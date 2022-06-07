VA Kiosks – Wall Mount Kiosk by Olea Kiosks

Wall-Mount Kiosk News

Not very often you are going to see a wall-mount kiosk like this (VA kiosk on production line at Olea Kiosks, Inc.). And note the ADA equipment installed (assistive Storm Interface AudioNav with screen reader application by Vispero). What’s remarkable about this unit is the paper discharge. Note that it is 8.5×11 wide thermal. We’ve seen a lot of kiosks over the last 30 years but it is really, really, rare to see one like this.

Not surprising that Olea Kiosks did this one. Units like these require firms with strong engineering and design skills. You cannot get product like this from your down-the-street fabricator (or China).

For more information contact [email protected] and we’ll get you in touch with Olea.

About Olea Kiosks

Continuing a proud heritage of excellence

Inspired by a true passion for his craft, master carpenter Fernando Olea began a tradition of bringing his customers’ ideas to life back in 1975. He started designing, engineering and producing furniture, cabinetry, display exhibits, commissioned works of art and, later, kiosks in his small, rented RV garage in Downey, California. And Olea was born. From those humble beginnings to the company’s current 81,000-square-foot campus in Southern California, Olea Kiosks® Inc. continues to be driven by our founder’s innovative spirit, with an old-fashioned commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and service. More than 40 years after producing our first kiosk, we remain a family-owned and operated company. And we continue to push the limits of kiosk design, using our curiosity and intuition to find new self-service solutions that create a lasting impact for our customers.

