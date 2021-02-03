Order and Pay Fast Food – McDonalds Self-Order and More

BigHospitality article Feb 2021 —

Self-Service and following lead of QSRs article

Excerpts from:

Says QSR sector has been quickest but that is not true. QSRs always toyed with the idea with most of them watching McDonalds experiment while patient check-in and ticketing at Disney went right ahead.

Kiosks for self-order in Vita Mojo

Pyramid Computer makes the kiosks and notes that some of their customers are seeing a 60% rise in average customer spend

Obligatory nod to Intel Core processors injected.

Intel quote that Intel is used in all kitchen screens, kiosks, menu boards and drive-thrus. Tell that to Paneras or Appetize.

The article moves on to Intel bringing in Acrelec to help them with touchless kiosk. Intel recently did a promotional whitepaper on touchless and it wasn’t very helpful. We are a tough audience for sure.

Hovering hands are called out as ordering mechanism. We agree anything is possible. I use to point at food walking thru Furr Cafeteria and someone would hand me that plate I pointed. Early gesture technology.

They get into intercommunication of data to help the kitchen. Kitchens are going thru a renaissance by the way.

Several more handouts to Monk conveyor belts, Vita Mojo EPOS, Deliveroo delivery platform, Fourth stock management, Toggle for gift cards and Yumpingo for consumer sentiment.

All in all a typical Intel paid proselytization

