCR Voyix, PAR, Oracle, Toast, Square, Clover, FreedomPay, Shift4, Worldpay and others, enabling deployments well beyond North America.

Actual deployments

Most public reference customers remain concentrated in:

United States

Canada (limited visibility)

large multinational restaurant brands

Examples include:

Pizza Hut

Wendy’s

Dave’s Hot Chicken

PDQ

Pepper Lunch

Chick-fil-A

Panda Express

Several of those brands are international chains, although GRUBBRR does not specify which overseas locations use its software.

Where they’re aiming

Their strategy appears broader than “restaurant kiosks.

The website now emphasizes becoming an enterprise commerce automation platform serving:

Quick-service restaurants

Fast casual

Grocery

Stadiums

Schools

Casinos

Retail

Convenience stores

Amusement parks

Corporate dining

Micro-markets

The message is no longer “we sell kiosks.” It’s “we automate ordering wherever people transact.”

From an industry perspective

I’d characterize their ambition like this:

Area Assessment U.S. restaurant market Strong focus Canada Secondary Europe Opportunistic via partners Asia Mostly through Samsung and international brands rather than direct sales Middle East Possible via restaurant chains and Samsung relationships Latin America Emerging through POS/payment integrations

Unlike Acrelec, Glory, Diebold Nixdorf, or Fujitsu, GRUBBRR does not appear to be building a worldwide network of local subsidiaries and direct service organizations. Instead, they’re pursuing a platform strategy:

build software,

integrate with nearly every major POS,

certify numerous hardware vendors,

let partners handle regional deployment and support.

That is a much lighter-capital expansion model.

Our assessment

I would summarize their position as:

GRUBBRR is transitioning from a U.S.-centric restaurant kiosk software company into a global commerce automation platform. Rather than expanding through owned international offices, the company is leveraging a broad ecosystem of OEM hardware partners, POS providers, payment processors, and deployment integrators to scale internationally.

That’s quite different from companies like Acrelec or Diebold Nixdorf, whose global footprint is defined by their own field organizations. GRUBBRR’s footprint is increasingly defined by the reach of its partners rather than by its own offices.

Our read

Solid logo list, real channel leverage, flat-ish organization, and a stalled equity story. They’re a software layer sitting on other people’s hardware and other people’s sales forces, which keeps burn manageable but caps pricing power — Acrelec owns 16% of global kiosk hardware shipments and Toast/Square dominate the POS layer they have to integrate into. The likeliest outcome isn’t a big priced round; it’s an acquisition by a POS or hardware partner that wants the self-order stack in-house. If you’re tracking this for the TIGER report, the thing to watch is whether the IP-backed Aon debt has been refinanced — a maturing IP-collateralized facility on a company with no announced equity round since 2022 is the pressure point.datos-insights

This is research and analysis only, not personalized financial advice. Consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

Toast

Toast is actually a pretty important relationship now.

Toast has an official GRUBBRR integration, and Toast treats it as a partner rather than trying to replace it outright.

That says something interesting:

Toast has excellent POS software.

GRUBBRR has specialized self-ordering workflow.

The combination works well enough that Toast hasn’t eliminated the need for companies like GRUBBRR.

Square

Same pattern.

Square provides POS.

GRUBBRR provides:

kiosk UI

upsell logic

enterprise management

deployment

They’re complementary rather than directly competitive.

Posiflex is actually the most interesting relationship

I agree this one raises eyebrows.

Posiflex (and now ASUS ownership) certainly has software capability.

Yet they’re still listed as a GRUBBRR kiosk partner.

That actually isn’t unusual in kiosk hardware.

Hardware vendors frequently support multiple software ecosystems because customers often specify the software first.

For Posiflex it makes business sense to certify:

GRUBBRR

PAR

Toast partners

Square partners

other ISVs

rather than insisting customers use proprietary software.

In kiosks, hardware companies generally make more money selling hardware than trying to force software adoption.

One thing We Missed?

GRUBBRR has deliberately become “Switzerland.”

Rather than betting everything on:

Samsung

Toast

NCR

Square

they’re trying to be compatible with all of them simultaneously.

Their current marketing reflects exactly that strategy:

90+ POS integrations

numerous kiosk manufacturers

multiple payment processors

loyalty providers

Windows, Android, and Tizen support

In other words, they’re positioning themselves as the neutral orchestration layer rather than another vertically integrated ecosystem.

Strategic Takeaway

GRUBBRR has evolved into one of the leading restaurant self-ordering middleware platforms, sitting between kiosk hardware and restaurant POS systems. Rather than competing directly with Samsung, Toast, NCR Aloha, Square, or Posiflex, the company has largely succeeded by integrating with all of them and allowing restaurant operators to mix and match hardware and software components.

Related Articles We Have Done

Addendum – The AON deal

No public release of the Aon lien exists — and what replaced it is more interesting than a refinancing. Here’s what the lien records show. How the deal was actually structured The April 2022 loan was a $35M senior secured term loan from Aon IP Advantage Fund LP (not Aon plc directly), which Aon’s own fund page lists as a portfolio transaction (Aon Advantage Funds). To do it, GRUBBRR ran the standard bankruptcy-remote structure, documented at USPTO on April 8–12, 2022 via DLA Piper: Automata Transactions, LLC d/b/a Grubbrr moved its trademarks and patents into a new Delaware entity, GRUBBRR SPV LLC (USPTO reel 59551/0819) GRUBBRR SPV LLC then granted a security interest to “Aon IP Advantage Fund LP, as Agent,” Chicago, covering the GRUBBRR trademark (Reg. 6170122) and the patent applications (trademark reel 7688/0727, patent reel 59566/0345) Practical implication worth filing away: GRUBBRR’s core IP does not sit in the operating company. It lives in an SPV, which matters for any acquisition or distress scenario. The Aon lien has never been released Across 13 USPTO assignment records for GRUBBRR / Automata Transactions / GRUBBRR SPV, there is no release or termination of any security interest — the conveyance types are only assignments, security interests, and one corrective filing (USPTO Assignment Center). The Aon lien from April 2022 is still on the record as filed. That’s suggestive but not conclusive on its own — lenders frequently pay off loans without bothering to record a release at USPTO. The Delaware UCC index, where the SPV’s UCC-1 would live, is the definitive source and Delaware allows no free public search at all; every lookup must go through a paid authorized searcher (Delaware Division of Corporations). What did happen: a stack of insider secured lenders Here’s the real signal. Florida’s registry shows seven UCC-1 filings against Grubbrr / Automata Transactions, all from 2025–2026, none of them institutional (Florida Secured Transaction Registry): And critically, the March/April 2025 Strul and Tiger Packaging liens were also recorded at USPTO against the exact same SPV collateral that secures Aon — same trademark, same four patent applications (reel 70667/0980, reel 70869/0920). Our Take A first-lien lender with collateral-protection insurance and negative-pledge covenants does not normally let a borrower pledge the identical IP to two Boca Raton private parties. So either the Aon loan was satisfied and the release simply never got recorded, or Aon consented to junior liens — and the timing points to the former. An April 2022 interest-only IP term loan of that vintage would typically mature in roughly three years, and the Strul filings land in late March and mid-April 2025 — right on that anniversary. That looks like a maturity being met with money from private individuals rather than a new institutional facility. Two things reinforce it. Aon has been exiting this business: it sold its IP platform assets to Moat Metrics in June 2024, sold its IP litigation consulting groups to LevelBlue in 2025, and its IP Solutions leadership broke up (Business Wire, Latham & Watkins). A lender winding down a strategy wants loans off the book at maturity. And the Aon Advantage Funds page no longer displays the portfolio transaction list that previously named Grubbrr. So: no evidence of an institutional refinancing. Evidence of the facility being taken out or rolled with secured money from three or four high-net-worth private lenders, and a second such round in March 2026. That is the financing pattern of a company that could not get a priced equity round done — consistent with the Series B that Zietz promised Axios for year-end 2023 and never announced. Two caveats to keep it honest: UCC-1s don’t state dollar amounts, so we can’t size the 2025–26 borrowings, and the Aon lien’s formal status can only be confirmed with a paid certified Delaware search. We could get that that if we wanted a citable answer for the TIGER report — it would cost us roughly $60–125 through an authorized searcher.