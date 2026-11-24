Last Updated on November 24, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

UK assistive technology specialist Storm Interface appoints Intralink to drive growth in South Korea

New Korean regulations create demand for inclusive self-service tech — New accessibility requirements introduced in South Korea in January 2026 are creating opportunities for suppliers of inclusive self-service technology. British manufacturer Storm Interface has appointed international business development consultancy Intralink to help capitalise on this growing market, building on its existing relationships with LG Electronics and McDonald’s Korea.

Press Release

Storm Interface, a British manufacturer of technology that makes using self-service kiosks easier, has appointed global business development consultancy Intralink to grow its business in South Korea. The commercial opportunity in the country is growing because of new accessibility regulations, which are increasing demand for more inclusive self-service kiosks.

Part of the UK’s discoverIE Group of electronics companies, Storm Interface produces tactile keypads, audio navigation devices and software that make self-service kiosks easier for people with disabilities to use, particularly those with visual or mobility impairments.

The company’s technology provides alternative ways to interact with touchscreen-based services, helping individuals access information, navigate menus and complete transactions with greater independence. It is used in sectors ranging from retail and hospitality to transport, healthcare and public services.

Storm Interface exports to 65 countries and supplies hundreds of businesses worldwide, including Amazon, Five Guys, Marriott, Schiphol Airport, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines.

Intralink specialises in helping companies secure customers, partners and investors in overseas markets. It operates from 27 locations worldwide, including Silicon Valley, Boston, London, Paris, Düsseldorf, Poznań, Tokyo, Shanghai, Taipei, Bangkok, Jakarta and Seoul.

South Korea represents a significant growth opportunity for Storm Interface following the implementation of the new accessibility requirements in January 2026. The regulations are designed to ensure that people with disabilities can access self-service facilities more easily.

In doing so, they create opportunities for businesses that supply accessible technology and systems.

Storm Interface already has an established presence in South Korea, counting LG Electronics among its customers and supplying McDonald’s Korea.

Intralink will help the company build on these existing relationships by identifying new opportunities, particularly among kiosk manufacturers, operators and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company’s Seoul-based team will map opportunities across target sectors including transport, quick-service restaurants, retail and public services. It will then introduce Storm Interface’s technology to potential customers and commercial partners.

Martyn Oakton, CEO of Storm Interface, said: “Our technology helps people, including those with disabilities, use self-service facilities more independently, whether they’re ordering food, checking in for a flight or accessing essential services.

“South Korea is an important market for us, particularly as its accessibility legislation develops. We’ve shaped our offering to meet the needs of the Korean market and see Intralink as a valuable commercial partner, with the local presence and market knowledge to help us build our business there.”

For more information on Storm Interface visit: www.storm-interface.com. For more on Intralink, visit: www.intralinkgroup.com

For more media information, interviews or images, please get in touch with Rebecca George: rebecca.george@tk-associates.com | +44 7974 161 108

So what are the new accessibility requirements introduced in South Korea?

The requirements are South Korea’s expanded “barrier-free kiosk” obligations, which took full effect on January 28, 2026, alongside a separate Digital Inclusion Act that took effect on January 22, 2026. Together, they address accessibility at both the kiosk operator and manufacturer/lessor levels—but they do not require every business to replace every kiosk with a height-adjustable model.

The wording quoted appears in Intralink’s announcement about helping Storm Interface expand into South Korea. The underlying opportunity is demand for accessible kiosks, tactile controls, audio navigation, compatible assistive technology and integration services.

1. What kiosk operators must provide

Under the Act on the Prohibition of Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities and its enforcement decree, public- and private-sector kiosk operators must provide reasonable accommodations so people with disabilities can access and use the terminals on an equal basis. The January 28 deadline completed a phased rollout and brought previously installed terminals into scope. Covered functions include information provision, ordering and payment.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare identifies two principal requirements for installations that do not qualify for an alternative compliance route:

Requirement What it means A kiosk meeting Korean accessibility verification criteria The terminal must comply with the relevant Ministry of Science and ICT accessibility criteria—not simply carry a general accessibility claim. An audible kiosk-location guidance device Blind and low-vision users must be able to locate the kiosk through audio guidance. This is distinct from spoken instructions during the transaction.

These are the ministry’s stated requirements following revisions that simplified the previous six-part framework. The simplification did not eliminate accessibility requirements within the terminal itself.

What accessibility looks like in practice

In subsequent site inspections, the ministry checked voice guidance, Braille markings, screen magnification, color contrast, wheelchair accessibility and assistance-call functions. These illustrate the physical, interface and operational elements involved—not just website-style software compliance.

It is therefore more accurate to describe the obligation as “meeting Korean kiosk accessibility criteria and providing audible location guidance” than to say that every terminal must have a motorized adjustable screen. The latter is one possible design approach, not the universal requirement stated in the ministry’s summary.

2. Smaller businesses have alternative compliance routes

The rules allow alternatives for qualifying categories, including:

Certain small neighborhood facilities with floor space below 50 m² .

. Qualifying small-business operators.

Installations using compact products, such as table-order terminals.

These operators may choose between:

Installing compatible assistive devices or software. Providing assistance personnel together with a call bell.

That is an exemption from the main equipment-and-location-guidance route, not a complete exemption from providing accessibility accommodations. It also means the market includes retrofit and assisted-service solutions, rather than only wholesale kiosk replacement.

3. A separate law adds manufacturer and leasing obligations

The Digital Inclusion Act, effective January 22, addresses the supply side. Manufacturers must make terminals that support the installation and operation of accessible kiosks; lessors cannot refuse requests to lease such products without justifiable reasons. The rationale is that restaurants and cafés commonly buy or lease ready-made equipment and cannot independently redesign it.

The reported implementation schedule distinguished business sizes:

Manufacturer/lessor category Implementation timing Large and mid-sized companies A three-month guidance period through April 22, 2026, without corrective orders or fines during that period Small and medium-sized enterprises Obligations from July 22, 2026 Small businesses and micro-enterprises Obligations from January 22, 2027

These supply-side dates should not be confused with the January 28 operator-side accessibility deadline.

4. Where the supplier opportunities are

The two frameworks create several distinct opportunities:

Tactile controls and audio navigation: Storm Interface’s keypads, audio navigation devices and software fit the need for nonvisual and alternative interaction. Its Intralink engagement specifically targets Korean kiosk manufacturers, operators and OEMs.

Accessible terminal design and integration: Korean compliance involves the complete user experience—controls, audio, visual presentation and wheelchair access—creating opportunities beyond a software-only interface upgrade.

Retrofit hardware and software: The permitted alternative route explicitly includes compatible assistive devices and software, although eligibility and the complete installation still matter.

Assistance-call systems: Call bells paired with available staff form a permitted route for qualifying operators; a call button alone should not be described as sufficient.

Certification and public procurement: The Digital Inclusion Act’s accessibility quality-certification framework encourages priority public procurement of certified products and services, creating an additional commercial incentive.

Enforcement and Actual Consequences

Accessibility enforcement has different levels of demonstrated consequence across the three markets. U.S. kiosk litigation has produced substantial financial settlements and nationwide retrofit commitments, although annual kiosk case volumes remain unquantified. South Korea’s 2026 mandate has generated complaints, but published evidence of kiosk penalties and completed corrective action remains limited. Under the EU’s EAA, national regulators have begun actual investigations, yet a comparable kiosk-specific sanctions record has not been established in the evidence reviewed. Suppliers should distinguish legal obligations and maximum penalties from documented enforcement outcomes.

Recent U.S. kiosk enforcement has produced binding operational changes, as demonstrated by the Quest injunction upheld in 2025. However, it does not necessarily force independently accessible kiosk replacement or produce damages payments. Labcorp demonstrates continuing litigation exposure into 2026, not a verified financial sanction.

Quest: ADA violation and injunction upheld in February 2025

On February 27, 2025, the Ninth Circuit affirmed the trial court’s finding that Quest’s patient check-in process violated the ADA, along with a class-wide injunction. This was a judgment following trial—not simply a complaint or threatened lawsuit.

The actual consequence was operational:

Quest had to establish and maintain a reliable method for blind patients to quickly and easily summon a phlebotomist for assistance.

The court rejected Quest’s argument that introducing a three-finger-swipe assistance feature had resolved the case. Evidence showed implementation problems, including technical difficulties at all 24 locations visited by an expert.

The court upheld class-wide relief based on evidence that blind patients could not use the kiosks independently and often had no effective way to request assistance.

Important limitation: no forced fleet replacement

The appellate court upheld a remedy that did not require Quest to adopt an entirely new kiosk system. It also upheld the refusal to certify a California statutory-damages subclass. Therefore, this case demonstrates enforceable service and workflow changes—not a verified damages payout or an order to replace every kiosk with independently accessible hardware.

The decision is an unpublished memorandum, so it resolves the parties’ dispute but is not generally binding circuit precedent.

Labcorp: litigation continued into 2026, but no verified award

Labcorp’s court-authorized class-action website identifies an ongoing California kiosk-accessibility damages class and lists a February 9, 2026 opt-out deadline. Crucially, the notice expressly states: “The Court has not decided whether Labcorp is liable for any alleged wrongdoing.”

The Supreme Court had dismissed its review of the class-certification dispute on June 5, 2025, without deciding the substantive question. That was not a finding that Labcorp violated the ADA and not a damages award.

Summary

South Korea’s barrier-free kiosk requirements reached full implementation on January 28, 2026. Most public- and private-sector installations must use terminals meeting Korean accessibility verification criteria and provide audible guidance to help visually impaired users locate them. Qualifying small businesses and compact table-order installations may instead provide compatible assistive technology or staff assistance with a call bell. A separate Digital Inclusion Act, effective January 22, adds phased obligations for kiosk manufacturers and lessors, expanding opportunities for accessible hardware, software and integration suppliers.