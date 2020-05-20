antibacterial kiosk

Last Updated on May 20, 2020 at 3:05 pm

Excerpt and noted on Yahoo News 5/19/2020. Thanks to Qwick Media & Olea Kiosks crowdsource reporting.

CDC: Coronavirus spreads through person-to-person contact – not via contaminated surfaces

Yahoo Life • Korin Miller Writer

Even before COVID-19 officially had a name, public health officials said the virus could be transmitted through infected respiratory droplets and by touching infected surfaces and then touching your nose, mouth, and possibly your eyes. So, people began snatching up face masks, wearing gloves, and ramping up hand hygiene to try to protect themselves.

While touching infected surfaces has always been part of the messaging on how the virus spreads, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently shifted its stance online. The CDC now says that COVID-19 spreads from person to person contact, and then lists touching infected surfaces under a section titled, “The virus does not spread easily in other ways.” The CDC adds: “This is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads, but we are still learning more about this virus.” The language is a subtle change from the organization’s warning in early March, when it wrote simply that it “may be possible” to spread the virus through contaminated surfaces.

The CDC, which did not respond to Yahoo Life’s request for comment, still recommends that you wash your hands often with soap and water, and routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces to protect yourself and others from the virus.

Read full article Noted on Yahoo News 5/19/2020.