DMV Now Kiosk — Motor vehicle kiosks offer more services

June 15, 2021
License Renewal Kiosk

Article from Brookings Register June 2021

DMV Kiosk Motor Vehicle Registration

Click for full size DMV Kiosk Motor Vehicle Registration

PIERRE – Twenty new license renewal kiosks have been placed throughout South Dakota, now offering additional services.

Previously, the DMV Now License Renewal Kiosks were fully automated motor vehicle registration renewal stations that dispensed only license renewal tags on the spot. Now, these kiosks are able to update contact information and mailing addresses.

Certain documentation is needed when completing your transaction at the kiosks. For all transactions, have your South Dakota Driver’s License or ID Card. For renewing your vehicle’s tags, bring a form of payment (credit or debit card).

Soon, customers will be able to report vehicles sold, print a seller’s permit, and renew their driver license. More information will be coming when those transactions are available on how those new transactions will work.

Ten new kiosks have replaced the old ten kiosks in the same locations they were held before. The other 10 kiosks have been placed in different areas throughout South Dakota.

Locally, one of the new kiosks is at Lewis in Brookings. 

Nice overview here

Kiosk Locations

To find a kiosk location, visit https://dor.sd.gov/individuals/motor-vehicle/all-vehicles-title-fees-registration/#kiosks.

Please be aware that the new kiosks no longer have check readers. As a result, no ACH payments will be accepted at the kiosks. South Dakotans also have the option to complete these services electronically.

For online services from the Department of Revenue’s Motor Vehicle Division, visit https://apps.sd.gov/RV66Portal.

For online renewal services from the Department of Public Safety, visit https://apps.sd.gov/ps09onlinerenewal/default.aspx.

More License Registration Kiosk Information

