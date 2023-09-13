Kiosks For Sale – New Inventory

Medcart Software

Enables you to do the following based on your custom workflow:

 Leverage all the benefits of the Telehealth Video Conference Suite

 Manage the patient experience

 Prioritize and escalate services to providers connected via the Telehealth Suite

 Push live analytics like blood pressure, pulse oximetry, EKG, etc., and is compatible with many

scopes such as Otoscopes and Dermoscopes

 Grant providers the ability to customize attachments based on needs

 Grant remote specialist ability to support patients

 Use on any Windows-based device

 Leverage device remote start capability

Telehealth Vitals Monitor

 Widely used in hospitals, clinics and family daily measurement.

 Equipped with Bluetooth and USB interface allows for data transfer to PC.

 Up to 6000 groups NIBP data storage, up to 100 different patients (each user can store 999

measurement records)

 Quick ear probe TEMP measurement result in 5 seconds

 data transfer to PC/Smartphone by USB or Bluetooth

 Optional NIBP pediatric cuff and SpO2 pediatric probe

 Optional ECG

 Optional Glucometer

 Built-in rechargeable lithium battery

 Communication protocols available on request