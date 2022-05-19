Redox Kiosk News – Selling including its DVD Kiosks

Redbox Kiosk News

Redbox, the last bastion of DVD rentals through its ubiquitous storefront kiosks, is selling to Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment for about $375 million in stock and debt. From Quad City Times May 2022

From Barrons: For Redbox, this deal is a financial lifeline. In the company’s 2021 10-K filing, the company warned that “the risks and uncertainties related to the ongoing adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the company’s operating results, together with the company’s recurring operating losses, accumulated deficit and negative working capital, raise substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern.”

In Brief

Dispensing DVDs at Walgreens/etc will continue

$50 in Chicken Soup stock + assumption of $321 million in Redbox debt

Revenues fell last year, by 50%, for Redbox ($288 million)

Redbox laid off more than 10% of workforce

Next “shiny thing” for investors is how to gain share in streaming market (netflix, amazon prime, eg)

Redbox has 7 million kiosk interactions a month

Redbox shares are trading for about six times the transaction price. Consider Twitter

Barrons goes on in lengthy article about the specifics of the deal and why it is “so weird”.

The history of Redbox makes this situation even weirder. In 2016, former Redbox parent Outerwall was taken private by Apollo Global Management APO +0.57% ( APO ) for $1.6 billion. In addition to Redbox, Outerwall owned Coinstar kiosks (for cashing in loose change) and the ecoATM electronics-recycling kiosks. Apollo still owns Coinstar, and holds a majority stake in ecoATM. Outerwall, which originally used Coinstar as its corporate name, completed the purchase of Redbox in 2009.

