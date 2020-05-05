capacity control tablet
Capacity Control Digital Signage

The Capacity Control Package

Nanonation’s Capacity Control Application allows your staff to instantly change digital signage at your entrance, letting customers know it’s safe to enter or to stop due to capacity. The “stop” and “go” prompts are controlled by a business associate selecting one of two buttons displayed in a simple app that talks to the local network. Business media can rotate with the stop and go images.

Includes:

A Controller tablet

Multiple screen and hardware options

Software and Licensing

Dynamic Digital Communications Package for COVID-19

 

