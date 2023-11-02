JAWS Kiosk for 2024 – New Accessibility Updates

Accessibility Screen Reader JAWS 2024
Summary — What’s New In JAWS 2024 Screen Reading Software
The new Split Braille feature in JAWS 2024 gives Braille display users powerful new functionality, including the ability to view content from different locations on the same Braille line using one of several types of views.
Resolved an issue where headings containing expanded buttons were not being announced by JAWS when navigating with H or SHIFT+H. When moving into a group of tabs on a web page, resolved an issue where JAWS was too verbose when the first tab gained focus.
When alt tabbing from the web browser to another application, resolved an issue where JAWS was saying “Running applications group.” Resolved an issue where JAWS was not reading all of the info for slider controls when using INSERT+UP ARROW. JAWS now provides additional info about menu items when using INSERT+TAB. In Chromium-based browsers, addressed an issue where JAWS table navigation was not working as expected if aria-colindex values in a row were not contiguous.
Addressed an issue where JAWS was not consistently reading the status bar in Outlook when pressing INSERT+PAGE DOWN. Resolved an issue where JAWS was not always indicating the replied status of an Outlook message, even with the Indicate Replied option enabled in Quick Settings.
When creating a new contact in Outlook and an Autocomplete menu appears, addressed an issue where JAWS was not automatically reading the first item in the list.
Resolved an issue in Word where JAWS was double speaking “Undo” when pressing CTRL+Z. If a Braille display is connected and you are viewing a PowerPoint presentation containing a video, resolved an issue where JAWS would continuously repeat the word “Video.” JAWS Application Improvements The Liblouis Braille translator used by JAWS and Fusion has been updated to version 3.27.0.
Addressed an issue reported by some users where JAWS would crash the first time Microsoft Edge was launched after a system boot and JAWS was configured to start automatically.
Summary – What’s New In ZoomText 2024 Magnifier/Reader Software
This page describes the new features and improvements introduced in ZoomText 2024.
The Inverted pointer scheme is a new pointer enhancement available in ZoomText and Fusion 2024.
In the ZoomText or Fusion Magnifier toolbar tab, click the bottom portion of the Pointer button.
The Pointer Size setting has been updated for ZoomText and Fusion 2024.
The Single Wedge Bottom and the Single Wedge Top cursors are two new cursor schemes available in ZoomText and Fusion 2024.
When you first install ZoomText 2024, your ZoomText 2023 settings are automatically migrated to ZoomText 2024.
Addressed an issue where Fusion was not consistently reading the status bar in Outlook when pressing INSERT+PAGE DOWN. Resolved an issue where ZoomText would speak despite being muted when starting the ZoomText Camera feature with CTRL+CAPS LOCK+C. Resolved an issue where the mouse pointer was difficult to see when moving it outside of a Freeze View window.
From LinkedIn
Freedom Scientific, a Vispero® brand, is pleased to announce the release of the 2024 versions of JAWS, ZoomText, and Fusion! Check out the What’s New pages and download the latest version for all the new features and improvements.
- JAWS: https://lnkd.in/dd–epQ
- ZoomText: https://lnkd.in/gDi34-W9
- Fusion: https://lnkd.in/gxk-42wY
- #JAWS #ZoomText #Fusion
