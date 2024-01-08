Kodak Moments: The Newest Hall of Fame Inductee is Inspiring a Kiosk Revolution

Forget everything you know about the kiosk industry for a moment. Set aside your preconceived notions about self-service innovation. Kodak Moments has shattered the status quo and earned a prestigious spot as the first-ever business inducted into the Kiosk Hall of Fame. This recognition doesn’t just celebrate Kodak Moments as a true industry pioneer—it’s a powerful symbol of how kiosks are evolving into dynamic hubs for engaging and personalized retail experiences.

I was fortunate enough to visit Kodak Moments in Rochester, New York in December to recognize them as our first “business inductee” into the Kiosk Hall of Fame. The reasons for honoring Kodak Moments with this coveted award are many.

No business has made a greater impact on the kiosk industry than Kodak Moments . They were an original global provider of kiosks.

Kodak Moments developed the first touch screen kiosk with a dynamic UI. It introduced and trained millions of consumers on using a touchscreen and conducting a transaction in the public space.

Globally, Kodak Moments has deployed more than 100,000 self-service photo printing kiosks in retail stores, at theme parks, and in travel and leisure destinations since the 1990s.

Photo Printing is a Customer Engagement Powerhouse

For the retail industry, the Kodak Moments Kiosk isn’t just a photo booth; it’s a customer engagement powerhouse. Kodak Moments’ seamless omnichannel presence, with online and in-store printing options, is a foot traffic magnet and sales booster.

For travel and leisure, Kodak Moments offers a masterclass in capturing the fleeting magic of the moment. Their kiosks at amusement parks, resorts, and attractions aren’t just souvenir machines; they’re memory mills, transforming cherished experiences into tangible keepsakes. Picture guests reminiscing about a thrilling roller coaster ride long after they leave the park, thanks to a photo product they created on the spot, shared on social media, and added to their family album. It’s not just a trinket; it’s an extension of the theme park’s brand, a lasting reminder of the joy they experienced.

The Secret Sauce of Kodak Moments: Behind the Iconic Brand

So, what’s the secret to Kodak Moments’ kiosk success? It’s a multi-layered formula that has stood the test of time.

State-of-the-Art Technology: Forget clunky contraptions. Kodak Moments kiosks are sleek and user-friendly with intuitive interfaces, lightning-fast printing speeds, and a smorgasbord of creative options. Whether it’s a photo book, a greeting card, or a framed enlargement, consumers can easily customize their prints with filters, stickers, text, and more. Plus, they can connect devices via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or USB, or access their photos from social media or cloud storage platforms. It’s a hassle-free, fun-filled experience that delights consumers and drives loyalty to retailers and travel and leisure destinations that have Kodak Moments kiosks.

Kiosk Placement: As the saying goes, it's all about "location, location, location." Kodak Moments knows how to strategically position kiosks to maximize exposure and convenience, whether it's a pharmacy, a big box store, small business, or iconic theme park or resort. They also partner with local businesses and support events, such as weddings, festivals, and concerts, to capture special moments and offer on-site printing services.

Kiosk Marketing: Word of mouth is powerful but more is needed. Kodak Moments leverages effective marketing strategies to promote the kiosks and attract consumers. They use social media, email, and web campaigns to showcase the products and features, share customer stories and testimonials, and promote discounts and incentives. They also use in-store signage, flyers, and banners in conjunction with their retail partners to draw attention to kiosks and encourage consumers to try them out.

Kiosk Support: Behind every successful kiosk is a dedicated team of experts. Kodak Moments provides comprehensive service and support to their kiosk operators and customers, ensuring smooth operation and satisfaction. They offer training, troubleshooting, maintenance, updates, plus online and phone assistance. They also use AI to monitor and analyze kiosk performance and customer feedback and use these insights to improve their products and services.

What impressed me most during my visit

The maintenance of the application platform, which spans 30 years, is remarkable. The team had old and new platforms lined up in the labs, evaluating them for performance and operation. In the kiosk world I was an integral part of a support team for 10+ generations of units while at KIOSK Information Systems. Kodak Moments has 30 generations.

Innovative models customized for many retail situations and for travel and leisure. I saw my first "outdoor rated" photo kiosks while there.

I was totally blown away by the expertise and insights the Rochester team brings to the table. They educated me. Kodak Moments President Nicki Zongrone is super-dynamic and a natural leader, resulting in a vibrant employee culture that is passionate about the markets and customers they serve.

I was amazed by the enthusiasm of the employees. More than 100 attended the Hall of Fame award presentation and dozens waited in line to take a photo with the crystal statuette, and it was a Friday noon get-together. Many of them work remotely from home but they came into the office to celebrate their induction into the Kiosk Hall of Fame. It was actually very touching.

My own personal connections to Rochester added to that feeling.

My wife’s family is from the Rochester and Finger Lakes region of Upstate New York. Her dad worked as a research scientist in the consumer and military divisions for 40 years and holds several patents. We still order two of Rochester’s signature food items—White Hots and Abbotts Frozen Custard—and wish we had them here in Denver.

Special Report Wrap

Kodak Moments is more than just a kiosk manufacturer; they have inspired a kiosk revolution. They have created a kiosk ecosystem that captures hearts and redefines industries. They have infused energy and innovation into the kiosk industry. And thanks to Kodak Moments, we are alive, thriving, and ready to take on the future.

Fun Fact: Did you know Kodak Moments was responsible for printing over 1 billion photos last year? That’s a staggering number, a testament to their enduring appeal and the power of capturing memories in physical form.

Some History Notes

ATMs had fixed buttons but there’s no real comparison. The first non-bank ATMs began being deployed in the late 80s in convenience stores and gas stations.

The third leg of the self-service technology stool was airline check-in kiosks which began in the late 90s.

In 1995 I helped develop the first passenger check-in kiosks, using a touchscreen, for Northwest Airlines, so I am familiar with widespread initial deployments of self- service technology. We piloted in the Ford Motor commissary in Detroit (for history buffs).

Photo Kiosk Market Statistics

The global photo printing kiosk market size was USD 1933.3 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3050.92 million by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period [CoPilot AI].

The global photo kiosk market value was USD 1.45 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the period 2020- 2027 [CoPilot AI].

The U.S. market for photo kiosks was estimated at USD 436.4 million in 2020, while China was forecast to grow at 9.3% CAGR over the same period. The photo booth kiosk market size was valued at USD 7472.5 million in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 15786.45 million by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030 [CoPilot AI].

Author:

