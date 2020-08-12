Peerless – AV ‘s Xtreme Outdoor Digital Menu Boards



Peerless-AV‘s Xtreme Outdoor Digital Menu Boards were installed with EDM’s invigorating graphics to excite and engage customers in the BigFoot Java’s drive-thru. The new signage also provides the added benefit of easy maintenance, enabling menu updates to be done within the store.

Dynamic Digital Displays from EcoDigital Media & Peerless-AV® Drive Customer Engagement at BigFoot Java®

Weatherproof Digital Menu Boards Fuel the Chain’s Expansion with Engaging Dynamic Content

AURORA, Ill. – July 22, 2020 – EcoDigital Media (EDM), a national leader in digital signage and communications, and Peerless-AV®, a leader in audio visual solutions for over 75 years, recently partnered with BigFoot Java® (BFJ) to fuel the chain’s expansion. BFJ is located in Pacific, Washington, and currently has 34+ locations, with continued expansion in the near future. The partnership will enable BFJ to further streamline and energize customer service with fresh, inviting digital menus. EDM and Peerless-AV’s digital displays provide nimble adaptability for BFJ’s customer-driven strategies at the store, group, regional and corporate level.

Utilizing Peerless-AV’s XtremeTM Outdoor Digital Menu Boards and EDM’s turn key installation services and engaging menu content design, BFJ is pleased to be able to offer its customers with an updated drive thru coffee experience. The partnership of EcoDigital Media and Peerless-AV will aid to improve the coffee shop’s operation by enabling its menu and company content to be updated easily at any given time.

“A visual is processed thousands of times faster by the brain than text, triggers more profound emotional and sensory responses, and is remembered far better,” notes Kimberly Brecko, CEO of EDM. “Digital displays can promote new products, featured menu items, encourage additional purchases and help customers make decisions more quickly. We are proud to partner with BigFoot Java to move their customer engagement strategy to the next level.”

“We have not updated BigFoot Java’s static menus in several years, and in order to better meet the needs of our customers and our business, we are excited about the new digital menu boards made possible by EDM and Peerless-AV,” said Jennifer Whitmore, Owner of BigFoot Java. “Converting to digital menus will allow us to be more creative with how we present our tasty new offerings, while also positioning us for growth and continued expansion.”

“To many, a daily cup of coffee at the drive thru is a special ritual and we know that the patrons at BigFoot Java feel that way,” Brian McClimans, VP Sales, Peerless-AV. “Peerless-AV is proud to be able to partner with EcoDigital Media in aiding businesses with updates to their digital signage. What’s best is the end result – helping restaurants and coffee shop’s meet their business goals and to help better serve the BigFoot Java community.”

About EcoDigital Media: EDM is a nationwide industry leader in digital signage communication. EDM builds customer relationships by harnessing the power of digital media. Based out of Vancouver, Washington, EDM works with mid-level enterprise companies to boost marketing efforts, transform nonprofit stewardship, and increase demand generation efforts. As an integrator EDM facilitates, designs and manages how clients use digital multimedia systems and dynamic content to communicate more effectively with clients and their client base. For more information, visit ecodigitalmedia.com.

About Peerless-AV®: For over 75 years, passion and innovation continue to drive Peerless-AV® forward. We proudly design and manufacture the highest quality products, including outdoor displays and TVs, complete integrated kiosks, video wall mounting systems, professional carts and stands, and more. Whether a full-scale global deployment or custom project, Peerless-AV develops meaningful relationships and delivers world-class service. In partnership with Peerless-AV, you are trusting an award-winning team of experts who will support your business every step of the way. For more information, visit peerless-av.com.

About BigFoot Java: Founded in early 2000, BigFoot Java® strives to always have fun while providing a legendary coffee experience with each customer visit. Based in Pacific, Washington, BFJ is proud to honor the legend of BigFoot through providing the best coffee products in the Northwest. Serving up the Legendary Latte® and Mythical Mocha® as original recipes, BFJ focuses on creating premium drinks while also serving their community a side order of kindness. To learn more information, visit bigfootjava.com.

