From Orlando Theme Park Zone and also WDWNT.com Disney Park News

All-new FastPass+ kiosks have been revealed outside of Epcot’s Test Track (TT) yesterday morning after construction walls were taken down.

When you walk up to the attraction are now met by six kiosks underneath covers between the attraction’s queue entrance and the TT Simporium.

According to WDWNT’s Chris Green, Cast Members were standing guard near the kiosks yesterday morning.

Source: WDWNT

