Asia – Chinese Kiosk, Touchscreen and LED Suppliers

For the longest time we have kept the Chinese companies “separate” from US, South American, and EMEA. Historically they used to be known for extensive picture taking at tradeshows, and weeks later those model turning up on their website.

As a semi-major connector on LinkedIn, I receive 10 or so requests a week for connections but I never connect. I hide my connections to other connections but I still keep them separate.

Only Chinese and Asian companies allowed.

WhatsApp and Wechat supported — WhatsApp has some problems in China and some use the government supported Wechat

I’ve learned a lot of new information and also confirmed much of the old. Some quick observations

English is still a second language (barely)

Voice calls are difficult

The Chinese tend to offer this product for this price. US is much more variable.

Kiosks tend to be fixed. Whatever you buy is $900 but you will take what you get

Hours of interaction work against them. I am in Denver on MT and 6PM here is 9am there

Many of them use very high quality – Rcstars for example uses LG displays which a ultra-quality

It is a beautiful country outside of Shenzen/Hangzhou/etc\

Managers there will generally never invest in US though they want to expand sales. It’s an Asian mindset of sorts. Its easy for me to return the favor.

I’m putting together database. Here is example

As things progress

We are looking at Asian chapter for Kiosk Association. We have multiple members from Korea so headstart on that.

