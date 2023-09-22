CES 2023 Innovation Award and Honoree for Braille & Tactile Display

CES 2023 Innovation Award for Braille Pioneer
Kiosk Industry is happy to note that one of our sponsors recently won two awards at the CES 2023 show. The Dot Pad is the world’s first tactile display for braille and assistive technology
Link to award — https://www.ces.tech/innovation-awards/honorees/2023/best-of/d/dot-pad.aspx
Best of Innovation
Accessibility
Honoree
Mobile Devices & Accessories, Virtual & Augmented Reality
Dot Pad is the World’s first tactile graphic device for the visually impaired and the blind. It has a total of 320 8-pin cells where 300 cells (2400-pins) are for the tactile display and 20 cells are for the braille-text display. It displays images, graphics, and charts in tactile form. It has an easy connection with devices via Bluetooth. Dot Pad is portable as it is very light and slim with a long-lasting battery life that lasts up to 11 hours once fully charged. Dot Pad encourages individuals to be independent in enhancing education, entertainment, daily life, and others.
More Resources by Dot
In Related News from Europe and EN301-549
-
The latest European accessibility standard with the EN 301 549 V3.2.1 2021-03 for ICT products and serivces and the EN 17 210 for the buit environment.
-
Work is ongoing to update these standards and develop new standards following a standardisation request from the European Commission for accessibility requirements of products and services in support of Directive (EU) 2019/882. You can find this standardisation request here: https://ec.europa.eu/growth/tools-databases/enorm/mandate/587_en
-
Specifically, the schedule of revision of the EN 301 549 is publicly available at the following link: https://portal.etsi.org/eWPM/index.html#/schedule?WKI_ID=64282
Interesting Trends
More Links
- ADA Kiosk & Accessibility Update – New technology, tradeshows, Braille pad and more(Opens in a new browser tab)
- Gift card Exchange Kiosk litigation(Opens in a new browser tab)
- ADA Kiosk News – RNIB Testing Confirms Compliance with ADA Requirements(Opens in a new browser tab)
- Drive Thru Digital Menus Outdoor – Technical Review(Opens in a new browser tab)
- ADA Kiosk Whitepaper 2017(Opens in a new browser tab)