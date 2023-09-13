Kiosks For Sale – New Inventory

Kiosks For Sale
Some new products are listed on our “Kiosks For Sale” database.
- Telehealth Bundle — We have limited quantity on these (30 units). These units retail as solutions for over 12K and are brand-new in the box. Any reasonable offer will be considered. For more information send email to [email protected]
- Integrated MFF PC
WiFi + LAN capable
External WiFi booster
Locking storage compartment with shelving
Integrated 4 port USB hub w/ cable management
Lightweight steel construction
Integrated and mounted Logitech webcam (PTZ options available)
Non-slip rubber feet
Pre-drilled holes for bolting down kiosk
The kiosk enclosure carries a 1-year warranty to be free from factory defects
PC and Touch Monitor carry a 3-year warranty
All additional electronic components carry a limited 1 year OEM warranty
Medcart Software
Enables you to do the following based on your custom workflow:
Leverage all the benefits of the Telehealth Video Conference Suite
Manage the patient experience
Prioritize and escalate services to providers connected via the Telehealth Suite
Push live analytics like blood pressure, pulse oximetry, EKG, etc., and is compatible with many
scopes such as Otoscopes and Dermoscopes
Grant providers the ability to customize attachments based on needs
Grant remote specialist ability to support patients
Use on any Windows-based device
Leverage device remote start capability
Telehealth Vitals Monitor
LTI 101 All-In-One Vitals Telehealth Monitor measures SpO2, Pulse Rate, NIBP and TEMP. Widely used in
hospitals, clinics and family daily measurement. Equipped with Bluetooth and USB interface.
Widely used in hospitals, clinics and family daily measurement.
Equipped with Bluetooth and USB interface allows for data transfer to PC.
Up to 6000 groups NIBP data storage, up to 100 different patients (each user can store 999
measurement records)
Quick ear probe TEMP measurement result in 5 seconds
data transfer to PC/Smartphone by USB or Bluetooth
Optional NIBP pediatric cuff and SpO2 pediatric probe
Optional ECG
Optional Glucometer
Built-in rechargeable lithium battery
Communication protocols available on request
- BNR Cash Recyclers — One thousand and fifty now available. $4000 each.
- The currency firmware is current.
- These are sold new, in boxes without the manufactures warranty. Send email to [email protected]
Bill Payment Kiosks — We still have some of these! High quality bill payment kiosks for sale, either as entire unit or as parts. Quantity is 100+
Details
- Dell XE2 SFF with Windows 7 Professional
- Intel Core I5-4570S — 2.90 Ghz
- Cash Dispenser (Fujitsu F53)
- Cash Acceptor (MEI SC)
Ref: Critical
- Coin Dispenser (T-Flex)
- Secure Locks
- Printer (80mm)
- Signature Pad
- Speakers
- LCD Touchscreen (19″)
Indoor Ticket Kiosk
Specs:
o qty 24 units
o 27″ portrait touch screen
o Windows 10 Pro 64
o Boca ticket printer with RFid
o Custom 80mm printer
o Scanner (3330G)
Make offer or possible donation
o Logitech webcam
o contact [email protected]
o Verifone UX
o PC Prox+ Enroll
o Unmanaged gigabit switch
Condition – brand new. Client changed course at last minute