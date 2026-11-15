Self Service Research Catalog

Last Updated on November 15, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

The Industry Group publishes research, practical decision tools, and market intelligence for the kiosk, self-service, retail technology, and unattended commerce industries.

This catalog brings together accessibility resources, vendor risk analysis, Voice AI research, industry databases, and TIGER market reports. Individual resources are available through the product links below.

Kiosk Manufacturer Association members may qualify for reduced pricing or complimentary access on selected resources. For member access, enterprise licensing, or custom research, contact Craig Keefner.

Research & Decision Tools

Kiosk Accessibility: U.S. vs. EU Compliance Matrix

A self-service kiosk accessibility compliance matrix covering Section 508, ADA, ACAA, EAA, and EN 301 549.

Retail list price: $49

View the accessibility compliance matrix →

ID Scanning, Identity Verification & Data Retention

The 2026 Vendor Risk Report addresses ID scanning, identity verification, and data retention.

Retail list price: $99

View the identity verification vendor risk report →

Self-Service Infrastructure Intelligence Brief 2026

Version 1.2 of the TIG self-service infrastructure intelligence brief.

Retail list price: $49

View the infrastructure intelligence brief →

Voice AI in Self-Service 2026: Drive-Thru, Kiosks & Real Costs

Research covering Voice AI in drive-thru and kiosk applications, including associated costs.

Retail list price: $149

View the Voice AI report →

TIG Retrofit vs. Replace Decision Kit 2026

A decision resource for evaluating self-service equipment retrofit versus replacement.

Retail list price: $49

View the retrofit vs. replace decision kit →

Executive Briefings

The Executive Series is available at $0+: select no-cost access or choose to contribute.

Industry Data & Show Intelligence

NRA 2026 Data

Retail list price: $699

View NRA 2026 Data →

Industry Database XLS — June 2026

Industry database supplied in XLS format.

Retail list price: $99

View the industry database →

InfoComm 2026

Retail list price: $499

View InfoComm 2026 data →

TIGER Market Reports

TIGER 2027 — Launching at NRF New York

The TIGER 2027 lineup includes Basic, Analyst, and Enterprise editions. Pre-NRF pricing is available through December 31, 2026.

TIGER 2027 editions and pricing Edition Includes Pre-NRF Price 2027 List Basic Executive market report $495 $595 Analyst Report plus extended data and analysis $995 $1,195 Enterprise Proprietary data, quarterly updates, internal-use rights, and private briefing/consulting $4,995 $5,495

Contact Craig about TIGER 2027 →

Fall Strategic Intelligence Package

Silver Supporter participation plus TIGER 2027 Enterprise is available for $4,999 through December 31, 2026. Listed combined value: $7,995.

Request package details →

TIGER 2026 Editions

The following links are for the 2026 editions, not TIGER 2027. The Fall rate card schedules TIGER 2026 retirement for December 31, 2026.

Existing Enterprise customers receive the refresh according to their active subscription window. Contact Craig to confirm the appropriate edition and license before ordering.

KMA Participation & Custom Research

The Industry Group also offers KMA supporter participation, trade show opportunities, sponsor branding, targeted email campaigns, and custom intelligence.

Associate Supporter — $1,000

Bronze Supporter — $1,500

Silver Supporter — $2,500

Gold Supporter — $5,000

Super Supporter — $14,999

Sponsor branding — from $1,000

Custom / stealth intelligence — from $4,000

Benefits and access vary by level. Contact Craig to confirm participation terms, included services, and availability.

Visit the Kiosk Manufacturer Association or request participation and research information.

Ordering & Member Access

Use the individual product links for online purchases. For member benefits, enterprise licensing, or custom research, contact:

Craig Allen Keefner

Editor & Publisher, The Industry Group

craigkeefner@pm.me

Catalog pricing reflects the supplied Fall 2026 rate card and product catalog. All quotations are subject to the current TIG rate card. Member, renewal, multi-year, and bundle pricing may apply where stated. Confirm current pricing, availability, and applicable benefits before ordering.