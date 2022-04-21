NRA Kiosk Preview – Self-Order Kiosk for Restaurants – Insight & Acquire

Self-Order and Drive-Thru Menu Solutions at NRA

Come to NRA booth 6576 in Chicago and see super-economical self-order station for restaurant

Acquire Digital Restaurant Software

Improve quick-service restaurant efficiencies with ordering software to place orders on the go. Easily synchronize content to menu displays for a complete digital experience. Website link

Self-service and digital ordering is the way of the future for quick-service restaurants. As the QSR industry transforms before our eyes, customers are looking for contactless ways to place orders through ordering kiosks and interactive menus.

Acquire’s digital toolset tailored for restaurant applications includes ordering kiosks, menu boards, and kitchen and pick-up displays. Improve the ordering process, increase sales, and lower overhead with the Acquire suite of QSR applications.

Acquire’s Quick-Serve platform was designed to provide an interactive ordering experience on a pre-built branded templated or custom user-interface.

Intelligent user flow with built-in payment options guides users through an interactive menu with upsell opportunities based upon user selections and demographic information

Connection to your inventory management or payment API/SDK to automatically update inventory and pricing

Reduce human error and labor costs while increasing revenue and data collection

To complement our digital ordering systems, Acquire offers a wide range of digital menu options for overhead counter, outdoor and window, and drive-thru signage.

Includes a custom interface built around your branding

Easily display pricing, promotions, and advertising

Remotely update pricing and content from anywhere in the world

Dynamic and moving content to increase sales

To complete the solution, Acquire’s queuing display application communicates seamlessly from the ordering kiosks to the kitchen team, and can be shown on a front-of-house or menu display.

Notify customers when their order is ready

Process food orders quickly and efficiently

Integrate to your existing EPOS system

Manage and Update

Remotely update content and pricing at the local or national level

Generate product listings and promotions for self-service kiosks

Automatically update product pricing

Easily remove out-of-stock items on kiosks or displays

Collect usage and product data

Track shoppers with built-in facial recognition to track age, gender, and ethnicity

Touch Monitor Touch AIO by Insight Touch

Insight Touch Technology is located at the San Francisco Bay Area in California. We supply Touch AIO Computers and Touch Monitors to North American customers. We specialize in 10-point PCAP touch technology in sizes ranging from 7″ to 65″, commercial or industrial grade.

Our factory was established in 2008, located in China, with nearly 15 years of experience in the production of touch products, passed ISO9001 and ISO14001 certification.

In addition to standard touch products, we also welcome requests for customized touch products. We could tailor our touch products to fit our customer’s specific requirement, for instance high brightness, IP 65 waterproofing, built-in camera, different computer spec, etc.

We have the perfect combination of high quality, reasonable price, rapid response and 5-star customer service to the US market.

15.6-inch LCD, 16:9, 1920X1080 DPI

10-Point PCAP Touch

Landscape or Portrait display

HDMI&VGA&DVI Port

Support OS: Windows, Linux, Android

More Information On Insight-Touch