Kiosks For Sale – New Inventory

Kiosks For Sale

Some new products are listed on our “Kiosks For Sale” database.

  • Telehealth Bundle — We have limited quantity on these (30 units). These units retail as solutions for over 12K and are brand-new in the box. Any reasonable offer will be considered. For more information send email to [email protected]
    •  Integrated MFF PC
       WiFi + LAN capable
       External WiFi booster
       Locking storage compartment with shelving
       Integrated 4 port USB hub w/ cable management
       Lightweight steel construction
       Integrated and mounted Logitech webcam (PTZ options available)
       Non-slip rubber feet
       Pre-drilled holes for bolting down kiosk
       The kiosk enclosure carries a 1-year warranty to be free from factory defects
       PC and Touch Monitor carry a 3-year warranty
       All additional electronic components carry a limited 1 year OEM warranty

      Medcart Software
      Enables you to do the following based on your custom workflow:

       Leverage all the benefits of the Telehealth Video Conference Suite
       Manage the patient experience
       Prioritize and escalate services to providers connected via the Telehealth Suite
       Push live analytics like blood pressure, pulse oximetry, EKG, etc., and is compatible with many
      scopes such as Otoscopes and Dermoscopes
       Grant providers the ability to customize attachments based on needs
       Grant remote specialist ability to support patients
       Use on any Windows-based device
       Leverage device remote start capability

      Telehealth Vitals Monitor
      LTI 101 All-In-One Vitals Telehealth Monitor measures SpO2, Pulse Rate, NIBP and TEMP. Widely used in
      hospitals, clinics and family daily measurement. Equipped with Bluetooth and USB interface.
       Widely used in hospitals, clinics and family daily measurement.
       Equipped with Bluetooth and USB interface allows for data transfer to PC.
       Up to 6000 groups NIBP data storage, up to 100 different patients (each user can store 999
      measurement records)
       Quick ear probe TEMP measurement result in 5 seconds
       data transfer to PC/Smartphone by USB or Bluetooth
       Optional NIBP pediatric cuff and SpO2 pediatric probe
       Optional ECG
       Optional Glucometer
       Built-in rechargeable lithium battery
       Communication protocols available on request

  • BNR Cash Recyclers — One thousand and fifty now available. $4000 each.
    • CPI BNR421 Assembly, consists of: 604-0066
      BNR Assembly consists of :604-0067 ,
    • BNR MMA B2-UB_BULK, MAIN MODULE B2 PLASTIC BEZEL B2
      and 604-0068 ,
    • BNR CH4-21-B000-S-B000-0-M100-M101-00, CHASSIS cb600+2RE+1LO
    • The currency firmware is current.
    • These are sold new, in boxes without the manufactures warranty. Send email to [email protected]

  • Bill Payment Kiosks  — We still have some of these!  High quality bill payment kiosks for sale, either as entire unit or as parts. Quantity is 100+

    Details

    • Dell XE2 SFF with Windows 7 Professional
    • Intel Core I5-4570S — 2.90 Ghz
    • Cash Dispenser (Fujitsu F53)
    • Cash Acceptor (MEI SC)

    Ref: Critical

    • Coin Dispenser (T-Flex)
    • Secure Locks
    • Printer (80mm)
    • Signature Pad
    • Speakers
    • LCD Touchscreen (19″)

     

  •  Indoor Ticket Kiosk

    Specs:
    o qty 24 units
    o 27″ portrait touch screen
    o Windows 10 Pro 64
    o Boca ticket printer with RFid
    o Custom 80mm printer
    o Scanner (3330G)
    Make offer or possible donation
    o Logitech webcam
    o contact [email protected]
    o Verifone UX
    o PC Prox+ Enroll
    o Unmanaged gigabit switch

    Condition – brand new. Client changed course at last minute

Craig Keefner is the editor and author for Kiosk Association and kiosk industry. With over 30 years in the industry and experience in large and small kiosk solutions, Craig is widely considered to be an expert in the field. Major kiosk projects for him include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and hundreds of others.