Silk Android 15.6″ Touch Screen POS terminal – Product Announcement

Custom Silk Android POS Terminal Announcement
Custom America is excited to announce the availability of the all new Silk Android 15.6″ Touch Screen POS terminal. The Silk terminal offers an ultra slim design, vivid 1080p display, and Android 8.1 w/ Google™ Play Services.
DEVELOPER FRIENDLY
Gain root access with a single command, giving full control of the Android OS, allowing for complete customization without restrictions.
Available and in stock now, the Silk Android POS terminal is ready for purchase. For sales inquiries, please contact Custom America at (855) 287-8648 or email us at info@customamerica.com and we will respond to you as soon as possible.