Last Updated on October 18, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

October’s kiosk and self-service news connects customer-facing technology with the systems behind it: hotel AI ordering linked directly to POS, voice automation in restaurant drive-thrus, and infrastructure decisions affecting deployment economics. This roundup brings together the month’s developments in kiosks, payments, accessibility and retail technology, with practical questions for buyers and suppliers.News in kiosks, self-service and retail from around the globe this month.

Top Kiosk and Self-Service Stories

AI integrated with POS for Self-Order [Macau] — Aiello announced October 13 that its Call Agent, Aiello Voice Assistant and GuestWeb solutions have been integrated and certified with Shiji Infrasys POS. Hotel guests can browse dining options, ask questions and place orders through voice, mobile or phone interfaces, with confirmed order information transmitted to the POS for fulfillment. This is a hotel-wide ordering integration—not simply another chatbot answering room-service questions. Related include — https://kioskindustry.org/code-factory-accessibility-voice-kiosks/ Related — Marriott getting it wrong —



Japanese Convenience Stores Beat Most American Restaurants:

The 7-Eleven Culture — Japanese Convenience Stores: Lessons for Prepared-Food Retail The biggest difference between Japan and US is that 7-Eleven in Japan operates much more like a neighborhood food market and daily services hub, while 7-Eleven in the United States has traditionally been a convenience store focused on beverages, snacks, fuel and impulse purchases.

Japan’s model is particularly interesting for the U.S. convenience-store industry because it combines fresh food, sophisticated logistics, self-service technology and high-frequency customer visits. What makes Japan especially interesting for self-service technology?1. Multifunction self-service terminalsJapanese stores offer more than cash withdrawals. Seven Bank ATMs support identity verification and financial services, while multifunction kiosks handle printing, scanning, ticket purchases and certain government certificates.2. Payment automation — Japan has extensively adopted customer-operated payment terminals, including systems where employees scan merchandise while customers complete payment independently. This separates scanning from cash handling and can improve checkout efficiency.3. Food production and replenishment — Japan’s advantage is largely behind the scenes. Specialized manufacturers, temperature-controlled distribution and precise inventory management enable extensive fresh-food assortments. Warabeya alone operates 23 domestic plants producing 7-Eleven products. 7-Eleven’s North American leadership is explicitly looking to Japan for operational improvements, particularly food quality, store execution and private-label products. Its corporate transformation plan includes: Approximately 1,300 additional North American stores over five years. Roughly doubling its restaurant-adjacent store count. Expanding proprietary food production and private-label offerings. Greater use of AI, data analytics and digital delivery.

In Thin Client News — TopGolf moves 12,000 virtual machines off VMware –Topgolf moved approximately 12,000 virtual machines from VMware to VergeIO’s VergeOS after projecting a 400% increase in VMware-related costs under Broadcom. Ars Technica reports that the infrastructure overhaul replaced 650 VxRail hosts with roughly 400 Dell PowerEdge servers and produced more than $11.3 million in reported savings. Those savings accompanied a broader infrastructure redesign, so they should not be described simply as avoided software-license fees.

July 7th PR Omilia Drive Thru Voice — Omilia Powers Taco Bell’s Expansion of Voice AI Across 890+ U.S. Drive-Thrus Omilia is not the only vendor. Taco Bell told Nation’s Restaurant News that Omilia is one of several tech partners working with Byte by Yum. Yum is also working with Nvidia on voice AI for drive-thrus and call centers. Store count passed 900. On the Q2 earnings call on July 30, Yum management said the Byte platform let Taco Bell U.S. “more quickly deploy the technology to over 900 restaurants.” They added that the number “continues to grow, driven by our franchise partners”. Yum’s chief legal officer talked about employee retention. On October 14 at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit, Erika Burkhardt said AI “is actually increasing retention among our team members in the restaurant because it’s making their jobs easier”.

What’s going on with Soundhound Major conversational voice? — SoundHound is getting hammered in 2026, and the problem isn’t a lack of revenue growth. Investors are losing confidence in its ability to turn that growth into profits without issuing more shares. Revenue is growing, but losses remain substantial. Second-quarter revenue increased 45% to $61.9 million, yet SoundHound lost $42.8 million. Operating cash consumption reached approximately $60 million during the first half of 2026.

2. The LivePerson acquisition has investors worried. SoundHound completed its acquisition of LivePerson in September, expanding into enterprise conversational AI. However, the stock-financed deal diluted existing shareholders, and integrating a business with declining revenue adds risk.

3. More shares are being issued. SoundHound raised additional capital through share sales during 2026. Investors are concerned that future financing could dilute ownership further.

4. AI valuations are being reassessed. Investors are becoming less willing to pay high multiples for companies that promise future profitability. SoundHound has suffered more than many established software companies.

Latest news and pictures from Subway in France — Subway® continues its development with the opening of a new in-store restaurant in the La Lézarde Shopping Centre. With a surface area of 45m², customers enjoy a 100% digital ordering experience thanks to intuitive terminals, for a simpler, faster and smoother journey. Become a Franchise!

Square AI kiosk– lots of blah blah this week. Writeup on digital transactions is pretty good Documentation for setup (revealing) Easy to train responses and playback like any current AI. The AI being able to adapt and compensate for unexpected condition? Basically good luck with that… Most people will want to see menu to pick meal. AI can easily send them down rabbit hole and delay the transaction. Your Square Kiosk must have a stable internet connection. Voice ordering requires an active internet connection at all times. Ensure your menu items are up to date in Square Dashboard, as voice ordering uses your menu data to understand customer requests. Learn how to create and update menus. Consider your environment’s ambient noise level, as voice ordering works best in quieter environments. Ensure multiple Square Kiosks are not placed too close to each other to avoid audio interference. Square recommends leaving at least 24 inches of space between Square Kiosks. Avoid positioning Square Kiosk where heavy foot traffic passes by without intending to order, like directly beside a main walkway. This prevents presence detection from triggering unnecessarily. Square Kiosk is designed to focus on the voice of the person directly in front of it. However, if you have multiple kiosks placed near each other, in some cases one kiosk may pick up voice intended for another. There is more substance here than a concept rendering: Square has setup documentation, specific deployment guidance, integrated tap/dip payments, and named test operators. But the evidence reviewed does not establish real-world voice accuracy, completion rates, service speed, or accessibility performance.The most useful next evidence would be an unedited order in a noisy restaurant—with modifications, a misunderstood request, correction, and payment. The official documentation’s noise and cross-kiosk warnings make that a particularly important test.



Posts This Month

Regulations

UL Certification for North America — What used to be $5000 can now be $40,000. This year UL shifted to profit-based and that means market-based pricing certification. Salesforce with AI generating “appropriate” quotes. I wonder how long before Intertek, ETL, CSA and TUV dampen the greedy exploit curve. China is $3000-11K

U.S. Access Board Meeting Recap — includes reference source files for limited time only.

General News

Photo tour and writeup of new huge KIOSK facility in Thornton. I didn’t get to stop by the Design and Engineering department (maybe next time). Personal tour by Kim Kenney and Tu Du.

What is the smallest footprint that still lets every customer complete the service and every technician keep the system running? Japan’s Compact Kiosks: Design Lessons for Asian Self-Service Buyers https://kioskasia.org/compact-kiosk-design-japan-lessons/

Industry People Moves: Oracle, Elo and More — Recent leadership changes at Elo, Mood Media, SignalFlare AI, Connectpoint and Canopee Tech are worth noting. https://kioskindustry.org/self-service-industry-leadership-changes-2026/

Analysis of TD Synnex deal to buy Bluestar. Channel economics, the Siemens deal around IT/OT convergence and physical AI and geographical market impact.

https://retailsystems.org/td-synnex-acquisition-bluestar/

Machine Vision Asia: The Future of Self Checkout SCO — Why use machine vision instead of a $20 barcode scanner?

https://kioskasia.org/computer-vision-self-checkout-in-asia/

Asia Kiosk Payments: Design for the Local Rail, Not the Cabinet — There is no such thing as one “Asia payment configuration” for kiosks

https://kioskasia.org/asia-kiosk-payments-design-for-the-local-rail-not-the-cabinet/

China Kiosk OEM/ODM: How to Buy Direct Without Losing Control — includes many personal recommendations that I have learned over many years.

https://kioskasia.org/china-kiosk-oem-odm-how-to-buy-direct-without-losing-control/

SelfService.io Market Intelligence: A Working Research Desk for the Self-Service Industry. Objective and data based information for context.

Read more https://kioskindustry.org/selfservice-io-market-intelligence/

Cousins Subs is a useful example of why digital menu boards matter in the sandwich business. The challenge is bigger than replacing static panels with screens. Regional brands are competing with Subway, Jimmy John’s, Jersey Mike’s, Firehouse, Potbelly—and every independent deli, c-store, and prepared-food counter in the market. The broader trend is clear: menu boards, drive-thru screens, kiosks, and POS-connected content are becoming one restaurant operating system. Read the full post: https://kioskindustry.org/cousins-subs-menu-boards/

Square-connected kiosks are not just an integration story—they are a cost-model story. Nanonation’s Orderpoint platform is positioned as a Square-integrated self-ordering option that does not add a percentage-of-sale transaction fee, according to the company. Menu items, pricing, modifiers, availability, KDS screens, and printers are intended to work within the Square environment. https://kioskindustry.org/ordering-kiosk-square-integration/

Canopee Tech appoints Bruno LO-RE as Chairman and President. The company says it has deployed its platform across thousands of North American restaurant locations and is now focused on strengthening its organization, developing products, and accelerating international expansion

Market Data

Market data update for kiosks and self-service by The Industry Group (TIG). We provide the usual caveats spending time or money on those research reports flashing in front of you on LinkedIn. Best to declutter so you focus on more important items.

VoiceTopping uses Cerence conversational AI to add spoken interaction to existing self-service kiosks, connecting voice technology with the kiosk’s on-screen experience. https://kioskindustry.org/code-factory-voice-enabled-kiosks/

Updated — In a world of massive trade shows, sometimes the most valuable industry conversations happen in smaller rooms. Too often, we default to a one-size-fits-all approach, whether for customers, employees, or, in this case, trade events. In an age of machine-gun AI responses and information overload, it’s worth remembering that nuance, insight, and meaningful conversations still matter.

Updated Europe self-service directory. 75+ companies, 33 countries. Kiosks, digital signage, payment, devices, accessibility.

https://kioskeurope.org/companies/

Best Asia Self-Service Technology Companies by Selfservice.io — China, Korea, India, Malaysia, Vietnam and more.