Peerless-AV® Named 2020 Forbes Travel Guide Brand Official for Second Year in a Row AV manufacturer honored as the Official TV Wall Mount & Outdoor TV Provider for the Luxury Hospitality Industry

AURORA, Ill. – February 26, 2020 – Peerless-AV®, an award-winning designer and manufacturer of the highest quality audio and video solutions and accessories, is delighted to announce that it has been appointed a Brand Official by Forbes Travel Guide (“FTG”), the creators of the original Five-Star rating system. As the Official TV Wall Mount & Outdoor TV Provider, Peerless-AV® joins a stellar list of FTG Brand Officials, all handpicked for excellence within their sector.

Forbes Travel Guide is renowned for its prestigious annual Star Ratings of hotels, restaurants, and spas worldwide. It takes an equally considered approach to each Brand Official, ensuring the brand aligns with its high standards and perfectly complements its Star-Rated properties. The Brand Official program connects Star-Rated properties with exceptional brands that are equally dedicated to serving discerning clientele.

With a wide range of award-winning AV solutions, including LED and LCD video wall mounting systems, fully-sealed outdoor TVs, TV wall mounts, and kiosks, Peerless-AV’s products seamlessly align with the aesthetic and customer-centric features expected of luxury hospitality settings.

“Peerless-AV is a fantastic addition to our 2020 Brand Officials lineup, which has been carefully curated to provide the best products, services, and experiences for guests,” said Filip Boyen, CEO, Forbes Travel Guide. “Peerless-AV raises the bar as the Official TV Wall Mount & Outdoor TV Provider for the hospitality industry with a focus on providing seasoned travelers with seamless luxury, just like our Star-Rated properties.”

Among its many solutions, Peerless-AV’s UltraViewTM UHD Outdoor TV and XtremeTM High Bright Outdoor Displays are two of the brand’s most commonly employed products for the hospitality industry. The UltraViewTM UHD Outdoor TV is an all-weather solution that makes the ultimate outdoor entertainment experiences a reality. The XtremeTM High Bright Outdoor Displays offer outdoor daylight readability for advertising, wayfinding, and more. Both displays are fully sealed to protect against the elements, and provide an anti-reflective, high-definition screen for optimal viewing.

Alongside multiple product solutions for the hospitality industry, Peerless-AV’s SEAMLESS LED Wall Integration Program offers support and installation needs for complex hospitality designs and integrations. Custom project managers and engineers

from the SEAMLESS LED Solutions team plan and create custom LED configurations to meet the unique needs of the luxury hospitality industry, from eye-catching LED installations in hotel convention centers to large-scale outdoor signage.

Peerless-AV also offers a variety of innovative mounting solutions, including its line of TV and video wall mounts, integrated kiosks, desktop mounts, carts, and stands, offering the flexibility and adjustability required in a hospitality setting. Peerless-AV remains the brand standard for leading hotel chains and the most trusted mounting solution in the hotel industry.

“We are proud to be recognized by Forbes Travel Guide as the Official TV Wall Mount & Outdoor TV Provider for the second year in a row,” said Megan Zeller, Business Development Director, Peerless-AV. “Providing high-quality AV solutions for luxury hospitality venues is a key focus for our team at Peerless-AV.

Whether implementing an interactive kiosk in a hotel lobby, an outdoor display in the pool and bar area, or a sleek TV wall mount in every guest room, Peerless-AV is able to truly enhance the guest experience across an entire property.”

For more information about Peerless-AV’s indoor and outdoor solutions for hospitality applications, please visit:

https://www.peerless-av.com/en-us/professional/applications/hospitality

About Peerless-AV

Driving Technology Through Innovation For over 75 years, passion and innovation continue to drive Peerless-AV forward. We proudly design and manufacture the highest quality products, including outdoor displays and TVs, complete integrated kiosks, video wall mounting systems, professional carts and stands, and more. Whether a full-scale global deployment or custom project, Peerless-AV develops meaningful relationships and delivers world-class service. In partnership with Peerless-AV, you are trusting an award-winning team of experts who will support your business every step of the way. For more information, visit peerless- av.com.

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world’s best luxury experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit forbestravelguide.com.

