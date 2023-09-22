CES 2023 Innovation Award and Honoree for Braille & Tactile Display

CES 2023 Innovation Award for Braille Pioneer

Kiosk Industry is happy to note that one of our sponsors recently won two awards at the CES 2023 show. The Dot Pad is the world’s first tactile display for braille and assistive technology

Link to award — https://www.ces.tech/innovation-awards/honorees/2023/best-of/d/dot-pad.aspx

Best of Innovation

Accessibility

Honoree

Mobile Devices & Accessories, Virtual & Augmented Reality

Dot Pad is the World’s first tactile graphic device for the visually impaired and the blind. It has a total of 320 8-pin cells where 300 cells (2400-pins) are for the tactile display and 20 cells are for the braille-text display. It displays images, graphics, and charts in tactile form. It has an easy connection with devices via Bluetooth. Dot Pad is portable as it is very light and slim with a long-lasting battery life that lasts up to 11 hours once fully charged. Dot Pad encourages individuals to be independent in enhancing education, entertainment, daily life, and others.

More Resources by Dot

In Related News from Europe and EN301-549

The latest European accessibility standard with the EN 301 549 V3.2.1 2021-03 for ICT products and serivces and the EN 17 210 for the buit environment.

Work is ongoing to update these standards and develop new standards following a standardisation request from the European Commission for accessibility requirements of products and services in support of Directive (EU) 2019/882. You can find this standardisation request here: https://ec.europa.eu/growth/tools-databases/enorm/mandate/587_en

Specifically, the schedule of revision of the EN 301 549 is publicly available at the following link: https://portal.etsi.org/eWPM/index.html#/schedule?WKI_ID=64282

Interesting Trends

More Links