Asia – Chinese Kiosk, Touchscreen and LED Suppliers

By | December 14, 2023
Chinese Self-Service Components and Assemblies

For the longest time we have kept the Chinese companies “separate” from US, South American, and EMEA.  Historically they used to be known for extensive picture taking at tradeshows, and weeks later those model turning up on their website.

As a semi-major connector on LinkedIn, I receive 10 or so requests a week for connections but I never connect. I hide my connections to other connections but I still keep them separate.

What I do is send msgs to them and connect via email and recently via a WhatsApp group for APAC. I connect on WhatsApp and add them to the group — https://chat.whatsapp.com/LEPOhAaxLRaB6Dw9rLxJgx

Only Chinese and Asian companies allowed.

WhatsApp and Wechat supported — WhatsApp has some problems in China and some use the government supported Wechat

We have a separate newsletter for Asia and APAC which we send curated content to once a week.  Send an email to [email protected] to be added

I’ve learned a lot of new information and also confirmed much of the old.  Some quick observations

  • English is still a second language (barely)
  • Voice calls are difficult
  • The Chinese tend to offer this product for this price. US is much more variable.
  • Kiosks tend to be fixed.  Whatever you buy is $900 but you will take what you get
  • Hours of interaction work against them. I am in Denver on MT and 6PM here is 9am there
  • Many of them use very high quality – Rcstars for example uses LG displays which a ultra-quality
  • It is a beautiful country outside of Shenzen/Hangzhou/etc\
  • Managers there will generally never invest in US though they want to expand sales. It’s an Asian mindset of sorts.  Its easy for me to return the favor.

I’m putting together database. Here is example

As things progress

We are looking at Asian chapter for Kiosk Association. We have multiple members from Korea so headstart on that.

What do you think?  [email protected]

Other Contacts We Are Interviewing

  • CJTouch and Gena
  • Chainway and Heidi
  • Joey Chen
  • Krissy Tan
  • Sophie
  • Vicky with Printers
  • Yan with SuperView
  • WeChats
  • Kendra with Rcstars
  • Helen with Rcstars
  • Cherry Jiang
  • Heidi
Author: Staff Writer

Craig Keefner is the editor and author for Kiosk Association and kiosk industry. With over 30 years in the industry and experience in large and small kiosk solutions, Craig is widely considered to be an expert in the field. Major kiosk projects for him include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and hundreds of others.