Order and Pay Fast Food – McDonalds Self-Order and More

BigHospitality article Feb 2021 —
Self-Service and following lead of QSRs article
Excerpts from:
- Says QSR sector has been quickest but that is not true. QSRs always toyed with the idea with most of them watching McDonalds experiment while patient check-in and ticketing at Disney went right ahead.
- Kiosks for self-order in Vita Mojo
- Pyramid Computer makes the kiosks and notes that some of their customers are seeing a 60% rise in average customer spend
- Obligatory nod to Intel Core processors injected.
- Intel quote that Intel is used in all kitchen screens, kiosks, menu boards and drive-thrus. Tell that to Paneras or Appetize.
- The article moves on to Intel bringing in Acrelec to help them with touchless kiosk. Intel recently did a promotional whitepaper on touchless and it wasn’t very helpful. We are a tough audience for sure.
- Hovering hands are called out as ordering mechanism. We agree anything is possible. I use to point at food walking thru Furr Cafeteria and someone would hand me that plate I pointed. Early gesture technology.
- They get into intercommunication of data to help the kitchen. Kitchens are going thru a renaissance by the way.
- Several more handouts to Monk conveyor belts, Vita Mojo EPOS, Deliveroo delivery platform, Fourth stock management, Toggle for gift cards and Yumpingo for consumer sentiment.
All in all a typical Intel paid proselytization