IAAPA 2026: self service highlights, 6 hot amusement trends

Last Updated on November 6, 2026 by Elliot Maras

Convention Preview

New attractions, partnerships and the latest amusement industry innovations will take center stage at IAAPA Expo 2026, Nov. 16-20, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. While IAAPA remains primarily an attractions-operations market: theme parks, family entertainment centers, amusement and water parks, museums, zoos/aquariums, resorts, cruise operators, games and arcades, the commercial opportunity is in the systems that make a venue transact, admit, guide, feed, entertain and operate with fewer staff.

This year’s Expo will be the largest in IAAPA’s history, featuring more than 1,350 exhibitors across over 630,000 square feet of exhibition space in the North/South and West Buildings. Each year, self-service kiosks play a growing role in the amusement industry.

Kiosk booth highlights

Kiosk Innovations’ Alpha 32, Alpha 22, and Blaze kiosks at Semnox’s booth S3783, will feature Parafait self-service solutions for entertainment venues. Attendees can explore how the hardware and software support guest transactions such as purchasing and reloading play cards and checking account balances.

At DNP’s booth S3459, attendees can also see a custom Kiosk Innovations unit designed for photo imaging.

Ideal Software at booth S3073 will feature two custom Kiosk Innovations units with card and wristband dispensing capabilities, displayed with Ideal Software’s amusement solutions.

Top 10 self-service kiosk booths

Here are KioskIndustry.org’s top 10 kiosk exhibits, taken from the Kiosk Manufacturer Association exhibitor list and the IAAPA directory. The rankings are editorial priorities, not an official IAAPA ranking.

Rank Exhibitor Booth What to investigate 1 Semnox / Kiosk Innovations S3783 Alpha 32, Alpha 22 and Blaze kiosks; Parafait self-service transactions 2 Ideal Software / Kiosk Innovations S3073 Custom kiosks dispensing cards and wristbands 3 DNP / Kiosk Innovations S3459 Custom photo-imaging kiosk and automated photo transactions 4 Embed S3759 Cashless arcade operations, card kiosks and guest account management 5 Intercard S2407 Cashless amusement systems, card sales and reloading 6 Sacoa Cashless System S4416 Self-service card transactions, RFID and unattended arcade operations 7 Nayax S4291 Unattended payments and payment integration 8 CenterEdge Software S4481 Entertainment-center management and guest self-service 9 accesso W1042 Attraction ticketing, admissions and self-service guest transactions 10 Gateway Ticketing Systems W1020 Ticketing, admissions kiosks and guest access

The strongest story is how attractions are replacing staffed transactions with unattended systems. Attendees are encouraged to look for working demonstrations of card issuance, reloads, cashless payment, ticketing, photo printing and account management.

Our first three must-visits are Semnox, Ideal Software and DNP. Together, they provide an unusually useful comparison of three kiosk applications built around Kiosk Innovations hardware.

Sessions to offer insights

More than 170 expert-led sessions will provide attendees with strategies and insights across operations, technology, guest experience, safety, sustainability and more. Over 1,100 exhibiting companies from around the world will showcase innovations, products and services.

“IAAPA Expo remains the place where the global attractions community comes together to discover new ideas, build relationships, and shape the future of our industry,” Todd Andrus, executive director and vice president, IAAPA North America, said in a prepared statement.

The hottest industry trend is convergence: family entertainment centers are becoming fuller social destinations, while theme park companies are expanding beyond rides into hotels, dining, immersive entertainment, and smaller, more targeted attractions. Across both industries, the emphasis is shifting from “add something spectacular” to “give guests more reasons to visit, stay longer, and come back.”

6 hot trends

1. Hybrid venues rather than one-attraction concepts. Family entertainment centers (FECs) are mixing arcades, bowling, mini golf, simulators, active play and competitive socializing, offering games such as darts that groups play together. The goal is to serve different ages and interests within the same party rather than depend on a single attraction. IAAPA identifies this as a central direction heading into 2027.

The important distinction is that the product is increasingly the whole outing, not an individual game or admission.

2. Active, multigenerational entertainment. Climbing, obstacle-style activities and other physical-play experiences are becoming more critical alongside traditional arcade games. Operators are also emphasizing attractions that families can enjoy together, with accessibility and inclusivity receiving greater attention.

This is not simply a move toward bigger thrill attractions; it is a move toward more participatory experiences with broader group appeal.

3. Food and beverage as an attraction. Food is moving from supporting amenity to a reason to choose a venue. IAAPA highlights better menus, shareable dishes, creative beverages and service models designed for both speed and profitability. Entertainment and hospitality are increasingly being planned together. This makes the dining area, party experience and social atmosphere more consequential, not just the game mix.

4. Connected cashless systems — and clearer value. Arcade cards and connected platforms are expanding across attractions, redemption, food purchases, parties and loyalty. The attraction for operators is faster transactions and a more complete picture of guest spending and behavior. At the same time, bundles, memberships and unlimited-play packages are becoming more critical as families scrutinize what they receive for their money.

Operators want a more connected purchasing journey, while guests want a simpler offer.

5. More selective investment in virtual reality (VR) and immersive technology. VR, augmented reality (AR) and simulators remain relevant, but “high-tech” alone is no longer a strong enough proposition. IAAPA reports greater scrutiny of expensive attractions with questionable throughput, labor requirements, maintenance costs or revenue per square foot. Fun and operating economics are taking precedence over novelty.

6. Better prizes and more meaningful redemption. Prize redemption is evolving toward curated merchandise, premium rewards and prizes that feel worth winning, rather than simply offering large quantities of inexpensive items. The traditional redemption counter is not disappearing; its perceived value is becoming more important.

Participating exhibitors and operator partners include:

• Zamperla

• Intamin and Lagoon Amusement Park

• Vekoma Rides and Six Flags Magic Mountain

• Mack Rides and Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari

• Sally Dark Rides and Doha Quest

• Rocky Mountain Coasters

• DOF Robotics

• Maurer Rides

• Gravity Group Wooden Coasters

• Mack Rides and Silver Dollar City

• Zamperla and Cacau Park

• Brogent Technologies and United Parks and Resorts

• Sub Sea Systems, Inc.

• Falcon’s Beyond

• United Parks and Resorts