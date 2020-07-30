Last Updated on July 30, 2020 at 4:00 pm

Kiosk Temperature Screening Market Report

Report from IPVM July 2020 – By: Isabella Cheng, Published on Jul 28, 2020 – Video surveillance is not the only market that has pivoted to medical device sales (admitted or not). Kiosk suppliers, hard hit by COVID-19, have also joined this emerging segment.

Inside this note, based on an interview with Craig Keefner, the manager of Kiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA) and editor of Kiosk Industry (KI), we examine where the kiosk market was before COVID-19 and how kiosk suppliers have rapidly ramped up temperature screening offerings.

Historic Kiosk Market Overview

Most kiosks are interactive, segmented into bank, self-service, and vending kiosks.

Prior to coronavirus, kiosks were most commonly used in retail situations, including in retail stores, self-service restaurants, hotels, airports, and malls.

COVID-19 Impacts Kiosk Suppliers

COVID-19 has impacted kiosk suppliers, as business opportunities dried up when lockdown first started. Shut down restaurants had no demand for or ability to purchase self-service kiosks. Entertainment customers like Disney and AMC Theaters have been shut down over the last few months, decreasing demand for ticketing kiosks. However, as COVID-19 has progressed, business opportunities have appeared in two main categories: contactless and fever detection kiosks.

As businesses reopened, interest in contactless kiosks has grown. FEMA released a COVID-19 best practice document on July 6, 2020 that specifically mentions examples of vending kiosks that dispense food and PPE as a potential best practice. American Airlines has introduced contactless check-in and bag drop kiosks in over 230 airports. By using kiosks to complete transactions, consumers can, hypothetically, cut out human interaction and decrease their risk of exposure to possible infection.

Fever detection kiosks have also become popular offerings. IPVM’s regularly updated “fever” camera directory already lists 60+ tablet/kiosk options.

Interview With Craig Keefner of Kiosk Industry and the Kiosk Manufacturer Association

IPVM talked to Craig Keefner who has been in the kiosk industry for over 25 years. In the industry, Mr. Keefner has worked on developing wedding registry and bridal kiosk solutions for Target. He also spent multiple years as a manager with KIOSK Information Systems and Olea Kiosks Inc.

Mr. Keefner manages the Kiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA) and is the editor of Kiosk Industry (KI). The KMA says they are comprised of the 30 largest US kiosk providers and “focuses on ADA, Accessibility, and EMV in the legislative arena” and exists to “clarify the many existing published standards, both U.S. and International as they pertain to self-service.” The KMA and KI are both funded by industry companies, and KI gives sponsors space to advertise and pitch to users.

Mr. Keefner goes on to discuss what the biggest problems are..,

For rest of article you can visit the Report from IPVM July 2020

