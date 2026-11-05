Last Updated on November 5, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

Code Factory kiosk4all

The platform combines customer interaction and business configuration, with support for touch, voice and assistive technologies—including the Connect Bar by URway Holdings and Conversational AI

By Craig Allen Keefner | Kiosk Industry

Code Factory is bringing conversational AI, touch interaction and accessibility together in kiosk4all, a self-service software platform aimed at restaurants, hotels, retail and hospitality.

According to the company, kiosk4all combines customer-facing interaction with tools for managing product catalogs, configuring location-specific offerings and maintaining the underlying business experience. Customers can interact through touch or voice, with support for the Connect Bar by URway as part of the voice interface.

The proposition is relevant to kiosk buyers: manage the service and its interaction options together, with accessibility included in the software offering from the beginning.

From Voice Interaction to a Broader Software Platform

Kiosk Industry previously covered Code Factory’s VoiceTopping approach to voice-enabled kiosks, which uses Cerence conversational AI to connect spoken interaction with the kiosk’s on-screen experience.

The kiosk4all announcement broadens the discussion to business configuration and accessibility alongside customer interaction. Buyers evaluating the offerings should ask how kiosk4all relates to VoiceTopping, which capabilities are included and what additional hardware or services are required.

The Connect Bar by URway gives the voice component a named hardware connection. For an operator, the useful demonstration is a complete transaction: a customer makes a request, reviews the system’s interpretation, changes a selection and completes the service.

Multiple Ways to Complete the Same Task

As explored in our coverage of multimodal kiosk interaction—touch, voice, vision and AI, different customers and environments call for different interaction methods.

Voice can help customers who have difficulty using a touchscreen. Touch remains useful when a location is noisy or a customer prefers privacy. Accessible physical controls and screen-reader support provide additional ways to navigate.

The practical test is whether customers can switch between supported methods without losing their selections or restarting the transaction. Adding voice creates another entry point; coordinating those entry points creates a more usable service.

Accessibility Included in the Standard Offering

Code Factory says kiosk4all draws on more than 25 years of accessibility technology experience. The company describes support for screen readers, accessible keypads and other assistive technologies, with inclusion built into the platform rather than treated as a separate customization.

That is a worthwhile direction. Buyers should still request a specific compatibility list and a demonstration of the complete accessible workflow.

Can a customer independently identify the controls, understand the choices, correct an error, make a payment and receive confirmation? What happens when an item is unavailable or staff assistance is needed?

Those questions connect with the transaction-focused accessibility issues discussed in our U.S. Access Board meeting recap. Software is a major part of the answer, alongside hardware placement, payment access, audio privacy and the physical installation.

Intel Insight: Test the Transaction and the Operations

A combined platform could reduce the work of coordinating separate customer interfaces and management tools. However, buyers should examine the actual connections to ordering, payment, inventory and support systems.

Our coverage of the fragmentation tax in kiosk and digital signage integration addresses that operational challenge: disconnected systems can introduce maintenance work and costs that undermine the original automation case.

For kiosk4all, the next useful evidence would be deployment examples, supported integrations, accessibility testing and clear licensing details.

Code Factory says kiosk4all was first demonstrated at the M-Enabling Summit 2026. Its combination of business management, conversational interaction and accessibility merits attention—particularly if those capabilities remain coordinated through the everyday exceptions that determine whether self-service works.

Learn more at kiosk4all.ai.

Useful Related Links

Multimodal Kiosk Interaction: Touch, Voice, Vision & AI — The best self-service technology adapts to the customer—not the other way around.

Bojangles AI Drive-Thru: Star Wars Drive Thru — Bojangles live with Hi-Auto. The biggest breakthrough may actually be eliminating the need for conversational voice at the drive-thru, rather than making the voice assistant sound more human. A customer could authorize their personal AI to manage the transaction, while voice remains available for changes, questions, and exceptions.

Code Factory VoiceTopping Integration — Uses Cerence conversational AI to add spoken interaction to existing self-service kiosks, connecting voice technology with the kiosk’s on-screen experience.

Addendum: AI Connect Bar Technology and Specifications

The AI Connect Bar by URway Holdings combines directional microphones, amplified speakers and audio processing in a compact peripheral for conversational self-service. Published dimensions are 12.2 inches wide × 1.65 inches high × 1.65 inches deep, with a single USB-C connection for compatible systems.

Its microphone array uses dual-microphone digital beamforming, while adaptive processing addresses background noise, echo and distortion. Tuned, full-range speaker modules provide customer-facing audio. Full-duplex operation supports simultaneous microphone and speaker activity, an important capability for natural conversational exchanges.

Mounting options accommodate portrait or landscape displays, with installation above or below the screen. Published mounting compatibility includes Elo, Lenovo, LG, Zebra and MicroTouch systems, alongside generic kiosk brackets. The enclosure is described as tamper-resistant.

For kiosk4all, the bar supplies the audio interface; conversational intelligence and transaction logic depend on the connected software platform. Support for external voice AI platforms should therefore be evaluated alongside the complete application.

Buyer consideration: Published descriptions are not a verified final production datasheet. Confirm microphone pickup distance, speaker output, operating-system support, power requirements, environmental ratings, warranty and shipment availability before specifying a deployment. Test performance in the intended location, including background music, nearby conversations and the customer’s expected speaking position during normal operation.

Video – Ordering Blindfolded with Voice AI 2026