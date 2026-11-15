Self Service Research Catalog

Last Updated on November 15, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner
The Industry Group publishes research, practical decision tools, and market intelligence for the kiosk, self-service, retail technology, and unattended commerce industries.
This catalog brings together accessibility resources, vendor risk analysis, Voice AI research, industry databases, and TIGER market reports. Individual resources are available through the product links below.
Kiosk Manufacturer Association members may qualify for reduced pricing or complimentary access on selected resources. For member access, enterprise licensing, or custom research, contact Craig Keefner.
Research & Decision Tools
Kiosk Accessibility: U.S. vs. EU Compliance Matrix
A self-service kiosk accessibility compliance matrix covering Section 508, ADA, ACAA, EAA, and EN 301 549.
Retail list price: $49
View the accessibility compliance matrix →
ID Scanning, Identity Verification & Data Retention
The 2026 Vendor Risk Report addresses ID scanning, identity verification, and data retention.
Retail list price: $99
View the identity verification vendor risk report →
Self-Service Infrastructure Intelligence Brief 2026
Version 1.2 of the TIG self-service infrastructure intelligence brief.
Retail list price: $49
View the infrastructure intelligence brief →
Voice AI in Self-Service 2026: Drive-Thru, Kiosks & Real Costs
Research covering Voice AI in drive-thru and kiosk applications, including associated costs.
Retail list price: $149
TIG Retrofit vs. Replace Decision Kit 2026
A decision resource for evaluating self-service equipment retrofit versus replacement.
Retail list price: $49
View the retrofit vs. replace decision kit →
Executive Briefings
The Executive Series is available at $0+: select no-cost access or choose to contribute.
- Series 01 — The Intelligent Store
- Series 02 — The Last 10 Feet of Retail 2027 Opportunity
- Series 03 — Self-Checkout Executive Readiness Scorecard
Industry Data & Show Intelligence
NRA 2026 Data
Retail list price: $699
Industry Database XLS — June 2026
Industry database supplied in XLS format.
Retail list price: $99
InfoComm 2026
Retail list price: $499
TIGER Market Reports
TIGER 2027 — Launching at NRF New York
The TIGER 2027 lineup includes Basic, Analyst, and Enterprise editions. Pre-NRF pricing is available through December 31, 2026.
|Edition
|Includes
|Pre-NRF Price
|2027 List
|Basic
|Executive market report
|$495
|$595
|Analyst
|Report plus extended data and analysis
|$995
|$1,195
|Enterprise
|Proprietary data, quarterly updates, internal-use rights, and private briefing/consulting
|$4,995
|$5,495
Contact Craig about TIGER 2027 →
Fall Strategic Intelligence Package
Silver Supporter participation plus TIGER 2027 Enterprise is available for $4,999 through December 31, 2026. Listed combined value: $7,995.
TIGER 2026 Editions
The following links are for the 2026 editions, not TIGER 2027. The Fall rate card schedules TIGER 2026 retirement for December 31, 2026.
- TIGER 2026 Executive Market Report — Basic — $495
- TIGER 2026 Market Report — Analyst Bundle — $995
- TIGER Market Report Self-Service — Enterprise Edition — $4,995
Existing Enterprise customers receive the refresh according to their active subscription window. Contact Craig to confirm the appropriate edition and license before ordering.
KMA Participation & Custom Research
The Industry Group also offers KMA supporter participation, trade show opportunities, sponsor branding, targeted email campaigns, and custom intelligence.
- Associate Supporter — $1,000
- Bronze Supporter — $1,500
- Silver Supporter — $2,500
- Gold Supporter — $5,000
- Super Supporter — $14,999
- Sponsor branding — from $1,000
- Custom / stealth intelligence — from $4,000
Benefits and access vary by level. Contact Craig to confirm participation terms, included services, and availability.
Visit the Kiosk Manufacturer Association or request participation and research information.
Ordering & Member Access
Use the individual product links for online purchases. For member benefits, enterprise licensing, or custom research, contact:
Craig Allen Keefner
Editor & Publisher, The Industry Group
craigkeefner@pm.me
Catalog pricing reflects the supplied Fall 2026 rate card and product catalog. All quotations are subject to the current TIG rate card. Member, renewal, multi-year, and bundle pricing may apply where stated. Confirm current pricing, availability, and applicable benefits before ordering.