McDonalds Restaurant Kiosks Deployed in Switzerland

By | June 15, 2021
Andy Hermann

Guest Experience Leader at McDonald’s Bahnhofplatz Zürich | London School of Economics MSc | Andy meets Warhol
The newest and most sustainable McDonald’s Restaurant in Switzerland is located in Hendschiken, Aargau. At this location, a real-world experience on new sustainable packaging as well as on other measures prior to the nationwide rollout is being gathered. Feel free to swing by and take a glimpse yourself!

McDonald’s Switzerland has been committed to a more sustainable gastronomy for many years. How? Quite simply: with green electricity from hydropower, fuel from used cooking oil, and daily clean-up tours for cleaner streets. And we’re proud to share our next step on the agenda: reducing plastics and introducing more sustainable packaging that is to be rolled out in Switzerland step-by-step in the years to come. By 2025, plastic should account for no more than 2 percent in food packaging at McDonald’s.

Author: Staff Writer

