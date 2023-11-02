JAWS Kiosk for 2024 – New Accessibility Updates

The new Split Braille feature in JAWS 2024 gives Braille display users powerful new functionality, including the ability to view content from different locations on the same Braille line using one of several types of views.

Resolved an issue where headings containing expanded buttons were not being announced by JAWS when navigating with H or SHIFT+H. When moving into a group of tabs on a web page, resolved an issue where JAWS was too verbose when the first tab gained focus.

When alt tabbing from the web browser to another application, resolved an issue where JAWS was saying “Running applications group.” Resolved an issue where JAWS was not reading all of the info for slider controls when using INSERT+UP ARROW. JAWS now provides additional info about menu items when using INSERT+TAB. In Chromium-based browsers, addressed an issue where JAWS table navigation was not working as expected if aria-colindex values in a row were not contiguous.

Addressed an issue where JAWS was not consistently reading the status bar in Outlook when pressing INSERT+PAGE DOWN. Resolved an issue where JAWS was not always indicating the replied status of an Outlook message, even with the Indicate Replied option enabled in Quick Settings.

When creating a new contact in Outlook and an Autocomplete menu appears, addressed an issue where JAWS was not automatically reading the first item in the list.

Resolved an issue in Word where JAWS was double speaking “Undo” when pressing CTRL+Z. If a Braille display is connected and you are viewing a PowerPoint presentation containing a video, resolved an issue where JAWS would continuously repeat the word “Video.” JAWS Application Improvements The Liblouis Braille translator used by JAWS and Fusion has been updated to version 3.27.0.

Addressed an issue reported by some users where JAWS would crash the first time Microsoft Edge was launched after a system boot and JAWS was configured to start automatically.