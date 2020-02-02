Excerpt from TechEU 01/31/2020

Acrelec, the global leader in customer experience technology for “quick service” restaurants and retailers, has announced plans for a $223 million investment by Glory Global Solutions. The funding is subject to review by Acrelec’s employee representatives and certain competition authorities.

Acrelec has developed kiosks, drive-through and self-checkouts for many of the world’s best-known restaurants and retail brands including McDonald’s, Burger King, KFC, Walmart, Carrefour and Auchan. With the help of artificial intelligents, Acrelec systems aim to personalise the in-store customer journey.

Headquartered in Saint-Thibault-des-Vignes and founded in 2004, the company now has 40,000 installations across more than 70 countries.

Glory, a 100-year-old industrial leader in cash management, provides the French company with cash automation technologies and process engineering services that handle the cash flow running through Acrelec’s kiosks. Glory’s technology also provides consumers with more payment options.