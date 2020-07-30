Kiosk Design 101 – How To Mount Epson desktop printer in a Kiosk

Last Updated on
Effective kiosk design comes over years of experience and here is a short video on one of the more common designs: integrating a common desktop POS printer like the Epson T88 into a kiosk. Providing the design tip is Frank Olea, CEO of Olea Kiosks, Inc. one of the largest, if not largest privately owned American kiosk companies.
The Epson is an extremely popular printer for Point-Of-Sale as it is very reliable, small and fits easily on a desktop. Normally in a kiosk a printer designed for kiosks is used typically known as an open-frame.
Here the equation is reversed.
Designing a POS printer into a kiosk can be tricky. They weren’t designed to be stuffed into a box. A little extra effort has to be made to make paper changes easy and for the paper to actually come out of the kiosk. If you must use a desktop product make sure you do it right.
