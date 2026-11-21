Last Updated on November 21, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

As automated retail and interactive kiosks become the cornerstone of modern customer engagement, delivering a fast, reliable, and frictionless consumer experience is no longer optional.

Whether you are a kiosk manufacturer (OEM), a system integrator, or a retail operator, success in autonomous commerce depends on two key elements: world-class component technology and specialized integration expertise. At ARKI 2026, Zebra Technologies (OEM) and Dolphin Data Capture have joined forces as proud sponsors to show you how a unified approach to hardware and engineering can radically elevate your self-service solutions.

The Power of Partnership:

When you choose Zebra OEM products integrated by Dolphin Data Capture, you are not just purchasing hardware; you are gaining a comprehensive end-to-end solution. Our partnership delivers a unique, market-leading value proposition built on five core pillars:

Best-in-Class Performance: Zero compromise on scanning or computing. Zebra’s industry-leading decoding algorithms capture any barcode on the first try—including damaged labels and high-glare mobile screens—ensuring fast customer throughput.

Zero compromise on scanning or computing. Zebra’s industry-leading decoding algorithms capture any barcode on the first try—including damaged labels and high-glare mobile screens—ensuring fast customer throughput. Product Longevity & Lifecycle Support: Avoid costly redesigns. Zebra’s commitment to form-fit-function continuity means future hardware generations drop seamlessly into your existing kiosk enclosures.

Avoid costly redesigns. Zebra’s commitment to form-fit-function continuity means future hardware generations drop seamlessly into your existing kiosk enclosures. Deep Collaboration: Benefit from direct Dolphin Data Capture with access to Zebra’s product teams and Dolphin’s engineering experts to solve optical, mechanical, and software integration challenges.

Benefit from direct Dolphin Data Capture with access to Zebra’s product teams and Dolphin’s engineering experts to solve optical, mechanical, and software integration challenges. Elevated Brand Value: Maintain cohesive brand styling. Leverage white-labeling options to keep your corporate identity front and center on sleek, high-performing terminals.

Maintain cohesive brand styling. Leverage white-labeling options to keep your corporate identity front and center on sleek, high-performing terminals. Continuous Engagement: We stay engaged across the entire product lifecycle—from initial concept, custom prototyping, and kitting, to field staging and lifecycle maintenance.

Why Zebra for OEM?

With Zebra’s comprehensive and proven OEM portfolio, you can:

Deliver leading edge technologies that increase customer loyalty

Speed up your time to market

Improve your profit margins

Take time and cost out of your product development cycles

Build your brand

From component scan engine technology that easily integrates into your design, to private-labeled wireless and mobile computing solutions with your specifications and brand logo, our OEM portfolio delivers solutions your customers can count on, while reducing your costs and time-to-market.

Why Dolphin Data Capture for OEM Integration?

Specialists in embedding Zebra scan engines and advanced AIDC technologies into your kiosk and POS solutions and products

Providing OEMs the ability to bring high-performance data capture solutions to market faster.

Ready-to-Deploy finished OEM product solutions for any data capture requirement

Expert Engineering, Custom Integration, Design, and Support

A Future-Proof Partner, with awareness and timely communication of end-of-life

New product introductions, upgrades and other critical sustainability issues.

Barcode Scanner examples include the SE4710/SE4770, SE55, and MS4717

For self-service kiosks, the Zebra models highlighted from Dolphin Data Capture’s catalog are the DS55 and MS47 Series for fixed-mount scanning, and the SE4710 and SE4720 for embedded designs. This is a shortlist based on Dolphin’s public product listings. Worlds Largest OEM Scan Engine Suppliers

Zebra model Where it fits DS55 Compact fixed-mount scanner for self-service kiosks, pickup lockers, and retail POS. MS47 Series (MS4717, MS4727, MS4777) Fixed-mount presentation scanners for applications such as QSR ordering kiosks. The series reads 1D and 2D codes from printed labels, plastic ID cards, and phone screens. dolphindc.com SE4710 and SE4720 Compact OEM scan engines that kiosk manufacturers integrate directly into their enclosures. Dolphin features both on its kiosk solutions page. Worlds Largest OEM Scan Engine Suppliers

Dolphin prominently lists Zebra’s DS3600-SR (standard range), DS3600-ER (extended range), and DS3600-KD (keypad and display) in its finished hardware lineup.

With over 30 years of experience, Dolphin Data Capture helps OEMs and enterprise teams embed advanced Zebra barcode, vision, RFID, and mobile computing solutions into their products. As Zebra’s premier OEM partner, we provide ready-to-deploy hardware, custom integration support, and deep engineering expertise—giving you the competitive edge to bring smarter solutions to market, faster. Our main mission is to help OEMs integrate the right product easily and effectively while providing the best pricing and support so customers can focus on what they know best.

Contact Information

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

Claudia Bilkey

Business Development Manager – OEM

M: +1 (847) 903 0987

claudia.bilkey2@zebra.com

www.zebra.com

Dolphin Data Capture

113 Comac Street

Ronkonkoma, NY 11779

Phone: 1-516-405-3990

Email: info@dolphindc.com

Web: dolphindc.com