Custom Touch Screen Manufacturer – Member Brochure

By | June 13, 2021
0 Comment

Custom Touch Screen Manufacturer TDS TOUCH

Touch Screen Solution Provider

Touch Screen Solution Provider

Editors Note:  We have direct experience using TDS Touch and found them to be very reliable, very cost-effective and many are designed as drop-in replacement for premium EloTouch

Based in Silicon valley Since 2003

Our Touch Screen Solution Products

Touch display solution manufacturer providing complete customized touchscreen solutions from 10“- 55” for POS, self-service kiosks, retail environments, digital signage, and more. Customization includes:

  • Customized Sizes & Glass
  • Cover glass sizes up to 86″ and 8mm thick
  • Custom sizes, shapes, and aspect ratios
  • Strengthened glass (chemical, heat tempered)
  • Glass treatments including
    • anti-glare
    • anti-friction
    • anti-reflection
    • IR blockers
    • privacy filters

Our Service

Touch Screen Solution Provider

Touch Screen Solution Provider

  • High-value performance：Complete in the specification and offering all leading touch technology
  • Efficiency: From order to delivery within four weeks
  • We work with your needs: Complete testing, complete certification of system
  • Service:
    • 3- year warranty
    • 5-year maintenance service
    • U.S local customer service

Visit our website for more info. https://www.ustdstouch.com/

Contact Information

Of Note:

DigitalBusiness also acts as a reseller for TDS Touch and offers a 15 inch and 21 inch All-In-One desktop computer (Windows, Android or Linux). Approximate cost is $750 for 15 and $1350 for the 21. See the All-In-One Touch Computer Solutions products page at DigitalBusiness.us

For More Information Send Us a Message

Member picks touch screen monitor
Author: Staff Writer

Craig Keefner is the editor and author for most Kiosk Association and kiosk industry. With over 25 years in the kiosk industry and experience in large and small kiosk solutions, Craig is widely considered to be an expert in the field. Major kiosk projects for him include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and hundreds of others.

Related Posts