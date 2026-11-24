Last Updated on November 24, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

Historic opening of the first KFC in Norway – with M4B S.A. technology on board! 🇳🇴🎉

In Oslo, the Apollo Group development team and the Yum! Brands design team opened the first-ever KFC restaurant in Norway. The huge interest and queues outside the venue since early morning show how much Norwegian guests have been waiting for this moment.

Insight – Unlike the usual restaurants in the US, the KFC in Norway has a more striking decor. Strong colors and unifying top and bottom threads. More of a service island with ports than a couple of machines in the middle of the floor space.

We are proud that as M4B S.A. we could contribute our technological contribution to this groundbreaking project and support the client in such an express implementation!

As part of the project for the first Norwegian KFC, we were responsible for:

🔹 Delivery of 5 JOY K215c self-service kiosks, which streamline guest service and reduce order times during heavy traffic.

🔹 Delivery of modern LED (Digital Signage) screens supporting visual communication and presentation of the offer.

🔹 Installation of an impressive LED ring design that catches the eye and creates a unique atmosphere for the venue.

🔹 Proprietary WAVE system – the entire hardware operates under the control of our content management and sales process software.

Norway is the fifth market in the Apollo Group’s portfolio, which plans to open a total of 6 KFC restaurants in the country by the end of this year, and in 2027 transform most of Fly Chicken’s existing locations.

We congratulate the Apollo Group team and KFC on their spectacular start in Oslo and wish them every success in the new market! We also thank our entire team for their full commitment to this implementation.

👉 Are you planning to open a new location or looking for proven self-service and Digital Signage solutions for your network?

Let’s talk about how JOY kiosks and the WAVE system can speed up service in your business.

Write us a message Weronika Piekut or visit our website: www.m4b.com 📩

Resources

M4B LED Solutions for Yum Europe (18)-compressed

This Taco Bell location is special to M4B —you have Pizza Hut, Burger King, KFC, Popeyes, and Taco Bell all in one row, and they all use M4B menu boards and kiosks.

For the menu board system, m4b has their WAVE solution, and for kiosks, they offer JOY Agent.

https://kioskindustry.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/WhatsApp-Video-2026-11-24-at-10.14.53-AM.mp4