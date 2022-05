McDonalds Kiosks Update From Chicago and NRA

Josef Schneider (Entrepreneur / Tech Geek) • Few people attain great lives, in large part because it is just so easy to settle for a good life.“ Team Pyramid Computer GmbH North America checking out McDonald’s innovation stores near Chicago prior to National Restaurant Association show.

Always great to see kiosks at work…now even with cash. Never thought retrofit for each kiosk will happen….but as McDonalds shows so very well: understand (needs&wishes of) your customers 👍✅

