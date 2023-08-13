Tradeshow Update for Self-Service

Self-Service Tradeshows August 2023

Here is an update on upcoming tradeshows and how (and maybe) the Kiosk Industry and the KMA (Kiosk Manufacturer Assocation) are involved.

IAAPA – Attendees 42,000 and exhibitors +1000 — anything to do with ticketing. So, we will be at IAAPA this year in booth 6137. November. Ticketing and outdoor are major segments there; historically, it has always been “a good show”. This year it is SOLD-OUT and they’ve opened the parking lot to spillover wanna-exhibit folks (at a third of the regular rate). For a preview of our booth see IAAPA Kiosk Update. Tagline — IAAPA Expo is the largest trade show for the attractions industry. General managers, owners, and CEOs of theme parks, amusement parks, zoos, aquariums, and water parks travel to the show to buy rides, connect with attractions industry experts, and more.

– Attendees 42,000 and exhibitors +1000 — anything to do with ticketing. So, we will be at IAAPA this year in booth 6137. November. Ticketing and outdoor are major segments there; historically, it has always been “a good show”. This year it is SOLD-OUT and they’ve opened the parking lot to spillover wanna-exhibit folks (at a third of the regular rate). For a preview of our booth see IAAPA Kiosk Update. Tagline — IAAPA Expo is the largest trade show for the attractions industry. General managers, owners, and CEOs of theme parks, amusement parks, zoos, aquariums, and water parks travel to the show to buy rides, connect with attractions industry experts, and more. DSE in Vegas — Attendees 5,000 and +100 exhibitors. We are an official media partner. This is primarily for digital signage and we are happy to support the show. Use the code KMA20 to get a free expo pass or 20% off the full conference pass (which includes access to the expo). Early Bird deadline to register is Aug. 19. Tagline – The Ultimate Gathering of Digital Signage Experts

Digital Signage Experience. DSE is sharing audience with another big Bar and AV show so it should be even better this year. Don’t miss Sixteen-Nine mixer.

— Attendees 5,000 and +100 exhibitors. We are an official media partner. This is primarily for digital signage and we are happy to support the show. Use the code KMA20 to get a free expo pass or 20% off the full conference pass (which includes access to the expo). Early Bird deadline to register is Aug. 19. Tagline – The Ultimate Gathering of Digital Signage Experts Digital Signage Experience. DSE is sharing audience with another big Bar and AV show so it should be even better this year. Don’t miss Sixteen-Nine mixer. NRF 2024 — Attendees 40K and exhibitors +1000 — anything to do with retail. Here are the demographics. We are in 1602/1A on First Floor. Tagline — NRF 2024 brings together more than 6,200 brands from around the globe to New York City for three days of learning, collaboration and discovery. If you’re looking for the next big thing to revolutionize your business, you need to be here! 170 SESSIONS 450 SPEAKERS 1,000 EXHIBITORS 40k ATTENDEES Food Service Innovation Zone . This is on first floor (1D) and adjacent to main First Floor Food Service ToT floorplan final for 1D. The Foodservice Innovation Zone will also feature collaborative areas for sponsors to show the value of their products and offerings.Activation areas will consist of: Convenience store Non-Traditional Foodservice/Grab & Go Vending & kiosk Drive-thru tech Robotics in foodservice Command Center/Back office

— Attendees 40K and exhibitors +1000 — anything to do with retail. Here are the demographics. We are in 1602/1A on First Floor. Tagline — brings together more than 6,200 brands from around the globe to New York City for three days of learning, collaboration and discovery. If you’re looking for the next big thing to revolutionize your business, you need to be here! 170 SESSIONS 450 SPEAKERS 1,000 EXHIBITORS 40k ATTENDEES More Shows FSTEC — Sept 13th in Dallas. 1600 attendees. Here is the floor map. Tagline — Technology has a larger-than-ever role in restaurants today, so having the right tools and expertise is critical to the success of your business. Register today for the top foodservice technology conference to learn about the latest innovations and connect with your peers and potential partners. Panasonic will be there along with Esper and Star Micronics. Historically this has been a good restaurant tech-focused show for sure. NCR and PAR are the mega sponsors. Winsight runs the show (same for NRA Chicago). ETA Compliance Conference in Virginia November 9 Sometimes we are asked about the Self Service Innovation hotel summit in December. This is similar to “Birds of a Feather” talks and best value probably elephant hunting big companies. Attendees <200 and exhibitors less than 10. There is no formal exhibitor floor though they do offer adjacent room there where 4 or 5 sponsors can have a table display. They hand out awards. Tagline — Now in its fourth year, the Self-Service Innovation Summit will examine advances in technology that are empowering businesses to provide products and services when, where and how consumers expect them. The event will cover self-service, kiosk, vending and mobile solutions that can be applied in a wide range of settings. It’s in Florida so we never go + we are a former major equity holder and thus cannot claim zero bias.



More Posts