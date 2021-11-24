Embedded Intel Kiosk Computers – A Look At SDMs by Intel

The pluggable SDM boards are pretty cool stuff to just say it out loud.

Intel® SDM comes in two form factor size options—the Intel® SDM Small (Intel® SDM–S) and Intel® SDM Large (Intel® SDM–L). This allows for new and scalable all-in-one designs that benefit from the cost-effective implementation and management of integrated Intel® processor-based media players. Its design omits housing, so it can be fully integrated into visual IoT applications like hospitality screens and bedside terminals that require minimal space with maximum performance.

Intel® SDM incorporates high-speed PCIe* connectivity with a custom I/O receptacle board that eliminates the need for external I/O. Multiple offerings spanning Intel Atom® to Intel® Core™ processors support both basic and extended features with a connector that is future-proofed to support 8K resolution displays and video capture, when available.

8K Media Players

Question — What is 8K resolution anyway? —

Answer — An 8K display is a screen with 7,680 horizontal and 4,320 vertical pixels for a total of approximately 33 million pixels. The “K” in 8K stands for Kilo (1000), meaning a TV that has achieved a horizontal resolution of about 8,000 pixels.

8K TV is the highest resolution display that has been released recently among UHD (ultra high definition) TVs. With four times more pixels than a 4K display —another type of UHD resolution—8K displays show a sharper and more detailed picture quality. This is because in 8K displays pixels are so small they cannot be distinguished even from close up, making highly detailed images a reality. Samsung has a nice side-by-side comparison.

