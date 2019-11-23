TDS touch introduces IP65 industrial touch display

IP65 Touchscreen Announced
As digital signage and kiosks of self-service devices gradually move from indoor lobbies to semi-outdoor and outdoor locations, TDSTOUCH has introduced the 37 series industrial touch displays to meet the needs of a stable 7 day X 24 hour operation in a complex external environment. 37 series industrial displays have the following features:
- 3MM thick aluminum alloy front panel, anti-collision
- front frame conforms to IP65 level protection standard
- 10 point projection capacitive touch screen
- touch cover explosion-proof treatment, hardness up to 7H
- anti-interference industrial grade driver board
- brightness can be customized
- automatic adjustment according to ambient light
- both rear mounting hole and VESA hole can be installed
- support operating temperature range -10 degrees to 55 degrees
TDS37 series can provide 10.1 inch / 21.5/15.6/17/18.5/19/10.4/15 inch a variety of sizes, according to the customer can choose different application configuration. For more product information, please visit our website or contact our office.
