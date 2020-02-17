The big retail show for Europe is Feb 16-20 in Dusseldorf. Reminds us of WincorWorld and what it used to be.

EuroShop Introduction

EuroShop, the World’s no.1 Retail Trade Fair, is a must-see fixture for the retail world. From 16 to 20 February it will bring together to the tune of 2,300 exhibitors from over 57 countries with 110,000 trade visitors expected from throughout the world in Düsseldorf. And it is not only an indispensable information platform, trend hotspot and network for retail professionals but it also intensely impacts many other areas and sectors, delivers innovative blue-prints and addresses urgent themes of relevance to the future such as digitalisation, robotics, sustainability or climate neutrality.

The Eight Experience Dimensions at EuroShop 2020

EuroShop’s eight Experience Dimensions cover retailers’ complete investment needs, on the one hand, and provide inspirations galore and concrete answers to decisive questions that all retailers wanting to remain competitive have to ask themselves.

What functions do shops or stores have to perform today? Serve as experience places and points of identification? Feel-good locations? A Third Place? Pop-up marketplaces? What do they have to look or feel like? Creative and hands-on answers come care of the Shop Fitting & Store Design Dimension.

The Retail Technology Dimension presents all things surprising, enthusing, stimulating and taking you to the next level. Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence, Internet-of-Things, Smart Store, Customer Engagement, Mobile Payment and Cloud-based Services are the dominating themes in this Dimension.

Retail Marketing is the point of interest for “digital creatives”. Customer engagement & experience, brand experiences in physical and digital stores, personalisation via mobile devices, artificial intelligence, digital signage. The Retail Marketing Dimension at EuroShop 2020 awaits trade visitors with the complete spectrum of ever more in-depth and digital shopper interaction.

The lighting community gets together at EuroShop, too. Light plays a pivotal role when experience and staging, fascination and atmosphere come into play. Its versatile technical applications ranging from smart lighting to the IoT in conjunction with such ecological aspects as sustainability and efficiency will be on show at the Lighting Dimension.

Storytelling – this is what Visual Merchandising is all about – both as an analogue experience space and as a digital platform. Eurohop’s Dimension of the same name shows how to perfectly stage them, fascinate and wow shoppers with either walk-in stores or augmented reality, as pop-up or digital stores.

More and more supermarkets and also fashion stores draw their shoppers in with food services. This is why catering in retail is a “hot ticket” and will be given its own Food Service Equipment Dimension for the first time at EuroShop 2020. Here the menu will feature everything from fast food to Michelin star cuisine.

In the Refrigeration & Energy Management Dimension what belongs together will finally grow together: ecology and economy. Digital transformation and building automation, IoT and AI, efficiency and staging – all of this is instrumental to climate-neutral smart stores and will therefore be featured at EuroShop.

Trade fairs and events on the road to digitalisation and festivalisation – this will be centrestage at EuroShop’s Expo & Event Dimension, which is the world’s biggest sector-specific get-together for the live communication community. Cross-media connections, complex experience scenarios, exhilarating performance or dynamic communication will be the dominating themes.



The Side Events at EuroShop 2020:



The USPs of EuroShop include not only the extensive ranges of its exhibitors from throughout the world but also the quality and cross-section of its unrivalled line-up of side events.

8 Stages – 600 Speakers – 500 Lectures

The centrepiece of EuroShop are a total of eight Stages. They are lecture and discussion forums with high-calibre speakers addressing the latest developments, innovative trends and best practices amidst the hustle and bustle of the trade fair and accessible for EuroShop visitors free of charge and without prior registration (simultaneously interpreted in German-English or in English only). Boasting a total of 600 speakers and well over 500 expert talks delivered over five trade fair days this accompanying programme offers each trade fair visitor invaluable and right-on-target value added. All Stages at a glance: Retail Technology Stage, Omnichannel Stage, Start-up Stage, Store Design Stage, Retail Designers Stage, Energy Management Stage, Retail Marketing Stage and Expo + Event Stage.

The Specials at EuroShop – Buzzing with Ideas



The Specials at EuroShop include various areas with scope and freedom for experts, start-ups and Generations X, Y & Z, for ideas, visions and innovative products.

POPAI/Shop Global Village/ Hall 1

The POPAI Village will be presented as a completely re-branded segment. Exhibitors from many countries present all areas of POP marketing here. The Forum hosts presentations revolving around Point of Sale Marketing on all days.



Start-up Hub Retail Technology & Marketing/ Hall 3

Start-ups are young, creative, flexible, future-oriented and characterised by innovative problem solutions. EuroShop offers a dedicated presentation area to newcomers that specialise in the development of latest retail IT systems and solutions.

IFES Global Village/ Hall 4

The IFES Global Village is a meeting point for the IFES family (International Federation of Expo & Event Services) and a hotspot for networking with new business partners from throughout the world. Furthermore, 17 February will see a student and young talent breakfast take place at the IFES Global Village.

Premium City – So Much Better/ Hall 5

The Retail Design course at the Design Faculty of Düsseldorf University will occupy 665 m² at EuroShop. “Premium City”represents a visionary city in 2050 where retail, the public space and mobility merge. Ten individual projects can be seen as part of the presentation. On top of this the exhibition stand has a forum for lectures and special activities.

Italian Lighting Lounge/Hall 9

Also held as part of the 20th EuroShop will be the third edition of the Italian Lighting Lounge. Italian companies from the areas of interior and outdoor lighting as well as industrial design will present the latest trends and innovative systems on the international market.



EuroShop Designers Village/ Hall 12

From interior design to forward-looking retail design concepts: the EuroShop Designer Village will be given an as prominent and high-quality stage as ever in 2020. The exterior design of the Designer Village comes care of students from the Architecture and Design Faculty of the Peter Behrens School of Arts (PBSA) Düsseldorf.

ECOpark/ Hall 15

ECOpark is a special area for smart solutions revolving around energy themes in retail. Exhibitors here focus on smart, cross-outlet concepts that cater to the development of an ever more connected and complex energy system involving renewable energies. Alongside this, modern climate and air-conditioning technologies will be in the limelight.



Innovations Hub/ Hall 4

This “ideascape” makes innovative future visions from the fields of man-machine interaction, virtual and augmented reality as well as customer journey a real experience. As visitors enter the space they will become part of a multi-disciplinary network based on a cooperation between Düsseldorf University, Tennagels Medientechnik and Lavalabs Moving Images. This Think Tank promises to deliver creative inspirations and multi-sensory impressions. Visitors are invited to also try out things for themselves in innovative workshops.

And the Winner is… Awards at EuroShop



What would an international industry event such as EuroShop be without awards? The awards presented at EuroShop not only reflect the standing of this trade fair but also – and first and foremost – recognise outstanding achievements of the international retails community and related sectors.

The renowned EuroShop Retail Design Awards will be presented for outstanding store concepts and designs, the coveted Retail Technology Awards Europe (reta) for prominent IT solutions in retail and the Wissenschaftspreis will be awarded by EHI to excellent scientific works of high relevance to the retail industry.

Also presented at the EuroShop 2020 will be the POPAI D-A-CH Awards, the Innovationspreis Architektur und Innovation by trade magazine AIT, the IFES Development & Innovation Award and the Trendscouting Award, where exhibitors will be selected right at EuroShop by magazines AIT and xia provided their products are relevant to architecture. New are the Exhibitor Magazine EuroShop Awards, which will be presented by the US Exhibitor Magazine for the first time in cooperation with EuroShop for outstanding stand construction in all dimensions.



Guided Innovation Tours at EuroShop

Those who consider the ranges at EuroShop too extensive, those with only little time available or those looking for targeted information on individual topics or product groups, will have the possibility to register for various Guided Tours of the trade fair in the run-up to the event. On offer will be Guided Tours in the areas: Retail Technology, Store Design (focal theme: architecture), Refrigeration & Energy Management, Food Service Equipment, Expo & Event. The Guided Innovation Tours can be booked via the EuroShop Portal www.euroshop-tradefair.com .

EuroShop 2020 occupies approximately 125,000 m² net in 16 exhibition halls and is open to trade visitors from Sunday, 16 to Thursday, 20 February 2020, from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm daily. 1-day tickets cost EUR 80.- (EUR 60.- sold in advance online/E-Ticket), 2-day tickets cost EUR 120.- (EUR 100.- sold in advance online) and the season ticket EUR 180.- (EUR 150.- sold in advance online). The admission tickets include free return trips to EuroShop using VRR local public transport (Rhein-Ruhr transport authority). The online ticket shop at www.euroshop-tradefair.com is already open.

Make sure to also visit EuroShop’s online magazine, which features news, interviews, reports, expert articles, studies, photo galleries and videos on themes and trends from the international retail scene on 365 day a year. mag.euroshop.de