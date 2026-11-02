Last Updated on November 2, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

Retail Under the Hood: Four New Industry Briefs Focus on What Really Drives Retail Revenue

RetailSystems.org launches a new research series examining guest spending, smarter upselling, purchase-point economics, and the operational decisions behind successful retail technology deployments. Direct download for free thru NRF.

Retail technology continues to evolve. Self-service kiosks, digital ordering, point-of-sale systems, mobile commerce, and automated retail are creating more opportunities to engage customers and generate revenue.

But adding technology does not automatically improve business performance.

Where are retailers losing potential sales? When does an upsell genuinely help the customer? Does a larger average transaction translate into better profitability? And when does adding another purchase point make financial sense?

These are the practical questions behind Retail Under the Hood — Retail Research, a new collection of four Industry Briefs published by RetailSystems.org, part of The Industry Group (TIG).

The series takes an operator-first approach, looking beyond technology features and marketing claims to examine the economics, operational considerations, and customer experiences that determine whether retail investments deliver measurable results.

Four Industry Briefs Now Available

1. Where Guests Stop Spending: Finding Lost Revenue

Not every lost sale is obvious. Customers abandon purchases, skip additional items, encounter friction, or simply decide that completing a transaction requires too much effort.

This brief examines the points where revenue opportunities disappear and how retailers can identify friction in the purchasing journey.

Key question: Where is the business losing revenue it might already be positioned to capture?

Download: Where Guests Stop Spending

2. The Upsell That Helps: Smarter Guest Offers

Upselling works best when the additional offer provides real value to the customer.

Rather than focusing on aggressive promotional prompts, this brief explores how contextual recommendations, relevant offers, and thoughtful transaction design can improve the purchasing experience while creating incremental revenue opportunities.

Key question: Is the offer helping the customer make a better purchase, or merely adding friction?

Download: The Upsell That Helps

3. Bigger Basket, Better Business? Prove It.

Increasing average transaction value is a common retail objective. But bigger baskets do not necessarily mean stronger margins or better operating performance.

This brief challenges retailers to examine the underlying economics of basket growth, including profitability, transaction patterns, and measurable business outcomes.

Key question: Are larger transactions actually improving the bottom line?

Download: Bigger Basket, Better Business? Prove It.

4. Five Questions Before Adding Another Guest Purchase Point

Adding another kiosk, checkout station, ordering terminal, or purchasing channel may appear to be an obvious opportunity.

But new purchase points introduce equipment costs, integration requirements, maintenance obligations, and operational complexity.

This buyer’s checklist encourages retailers to evaluate the business case before committing to another transaction endpoint.

Key question: Will another purchase point generate incremental value, or simply redistribute existing transactions?

Download: Five Questions Before Adding Another Guest Purchase Point

Research for Operators, Not Just Technology Buyers

One theme connects all four briefs: the value of retail technology should be measured by business outcomes, not simply by the number of devices installed or transactions processed.

A new kiosk may reduce queues but fail to generate additional revenue. An upsell prompt may increase ticket size while reducing customer satisfaction. Another checkout option may improve convenience without justifying its total cost.

Understanding those distinctions matters.

The Retail Under the Hood series is intended for retail operators, restaurant executives, technology buyers, systems integrators, and solution providers seeking a more practical framework for evaluating retail technology investments.

The briefs are part of the RetailSystems.org Industry Briefs — Contributed Expert Series, bringing industry perspectives and practical analysis to the broader retail technology community.

Complimentary Access Through NRF 2027

All four briefs are available as complimentary digital downloads for a limited introductory period, through NRF 2027 in January.

Readers can download individual reports based on their interests or review the entire series to explore the relationship between customer behavior, revenue opportunities, transaction design, and retail infrastructure decisions.

The central message is simple: Before adding more technology, understand what the existing retail operation is telling you.

Explore the full collection at Retail Under the Hood — Retail Research.

Published by RetailSystems.org, part of TIG — The Industry Group. Industry Briefs — Contributed Expert Series.

Topics: Retail Technology, Self-Service Kiosks, Point-of-Sale, Retail Analytics, Guest Experience, Upselling, Revenue Optimization, Retail Research.