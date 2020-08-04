Silk Android 15.6″ Touch Screen POS terminal – Product Announcement

Last Updated on August 4, 2020 at 4:01 pm

Custom Silk Android POS Terminal Announcement

Custom America is excited to announce the availability of the all new Silk Android 15.6″ Touch Screen POS terminal. The Silk terminal offers an ultra slim design, vivid 1080p display, and Android 8.1 w/ Google™ Play Services.

DEVELOPER FRIENDLY

Gain root access with a single command, giving full control of the Android OS, allowing for complete customization without restrictions.

SPECIFICATIONS

Android 8.1 w/ Google Play

15.6″ 1080p display

Projected capacitive touchscreen

Gorilla Glass Display

A17 Quad-core Processor

2GB RAM, 8GB Storage Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth® 4.0

6 USB Ports

1 MicroSD slot

COM, LAN, RJ11 Ports

VESA Mountable

Available and in stock now, the Silk Android POS terminal is ready for purchase. For sales inquiries, please contact Custom America at (855) 287-8648 or email us at info@customamerica.com and we will respond to you as soon as possible.