Digital-Only Restaurant by Wataburger Opens

New concept by by Whataburger in Austin opened.

Referred to as the Whataburger Digital Kitchen

features a mobile order lane instead of a traditional drive-thru

completely cashless and solely relies on customers using the website or app to order meals.

In addition to the website/app, customers are able to order food from two self-service kiosks outside. Guests also have the option of picking up their food through exterior, weather-resistant food lockers as opposed to the mobile order lane.

ninth-largest burger chain in the country

Wingstop and Panera adopted this model earlier. See Dunkin Donuts in Boston link

Whataburger announced Tuesday the opening of its first digital-only restaurant, catering to consumers’ continuing shift toward off-premises.

“Making Whataburger quicker and more convenient for our Guests means fully embracing the digital restaurant experience—but not forgetting who we are at our core: A Hometown Whataburger,” Whataburger president and CEO Ed Nelson said in a statement. “Our Austin Guests were early to embrace other digital innovations, making it a perfect fit for our first Whataburger Digital Kitchen.”

