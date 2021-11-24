Embedded Intel Kiosk Computers – A Look At SDMs by Intel

Intel Kiosk Computers – SDM Series
The pluggable SDM boards are pretty cool stuff to just say it out loud.
- Typically computing combinations have been connecting a PC to Monitor.Touchscreen and comes with its advantages and disadvantages.
- Servicing a bad monitor or a bad pc is modular – advantage
- pricing generally is going to be two separate items both with their own margin – disadvantage
- Outdoor can be more expensive having to cool and heat two separate items with A/C unit
- Then came the AIO or All-In-One computer. Primarily an Intel CPU (i5 or J1900). Also with their advantages and disadvantages.
- most popular are the 22 inch but they get small (see MimoMonitors for examples)
- Many of the large format screens offer backpack mounting for an Android . Some lower power Intel options as well.
- Next Generation
- High end CPU — 8th gen Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 processor (Whiskey Lake-U)
- Low End — starts at ATOM then Celeron/Pentium
- SDM-S and SDM-L options (small and large)
- 11th Generation Tiger Lake supported
- With Tiger Lake support 8K resolution is now available
Intel® SDM comes in two form factor size options—the Intel® SDM Small (Intel® SDM–S) and Intel® SDM Large (Intel® SDM–L). This allows for new and scalable all-in-one designs that benefit from the cost-effective implementation and management of integrated Intel® processor-based media players. Its design omits housing, so it can be fully integrated into visual IoT applications like hospitality screens and bedside terminals that require minimal space with maximum performance.
Intel® SDM incorporates high-speed PCIe* connectivity with a custom I/O receptacle board that eliminates the need for external I/O. Multiple offerings spanning Intel Atom® to Intel® Core™ processors support both basic and extended features with a connector that is future-proofed to support 8K resolution displays and video capture, when available.
8K Media Players
Question — What is 8K resolution anyway? —
Answer — An 8K display is a screen with 7,680 horizontal and 4,320 vertical pixels for a total of approximately 33 million pixels. The “K” in 8K stands for Kilo (1000), meaning a TV that has achieved a horizontal resolution of about 8,000 pixels.
8K TV is the highest resolution display that has been released recently among UHD (ultra high definition) TVs. With four times more pixels than a 4K display —another type of UHD resolution—8K displays show a sharper and more detailed picture quality. This is because in 8K displays pixels are so small they cannot be distinguished even from close up, making highly detailed images a reality. Samsung has a nice side-by-side comparison.
Intel Kiosk Examples
