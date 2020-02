Excerpt from TimeOut NY

Taco Bell keeps ringing the bell with additional Taco Bell Cantinas set to take over New York City.

The latest opening, reported earlier this week by the Commercial Observer, is located at 976 Sixth Avenue between West 35th and 36th Streets in Midtown and will be the first multi-level Taco Bell Cantina in the city. It will span two floors, where diners can feast on their chalupas and nacho fries with frozen margaritas and local beers.