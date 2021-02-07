Charity Donation Kiosk Transportation Ticketing

From FineExtra January 2021 — Worldline and Evoke Creative design and deploy a charity donation kiosk to support Network Rail’s Route out of Homelessness charity initiative this winter.

Excerpt Quotes:

James Bain, Chief Executive Officer UK&I, at Worldline commented:

“I am so proud to be in a position to support Routes out of Homelessness through our innovative Giving Pod bringing together Worldline payment capability with Evoke’s product design and integration creativity. The Railway Children charity is close to my heart from my first experience of Mad Day with Virgin Cross Country in the early 2000’s to climbing Mount Kenya and dragging myself through the London Marathon. I have been privileged to visit their projects to see the amazing work they do. No child should be homeless, living on the streets, no human should be homeless living on the streets, not in the third decade of the 21st century. It is incumbent on all of us who have the power to help to do just that, no excuses.”

Dean Ward, Evoke Co-Founder and CTO added:

“Our solutions have found their way into a huge range of industries, from local libraries to Times Square in New York, but this is first time that we’ve had the opportunity to work on something so novel for the charity sector. The huge adoption we’ve seen towards contactless payment has made this project possible – as passers-by can make their donation within just a few seconds. It’s fantastic to see how payment and kiosk tech are now at the point where this type of project becomes possible, connecting charities to the general public in a completely new way.”

More Evoke Creative News