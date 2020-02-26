Mixed Drink Retail – Nordstroms

Alcohol in Retail – Under The Influence

We like that title. WP article covers Nordstroms and how they are adding martinis to the mix for shoppers. With all the analytics describing how doing this or doing that is going to increase sales per customer and provide an uplift, why not just do the obvious? Sell them a martini, triple their dwell time and double their sales slip. And let’s not forget cannabis-based alcohol is coming.

“Chardonnay in the shoe department: Retailers are increasingly serving alcohol to woo shoppers, vying to create an experience they can’t get online”

Excerpt:

NEW YORK — Walk past the $2,500 studded Saint Laurent boots and $995 Versace sneakers at Nordstrom’s newly minted flagship store, and you’ll end up at its most buzzed-about attraction: the full bar.

Shoe Bar, as it’s aptly called, specializes in $17 cocktails with names like Billionaire and Husband Daycare. It sells wine by the glass, half a dozen craft beers, and plates of chicken wings and meatballs. And by 4 p.m. most days, it’s packed.