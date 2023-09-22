CES 2023 Innovation Award and Honoree for Braille & Tactile Display

Kiosk Industry is happy to note that one of our sponsors recently won two awards at the CES 2023 show.  The Dot Pad is the world’s first tactile display for braille and assistive technology

Link to award — https://www.ces.tech/innovation-awards/honorees/2023/best-of/d/dot-pad.aspx

Dot Pad is the World’s first tactile graphic device for the visually impaired and the blind. It has a total of 320 8-pin cells where 300 cells (2400-pins) are for the tactile display and 20 cells are for the braille-text display. It displays images, graphics, and charts in tactile form. It has an easy connection with devices via Bluetooth. Dot Pad is portable as it is very light and slim with a long-lasting battery life that lasts up to 11 hours once fully charged. Dot Pad encourages individuals to be independent in enhancing education, entertainment, daily life, and others.

