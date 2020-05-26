Last Updated on May 27, 2020 at 8:54 am

Welcome – Goldfinger Touchscreen Monitors

KMA is pleased to welcome Goldfinger, provider of touch screen monitors and touch screen components. Goldfinger offers many customizable touch screen monitors in an array of sizes.

Goldfinger is the fastest growing monitor company in the United States designing and manufacturing non-touch and touch screen monitors with touch-screen capable on-screen menus boasting state-of-the-art technology and durability. We offer a full line of monitors that are built tougher with bolder colors and brighter screens. We design for markets such as point-of-sale applications including retail, casino gaming, vending, and arcade along with self-service commercial locations. At Goldfinger, we are geared to respond quickly to changes in the marketplace and the needs of you and your customers. We love challenges and welcome your feedback. We firmly believe we are only as successful as our customers.

Imagine a touch screen experience unlike any other. Experience vibrant lighting, high-definition imagery and brighter & bolder colors for the best Interactive experience. Infrared technology allows you to interact using a finger, a gloved hand, a pencil, or any other solid object. PCAP technology allows for a sleek look while still offering durability. Our tempered glass screen is virtually indestructible with no loss of clarity. Brighter and bolder video software with 900-2000 Nit panels available. Goldfinger monitors can run over 70,000 hours in a lifetime and with a return rate of less than 0.1% it’s no wonder why 300+ companies trust Goldfinger to deliver them over 1 million monitors.

Goldfinger offers a range of touchscreen monitors from 8″ to 86″, as well as custom monitors. Monitors offered in NonTouch, Infrared, and PCAP technologies.