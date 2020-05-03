McDonalds Kiosk
McDonalds Video – Arnheim Post-Covid Config Distancing

McDonalds Kiosks Self-Service Post-COVID Distancing In Netherlands

Erwin Dito Managing Director at McDonald’s Netherlands

As a result of great and swift teamwork, we’ve launched our ‘test and learn prototype’ restaurant in Arnhem. It’s an important step closer to operating in the new social distancing society. The team designed safe work & dining solutions for our employees and guests, while providing the fun experience this should be. As a part of our continuous improvement journey, we gladly invite industry colleagues to give feedback and come up with new ideas. We believe in a safe and smart exit for seated dining and take out. A big thank you to Desarc, Keller, Construct, HMT, our people and franchisees and restaurant staff at McDonald’s Arnhem Gelredome.

